The pavilion of the "Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen," participating in the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in the Azerbaijani capital (Baku), witnessed high-level diplomatic activity that embodies the leading position of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in leading developmental and humanitarian efforts at both regional and international levels.



The pavilion was visited by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Samir Sharifov, who closely reviewed the most significant vital development projects and initiatives being implemented by the program in various Yemeni governorates.



The Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan listened to a comprehensive explanation about the pivotal role that the Kingdom plays in supporting sustainable development, enhancing the level of basic services, and improving the quality of life for the population in Yemen through 8 key vital sectors.



UN Partnership to Enhance Renewable Energy



In a related context, following a tour of developmental prospects, the "Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen" held a high-level bilateral meeting with the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, on the sidelines of the forum's activities.



During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance prospects for joint cooperation in the fields of renewable energy and improving resource efficiency.



The meeting also discussed mechanisms to support the energy transition in Yemeni governorates by integrating solar and wind energy technologies into major development projects, ensuring environmental sustainability and providing clean and sustainable energy solutions that meet the aspirations of the Yemeni people.



Saudi Leadership in Construction and Reconstruction



It is worth noting that the "Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen" is considered the developmental arm of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Yemen, having launched with a strategic initiative and a generous royal grant to rebuild infrastructure, support the Yemeni economy, and provide job opportunities.



The program's vision is based on providing sustainable support that goes beyond temporary relief to building institutional capacities and operating vital facilities in sectors such as: (education, health, water, energy, transportation, agriculture and fisheries, and building the capacities of government institutions), thereby achieving a tangible impact and sustainable living stability throughout Yemen.