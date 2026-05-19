ارتفع الروبل الروسي ليصبح أفضل العملات أداءً أمام الدولار عالمياً منذ مطلع الربع الثاني، مدعوماً بزيادة عائدات صادرات النفط بعد اندلاع الحرب في الشرق الأوسط وارتفاع أسعار الخام.


وصعد الروبل بنحو 12% منذ بداية أبريل ليصل إلى 72.6 مقابل الدولار، وهو أقوى مستوى للعملة الروسية منذ فبراير 2023، وفقاً للبيانات التي جمعتها وكالة «بلومبرج».


في الوقت نفسه، ساهم ارتفاع أسعار النفط في تعزيز تدفقات النقد الأجنبي إلى روسيا، بعدما قفز متوسط سعر خام الأورال الروسي إلى 94.9 دولار للبرميل في أبريل، مقارنة بـ 77 دولاراً في شهر مارس.


وأظهرت بيانات البنك المركزي الروسي أن صافي مبيعات العملات الأجنبية من أكبر المصدرين في البلاد تضاعف 3 مرات تقريباً خلال أبريل ليصل إلى 7.3 مليار دولار، مع استمرار تراجع الطلب المحلي على العملات الأجنبية.