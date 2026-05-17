سجل المؤشر العام لأسعار المستهلكين في سلطنة عُمان خلال شهر أبريل الماضي ارتفاعاً بنسبة 3.2% مقارنة بالشهر المماثل من عام 2025، وفق سنة الأساس 2018.


الأكثر ارتفاعاً


وأشار المركز الوطني للإحصاء والمعلومات، إلى أن متوسط التضخم خلال الفترة من يناير الماضي إلى الشهر الماضي ارتفع بنسبة 2.6%.


وأظهرت البيانات أن مجموعة السلع الشخصية المتنوعة والخدمات تصدّرت قائمة أكثر المجموعات ارتفاعاً بنسبة 9.2%، تلتها مجموعة المواد الغذائية والمشروبات غير الكحولية بنسبة 6.2%، ثم مجموعة النقل بنسبة 6%.


نسب متفاوتة


وسجلت مجموعة المواد الغذائية والمشروبات غير الكحولية خلال الشهر الماضي مقارنةً بالشهر المماثل من عام 2025 ارتفاعات في غالبية البنود، تصدّرتها الخضراوات بنسبة 25%، تليها الفواكه بنسبة 11.6%، ثم الأسماك والأغذية البحرية بنسبة 6.1%.


وأظهرت البيانات تفاوتاً في نسب التضخم بين محافظات سلطنة عُمان بنهاية الشهر الماضي مقارنة بالفترة المماثلة من العام الماضي، إذ تصدّرت محافظة الظاهرة القائمة بأعلى نسبة ارتفاع بلغت 4.4%، تلتها محافظتا الداخلية ومسقط بنسبة 3.7%، ثم محافظة البريمي بنسبة 3.5%.