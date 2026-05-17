The general consumer price index in the Sultanate of Oman recorded an increase of 3.2% during the past month of April compared to the same month in 2025, according to the base year 2018.



Highest Increases



The National Center for Statistics and Information indicated that the average inflation during the period from last January to the past month rose by 2.6%.



The data showed that the group of various personal goods and services topped the list of the highest increasing groups with a rate of 9.2%, followed by the group of food and non-alcoholic beverages at 6.2%, and then the transportation group at 6%.



Variable Rates



The group of food and non-alcoholic beverages recorded increases in most items during the past month compared to the same month in 2025, led by vegetables at 25%, followed by fruits at 11.6%, and then fish and seafood at 6.1%.



The data showed variability in inflation rates among the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman by the end of the past month compared to the same period last year, with the Dhahirah Governorate topping the list with the highest increase rate of 4.4%, followed by the Al Dakhiliyah and Muscat Governorates at 3.7%, and then the Al Buraimi Governorate at 3.5%.