أوقفت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب العمل بالإعفاء من العقوبات كان يسمح لعدد من الدول، من بينها الهند، بمواصلة شراء النفط الروسي المنقول بحراً، وذلك بعد انتهاء تمديد استمر شهراً بهدف تخفيف اضطرابات سوق الطاقة الناتجة عن الحرب مع إيران وإغلاق مضيق هرمز.


ولم تنشر وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية أي إشعار بتمديد الإعفاء حتى ظهر السبت بتوقيت واشنطن، بعدما كان وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت قد أشار سابقاً إلى عدم نيته تجديد الترخيص العام الذي يتيح شراء النفط الروسي المخزن على الناقلات البحرية.


ضغوط متزايدة


ويأتي القرار في وقت تواجه فيه أسواق الطاقة العالمية ضغوطاً متزايدة بسبب ارتفاع أسعار النفط وتراجع الإمدادات، إذ بقيت الأسعار العالمية فوق مستوى 100 دولار للبرميل منذ اندلاع الحرب مع إيران في 28 فبراير، بينما ارتفعت أسعار البنزين في الولايات المتحدة إلى نحو 4.5 دولار للجالون، وهو أعلى مستوى منذ عام 2022.


ودفع القرار عضوين بارزين في الحزب الديمقراطي، هما السيناتور جين شاهين والسيناتور إليزابيث وارن، إلى الترحيب بعدم تجديد الإعفاء، بعدما طالبا الإدارة الأمريكية بوقفه بحجة أنه يوفر إيرادات إضافية لروسيا تساعدها على تمويل الحرب في أوكرانيا، معتبرين في الوقت ذاته أن الإعفاء لم يسهم فعلياً في خفض تكاليف الوقود على المستهلك الأمريكي.


تداعيات القرار


وكانت إدارة ترمب قد لجأت خلال الأسابيع الماضية إلى عدة إجراءات لاحتواء أزمة الطاقة، شملت تقديم قروض من الاحتياطي النفطي الاستراتيجي الأمريكي، ومنح إعفاء مؤقت من بعض قواعد الشحن البحري المعروفة باسم «قانون جونز»، إضافة إلى دعم مقترح لتعليق الضريبة الفيدرالية على البنزين البالغة 18.4 سنت للجالون.


وفي المقابل، تترقب الأسواق تداعيات القرار على كبار مستوردي النفط الروسي، وفي مقدمتهم الهند التي تعد أكبر مشترٍ للخام الروسي المنقول بحراً، بعدما سجلت وارداتها مستويات شبه قياسية خلال شهري أبريل ومايو مستفيدة من الإعفاءات السابقة.