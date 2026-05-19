The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Al-Budaiwi, announced that the joint statement concluding the negotiations for the free trade agreement between the GCC countries and the United Kingdom will be signed in London tomorrow (Wednesday).



According to the council's statement, Al-Budaiwi said: "This signing comes after a series of negotiation rounds and intensive meetings between the two sides, reflecting their mutual commitment to enhancing the Gulf-British strategic partnership and elevating economic, trade, and investment relations to broader horizons, achieving the common interests of both parties."



He added: "This agreement embodies the advanced economic status of the GCC countries and reflects the council's commitment to building effective international partnerships based on mutual interests and sustainable development. It also comes as part of the other efforts made by the GCC countries to open global markets for their diverse products and diversify their sources of income."



He mentioned that the council looks forward to the agreement serving as a new starting point for further economic cooperation and integration between the GCC countries and the United Kingdom.