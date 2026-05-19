The Russian ruble has risen to become the best-performing currency against the dollar globally since the beginning of the second quarter, supported by an increase in oil export revenues following the outbreak of war in the Middle East and rising crude prices.



The ruble has climbed about 12% since the beginning of April, reaching 72.6 against the dollar, the strongest level for the Russian currency since February 2023, according to data collected by Bloomberg.



At the same time, the rise in oil prices has contributed to boosting foreign currency inflows into Russia, as the average price of Russian Urals crude jumped to $94.9 per barrel in April, compared to $77 in March.



Data from the Central Bank of Russia showed that net foreign currency sales from the country's largest exporters nearly tripled in April to reach $7.3 billion, as domestic demand for foreign currencies continued to decline.