The price of the dollar in Egypt rose by 1% at the beginning of the week's trading today, with the American currency returning to trade above 53 pounds in most Egyptian banks.



The dollar experienced fluctuations below the 53-pound level during last week's trading, with varying rates of hot money inflows into Egyptian debt instruments, but the pound fell again against the dollar at record high levels.



Highest Price



According to a report prepared by "Al Arabiya Business," the highest exchange rate for the US dollar was in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Suez Canal Bank, "SIB," and Kuwait Finance House at 53.35 pounds for buying and 53.45 pounds for selling.



The lowest exchange rate for the US dollar was at Emirates NBD Bank at 52.75 pounds for buying and 52.85 pounds for selling.



At the National Bank of Egypt and the Arab African International Bank, the dollar was priced at 53.26 pounds for buying and 53.36 pounds for selling.



In the banks of Egypt, "Next," National Bank of Kuwait, Faisal Islamic Bank, "Mid Bank," the United Bank, "HSBC," and the Industrial Development Bank, the dollar was priced at 53.25 pounds for buying and 53.35 pounds for selling.



At the Central Bank of Egypt, the exchange rate of the US dollar was 52.83 pounds for buying and 52.97 pounds for selling.



Price Flexibility



The Egyptian pound concluded the year 2025 with strong performance, having risen by 6.7% against the dollar since the beginning of last year, supported by a record surge in remittances from Egyptians working abroad and the recovery of liquidity in the banking sector.



A recent report revealed that the flexibility of the exchange rate in Egypt helped the economy contain the repercussions of the partial exit of foreign capital resulting from geopolitical tensions related to the war in Iran.



In its report, the credit rating agency "Fitch" estimated that Egypt's foreign currency reserves would decline to about $50 billion by the end of the fiscal year 2026-2027, equivalent to about 4 months of external payments.