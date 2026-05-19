أعلن الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم البديوي، أنه سيتم التوقيع على البيان المشترك لختام مفاوضات اتفاقية التجارة الحرة بين دول مجلس التعاون وبريطانيا في مدينة لندن غداً (الأربعاء).


ووفقاً لبيان المجلس، قال البديوي: «إن هذا التوقيع يأتي بعد سلسلة من جولات المفاوضات والاجتماعات المكثفة بين الجانبين، التي عكست حرصهما المشترك على تعزيز الشراكة الاستراتيجية الخليجية البريطانية، والارتقاء بالعلاقات الاقتصادية والتجارية والاستثمارية إلى آفاق أرحب، بما يحقق المصالح المشتركة للجانبين».


وأضاف: «هذه الاتفاقية تجسد المكانة الاقتصادية المتقدمة لدول مجلس التعاون، وتعكس حرص المجلس على بناء شراكات دولية فاعلة تقوم على المصالح المتبادلة والتنمية المستدامة، وتأتي كذلك ضمن الجهود الأخرى التي تبذلها دول مجلس التعاون، لفتح الأسواق العالمية لمنتجاتها المتعددة، وتنويع مصادر الدخل فيها».


وذكر أن المجلس يتطلع إلى تشكيل الاتفاقية انطلاقةً جديدةً نحو مزيد من التعاون والتكامل الاقتصادي بين دول مجلس التعاون والمملكة المتحدة.