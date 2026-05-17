ارتفع سعر الدولار في مصر بنسبة بلغت 1% في مستهل تعاملات الأسبوع اليوم، لتعود العملة الأمريكية للتداول أعلى مستوى 53 جنيهاً في معظم البنوك المصرية.


وشهد الدولار تقلبات أدنى مستوى 53 جنيهاً خلال تعاملات الأسبوع الماضي مع تباين وتيرة تدفقات الأموال الساخنة في أدوات الدين المصرية، ولكن عاد الجنيه للتراجع مرة أخرى أمام الدولار عند مستويات قياسية مرتفعة.


أعلى سعر


ووفق إحصاء أعدته «العربية Business»، فقد جاء أعلى سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي في بنوك أبوظبي الإسلامي وقناة السويس و«سايب» وبيت التمويل الكويتي عند مستوى 53.35 جنيه للشراء مقابل 53.45 جنيه للبيع.


وجاء أقل سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي لدى بنك الإمارات دبي الوطني عند مستوى 52.75 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.85 جنيه للبيع.


وفي البنك الأهلي المصري والبنك العربي الأفريقي سجل سعر الدولار 53.26 جنيه للشراء مقابل 53.36 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنوك مصر و«نكست» والكويت الوطني وفيصل الإسلامي و«ميد بنك» والمصرف المتحد و«إتش إس بي سي» والتنمية الصناعية سجل سعر الدولار 53.25 جنيه للشراء مقابل 53.35 جنيه للبيع.


ولدى البنك المركزي المصري، سجل سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي مستوى 52.83 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.97 جنيه للبيع.


مرونة السعر


وكان الجنيه المصري قد اختتم عام 2025 بأداء قوي، إذ ارتفع بنسبة 6.7% أمام الدولار منذ بداية العام الماضي، بدعم من القفزة القياسية في تحويلات المصريين العاملين بالخارج واستعادة السيولة في القطاع المصرفي.


وكشف تقرير حديث أن مرونة سعر الصرف في مصر ساعدت الاقتصاد على احتواء تداعيات الخروج الجزئي لرؤوس الأموال الأجنبية الناتج عن التوترات الجيوسياسية المرتبطة بالحرب في إيران.


وفي تقريرها، رجحت وكالة «فيتش» للتصنيف الائتماني تراجع احتياطي النقد الأجنبي في مصر إلى نحو 50 مليار دولار بنهاية العام المالي 2026-2027، بما يعادل نحو 4 أشهر من المدفوعات الخارجية.