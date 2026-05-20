شهد جناح «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن» المشارك في فعاليات المنتدى الحضري العالمي الـ13 (WUF13) بالعاصمة الأذربيجانية (باكو)، حراكاً دبلوماسياً رفيع المستوى، يجسد المكانة الريادية للمملكة العربية السعودية في قيادة الجهود التنموية والإنسانية على الصعيدين الإقليمي والدولي.
واستقبل الجناح نائب رئيس الوزراء في جمهورية أذربيجان سمير شريفوف، الذي اطلع عن كثب على أبرز المشاريع والمبادرات التنموية الحيوية التي ينفذها البرنامج في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية.
واستمع نائب رئيس الوزراء في جمهورية أذربيجان إلى شرح وافٍ حول الدور المحوري الذي تضطلع به المملكة لدعم التنمية المستدامة، والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات الأساسية، وتحسين جودة الحياة للسكان في اليمن عبر 8 قطاعات حيوية رئيسية.
شراكة أممية لتعزيز الطاقة المتجددة
وفي سياق متصل، وعقِب جولة الآفاق التنموية، عقد «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن» لقاءً ثنائياً رفيع المستوى مع الأمينة العامة المساعدة للأمم المتحدة نائبة المدير التنفيذي لبرنامج الأمم المتحدة للبيئة إليزابيث ماروما مريما، وذلك على هامش أعمال المنتدى.
وبحث الجانبان خلال اللقاء سبل تعزيز آفاق التعاون المشترك في مجالات الطاقة المتجددة، ورفع كفاءة الموارد.
كما ناقش الاجتماع آليات دعم التحول الطاقي في المحافظات اليمنية، من خلال دمج تقنيات الطاقة الشمسية وطاقة الرياح في المشاريع التنموية الكبرى، بما يضمن استدامة البيئة وتوفير حلول طاقة نظيفة ومستدامة تلبي تطلعات الشعب اليمني.
ريادة سعودية في البناء والإعمار
يُذكر أن «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن» يُعد الذراع التنموية للمملكة العربية السعودية في اليمن، إذ انطلق بمبادرة إستراتيجية ومكرمة ملكية كريمة لإعادة إعمار البنية التحتية، ودعم الاقتصاد اليمني، وتوفير فرص العمل.
ويستند البرنامج في رؤيته إلى تقديم دعم مستدام يتجاوز الإغاثة المؤقتة إلى بناء القدرات المؤسسية، وتشغيل المنشآت الحيوية في قطاعات: (التعليم، الصحة، المياه، الطاقة، النقل، الزراعة والثروة السمكية، وبناء قدرات المؤسسات الحكومية)، محققاً بذلك أثراً ملموساً واستقراراً معيشياً مستداماً في شتى أرجاء اليمن.
The pavilion of the "Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen," participating in the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in the Azerbaijani capital (Baku), witnessed high-level diplomatic activity that embodies the leading position of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in leading developmental and humanitarian efforts at both regional and international levels.
The pavilion was visited by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Samir Sharifov, who closely reviewed the most significant vital development projects and initiatives being implemented by the program in various Yemeni governorates.
The Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan listened to a comprehensive explanation about the pivotal role that the Kingdom plays in supporting sustainable development, enhancing the level of basic services, and improving the quality of life for the population in Yemen through 8 key vital sectors.
UN Partnership to Enhance Renewable Energy
In a related context, following a tour of developmental prospects, the "Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen" held a high-level bilateral meeting with the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, on the sidelines of the forum's activities.
During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance prospects for joint cooperation in the fields of renewable energy and improving resource efficiency.
The meeting also discussed mechanisms to support the energy transition in Yemeni governorates by integrating solar and wind energy technologies into major development projects, ensuring environmental sustainability and providing clean and sustainable energy solutions that meet the aspirations of the Yemeni people.
Saudi Leadership in Construction and Reconstruction
It is worth noting that the "Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen" is considered the developmental arm of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Yemen, having launched with a strategic initiative and a generous royal grant to rebuild infrastructure, support the Yemeni economy, and provide job opportunities.
The program's vision is based on providing sustainable support that goes beyond temporary relief to building institutional capacities and operating vital facilities in sectors such as: (education, health, water, energy, transportation, agriculture and fisheries, and building the capacities of government institutions), thereby achieving a tangible impact and sustainable living stability throughout Yemen.