أوقفت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب العمل بالإعفاء من العقوبات كان يسمح لعدد من الدول، من بينها الهند، بمواصلة شراء النفط الروسي المنقول بحراً، وذلك بعد انتهاء تمديد استمر شهراً بهدف تخفيف اضطرابات سوق الطاقة الناتجة عن الحرب مع إيران وإغلاق مضيق هرمز.
ولم تنشر وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية أي إشعار بتمديد الإعفاء حتى ظهر السبت بتوقيت واشنطن، بعدما كان وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت قد أشار سابقاً إلى عدم نيته تجديد الترخيص العام الذي يتيح شراء النفط الروسي المخزن على الناقلات البحرية.
ضغوط متزايدة
ويأتي القرار في وقت تواجه فيه أسواق الطاقة العالمية ضغوطاً متزايدة بسبب ارتفاع أسعار النفط وتراجع الإمدادات، إذ بقيت الأسعار العالمية فوق مستوى 100 دولار للبرميل منذ اندلاع الحرب مع إيران في 28 فبراير، بينما ارتفعت أسعار البنزين في الولايات المتحدة إلى نحو 4.5 دولار للجالون، وهو أعلى مستوى منذ عام 2022.
ودفع القرار عضوين بارزين في الحزب الديمقراطي، هما السيناتور جين شاهين والسيناتور إليزابيث وارن، إلى الترحيب بعدم تجديد الإعفاء، بعدما طالبا الإدارة الأمريكية بوقفه بحجة أنه يوفر إيرادات إضافية لروسيا تساعدها على تمويل الحرب في أوكرانيا، معتبرين في الوقت ذاته أن الإعفاء لم يسهم فعلياً في خفض تكاليف الوقود على المستهلك الأمريكي.
تداعيات القرار
وكانت إدارة ترمب قد لجأت خلال الأسابيع الماضية إلى عدة إجراءات لاحتواء أزمة الطاقة، شملت تقديم قروض من الاحتياطي النفطي الاستراتيجي الأمريكي، ومنح إعفاء مؤقت من بعض قواعد الشحن البحري المعروفة باسم «قانون جونز»، إضافة إلى دعم مقترح لتعليق الضريبة الفيدرالية على البنزين البالغة 18.4 سنت للجالون.
وفي المقابل، تترقب الأسواق تداعيات القرار على كبار مستوردي النفط الروسي، وفي مقدمتهم الهند التي تعد أكبر مشترٍ للخام الروسي المنقول بحراً، بعدما سجلت وارداتها مستويات شبه قياسية خلال شهري أبريل ومايو مستفيدة من الإعفاءات السابقة.
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has suspended the sanctions exemption that allowed several countries, including India, to continue purchasing Russian oil transported by sea, following the expiration of a one-month extension aimed at alleviating disruptions in the energy market caused by the war with Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
The U.S. Treasury Department did not publish any notice of an extension of the exemption until Saturday afternoon Washington time, after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pruitt had previously indicated his intention not to renew the general license that permits the purchase of Russian oil stored on maritime tankers.
Increasing Pressures
The decision comes at a time when global energy markets are facing increasing pressures due to rising oil prices and declining supplies, as global prices have remained above $100 per barrel since the outbreak of the war with Iran on February 28, while gasoline prices in the United States have risen to about $4.5 per gallon, the highest level since 2022.
The decision prompted two prominent members of the Democratic Party, Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Senator Elizabeth Warren, to welcome the non-renewal of the exemption, after they urged the U.S. administration to stop it on the grounds that it provides additional revenue to Russia that helps fund the war in Ukraine, while also considering that the exemption has not effectively contributed to lowering fuel costs for the American consumer.
Implications of the Decision
The Trump administration had resorted in recent weeks to several measures to contain the energy crisis, including offering loans from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, granting a temporary exemption from certain maritime shipping rules known as the "Jones Act," in addition to supporting a proposal to suspend the federal gasoline tax of 18.4 cents per gallon.
In contrast, markets are awaiting the implications of the decision on major importers of Russian oil, foremost among them India, which is the largest buyer of Russian crude transported by sea, after its imports reached near-record levels during April and May, benefiting from previous exemptions.