Russia's exports of seaborne oil products increased by about 10% month-on-month during the first half of May, as some major ports gradually resumed fuel shipping operations after disruptions caused by Ukrainian drone attacks.



According to data from "LSEG," Russian seaborne oil product exports reached approximately 4.2 million metric tons during the first 15 days of May.



This was driven by withdrawals from accumulated stocks during previous disruptions, despite ongoing pressures from unplanned seasonal maintenance at refineries, along with rising domestic fuel demand.



Diesel shipments through the Russian port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea - the largest outlet for diesel exports - recorded about 710,000 tons during the first half of May, remaining almost stable compared to the same period in April.