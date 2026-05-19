ارتفعت صادرات روسيا من المنتجات النفطية المنقولة بحرًا بنحو 10% على أساس شهري خلال النصف الأول من شهر مايو، مع استئناف بعض الموانئ الرئيسية عمليات شحن الوقود تدريجيًا بعد اضطرابات ناجمة عن هجمات المسيرات الأوكرانية.


وبحسب بيانات «إل إس إي جي»، بلغت صادرات المنتجات النفطية الروسية المنقولة بحرًا نحو 4.2 مليون طن متري خلال أول 15 يومًا من شهر مايو.


جاء هذا مدفوعًا بالسحب من المخزونات المتراكمة خلال فترات تعطل سابقة، رغم استمرار الضغوط الناتجة عن أعمال الصيانة الموسمية غير المخطط لها في المصافي، إلى جانب ارتفاع الطلب المحلي على الوقود.


وسجلت شحنات الديزل عبر ميناء بريمورسك الروسي على بحر البلطيق -وهو أكبر منفذ لصادرات الديزل- نحو 710 آلاف طن خلال النصف الأول من مايو، لتظل مستقرة تقريبًا مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من شهر أبريل.