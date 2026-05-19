ارتفع الروبل الروسي ليصبح أفضل العملات أداءً أمام الدولار عالمياً منذ مطلع الربع الثاني، مدعوماً بزيادة عائدات صادرات النفط بعد اندلاع الحرب في الشرق الأوسط وارتفاع أسعار الخام.
وصعد الروبل بنحو 12% منذ بداية أبريل ليصل إلى 72.6 مقابل الدولار، وهو أقوى مستوى للعملة الروسية منذ فبراير 2023، وفقاً للبيانات التي جمعتها وكالة «بلومبرج».
في الوقت نفسه، ساهم ارتفاع أسعار النفط في تعزيز تدفقات النقد الأجنبي إلى روسيا، بعدما قفز متوسط سعر خام الأورال الروسي إلى 94.9 دولار للبرميل في أبريل، مقارنة بـ 77 دولاراً في شهر مارس.
وأظهرت بيانات البنك المركزي الروسي أن صافي مبيعات العملات الأجنبية من أكبر المصدرين في البلاد تضاعف 3 مرات تقريباً خلال أبريل ليصل إلى 7.3 مليار دولار، مع استمرار تراجع الطلب المحلي على العملات الأجنبية.
The Russian ruble has risen to become the best-performing currency against the dollar globally since the beginning of the second quarter, supported by an increase in oil export revenues following the outbreak of war in the Middle East and rising crude prices.
The ruble has climbed about 12% since the beginning of April, reaching 72.6 against the dollar, the strongest level for the Russian currency since February 2023, according to data collected by Bloomberg.
At the same time, the rise in oil prices has contributed to boosting foreign currency inflows into Russia, as the average price of Russian Urals crude jumped to $94.9 per barrel in April, compared to $77 in March.
Data from the Central Bank of Russia showed that net foreign currency sales from the country's largest exporters nearly tripled in April to reach $7.3 billion, as domestic demand for foreign currencies continued to decline.