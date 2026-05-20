​شهد جناح «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن» المشارك في فعاليات المنتدى الحضري العالمي الـ13 (WUF13) بالعاصمة الأذربيجانية (باكو)، حراكاً دبلوماسياً رفيع المستوى، يجسد المكانة الريادية للمملكة العربية السعودية في قيادة الجهود التنموية والإنسانية على الصعيدين الإقليمي والدولي.


​واستقبل الجناح نائب رئيس الوزراء في جمهورية أذربيجان سمير شريفوف، الذي اطلع عن كثب على أبرز المشاريع والمبادرات التنموية الحيوية التي ينفذها البرنامج في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية.


واستمع نائب رئيس الوزراء في جمهورية أذربيجان إلى شرح وافٍ حول الدور المحوري الذي تضطلع به المملكة لدعم التنمية المستدامة، والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات الأساسية، وتحسين جودة الحياة للسكان في اليمن عبر 8 قطاعات حيوية رئيسية.


​شراكة أممية لتعزيز الطاقة المتجددة


​وفي سياق متصل، وعقِب جولة الآفاق التنموية، عقد «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن» لقاءً ثنائياً رفيع المستوى مع الأمينة العامة المساعدة للأمم المتحدة نائبة المدير التنفيذي لبرنامج الأمم المتحدة للبيئة إليزابيث ماروما مريما، وذلك على هامش أعمال المنتدى.


​وبحث الجانبان خلال اللقاء سبل تعزيز آفاق التعاون المشترك في مجالات الطاقة المتجددة، ورفع كفاءة الموارد.


كما ناقش الاجتماع آليات دعم التحول الطاقي في المحافظات اليمنية، من خلال دمج تقنيات الطاقة الشمسية وطاقة الرياح في المشاريع التنموية الكبرى، بما يضمن استدامة البيئة وتوفير حلول طاقة نظيفة ومستدامة تلبي تطلعات الشعب اليمني.


​ريادة سعودية في البناء والإعمار


​يُذكر أن «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن» يُعد الذراع التنموية للمملكة العربية السعودية في اليمن، إذ انطلق بمبادرة إستراتيجية ومكرمة ملكية كريمة لإعادة إعمار البنية التحتية، ودعم الاقتصاد اليمني، وتوفير فرص العمل.


ويستند البرنامج في رؤيته إلى تقديم دعم مستدام يتجاوز الإغاثة المؤقتة إلى بناء القدرات المؤسسية، وتشغيل المنشآت الحيوية في قطاعات: (التعليم، الصحة، المياه، الطاقة، النقل، الزراعة والثروة السمكية، وبناء قدرات المؤسسات الحكومية)، محققاً بذلك أثراً ملموساً واستقراراً معيشياً مستداماً في شتى أرجاء اليمن.