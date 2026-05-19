أعلن الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم البديوي، أنه سيتم التوقيع على البيان المشترك لختام مفاوضات اتفاقية التجارة الحرة بين دول مجلس التعاون وبريطانيا في مدينة لندن غداً (الأربعاء).
ووفقاً لبيان المجلس، قال البديوي: «إن هذا التوقيع يأتي بعد سلسلة من جولات المفاوضات والاجتماعات المكثفة بين الجانبين، التي عكست حرصهما المشترك على تعزيز الشراكة الاستراتيجية الخليجية البريطانية، والارتقاء بالعلاقات الاقتصادية والتجارية والاستثمارية إلى آفاق أرحب، بما يحقق المصالح المشتركة للجانبين».
وأضاف: «هذه الاتفاقية تجسد المكانة الاقتصادية المتقدمة لدول مجلس التعاون، وتعكس حرص المجلس على بناء شراكات دولية فاعلة تقوم على المصالح المتبادلة والتنمية المستدامة، وتأتي كذلك ضمن الجهود الأخرى التي تبذلها دول مجلس التعاون، لفتح الأسواق العالمية لمنتجاتها المتعددة، وتنويع مصادر الدخل فيها».
وذكر أن المجلس يتطلع إلى تشكيل الاتفاقية انطلاقةً جديدةً نحو مزيد من التعاون والتكامل الاقتصادي بين دول مجلس التعاون والمملكة المتحدة.
The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Al-Budaiwi, announced that the joint statement concluding the negotiations for the free trade agreement between the GCC countries and the United Kingdom will be signed in London tomorrow (Wednesday).
According to the council's statement, Al-Budaiwi said: "This signing comes after a series of negotiation rounds and intensive meetings between the two sides, reflecting their mutual commitment to enhancing the Gulf-British strategic partnership and elevating economic, trade, and investment relations to broader horizons, achieving the common interests of both parties."
He added: "This agreement embodies the advanced economic status of the GCC countries and reflects the council's commitment to building effective international partnerships based on mutual interests and sustainable development. It also comes as part of the other efforts made by the GCC countries to open global markets for their diverse products and diversify their sources of income."
He mentioned that the council looks forward to the agreement serving as a new starting point for further economic cooperation and integration between the GCC countries and the United Kingdom.