The U.S. Central Command announced today (Wednesday) that it forced 90 ships to change their course and disabled 4 ships to ensure compliance with the imposed blockade on Iran. The U.S. Central Command confirmed on its account on "X" the continuation of the U.S. naval blockade on Iran.



In contrast, Iranian television reported the passage of 5 large oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz after coordination with the Revolutionary Guard, clarifying that the Iranian naval forces are stable in their positions and at the highest level of readiness to defend the country.



Iranian television noted that the Revolutionary Guard's navy announced that ships must coordinate with the Revolutionary Guard if they wish to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, indicating that crossing the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the Revolutionary Guard will be safe and easy, and the Iranian forces are responsible for ensuring the safety of the ships.



Earlier today, South Korea revealed that one of its tankers crossed in cooperation with Iranian authorities.



The three tankers that crossed this morning are carrying about 6 million barrels of crude from the Middle East, according to what was reported by Reuters, citing shipping data from the London Exchanges Group and the company "Kpler."



The Iran War has caused a reduction in shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, through which flows typically estimated at about 20% of the world's oil supplies pass.



For its part, CBS News reported from diplomatic sources that the visit of the Pakistani Interior Minister to Tehran is part of intensive efforts by Pakistan to mediate a peace agreement amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran, noting that Islamabad has doubled its efforts to find a solution to the conflict and believes that reigniting the war would be a disaster for everyone.