أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إجبار 90 سفينة بتحويل مسارها وتعطيل 4 سفن لضمان الالتزام بالحصار المفروض على إيران. وأكدت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية على حسابها في «إكس» استمرار الحصار البحري الأمريكي على إيران.


في المقابل، أعلن التلفزيون الإيراني عبور 5 ناقلات نفطية كبيرة من مضيق هرمز بعد التنسيق مع الحرس الثوري، موضحاً أن القوات البحرية الإيرانية مستقرة في مواقعها وعلى أعلى درجة من الاستعداد للدفاع عن البلاد.


وأشار التلفزيون الإيراني إلى أن بحرية الحرس الثوري أعلنت أن على السفن أن تنسق مع الحرس الثوري إذا كانت ترغب في العبور من مضيق هرمز، مبيناً أن العبور من مضيق هرمز بالتنسيق مع الحرس الثوري سيكون آمنا وسهلا، والقوات الإيرانية تتولى مهمة تأمين أمن السفن.


وكانت كوريا الجنوبية كشفت في وقت سابق اليوم عن عبور إحدى ناقلاتها بالتعاون مع السلطات الإيرانية.


وتحمل الناقلات الثلاث التي عبرت صباح اليوم نحو 6 ملايين برميل من خامات الشرق الأوسط، بحسب ما أوردت وكالة «رويترز»، نقلاً عن بيانات شحن من مجموعة بورصات لندن وشركة «كبلر».


وتسببت حرب إيران في تقليص حركة الشحن عبر مضيق هرمز، الذي تمر عبره عادة تدفقات تقدر بنحو 20% من إمدادات النفط لأسواق العالم.


بدورها، نقلت قناة «سي بي إس» الأمريكية عن مصادر دبلوماسية قولها إن زيارة وزير الداخلية الباكستاني لطهران تعد جزءا من جهود مكثفة تبذلها باكستان للتوسط في اتفاق سلام مع تصاعد التوتر بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، مبينة أن إسلام آباد ضاعفت جهودها لإيجاد حل للصراع وترى أن إعادة إشعال الحرب ستكون كارثة للجميع.