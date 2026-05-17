The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has suspended the sanctions exemption that allowed several countries, including India, to continue purchasing Russian oil transported by sea, following the expiration of a one-month extension aimed at alleviating disruptions in the energy market caused by the war with Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.



The U.S. Treasury Department did not publish any notice of an extension of the exemption until Saturday afternoon Washington time, after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pruitt had previously indicated his intention not to renew the general license that permits the purchase of Russian oil stored on maritime tankers.



Increasing Pressures



The decision comes at a time when global energy markets are facing increasing pressures due to rising oil prices and declining supplies, as global prices have remained above $100 per barrel since the outbreak of the war with Iran on February 28, while gasoline prices in the United States have risen to about $4.5 per gallon, the highest level since 2022.



The decision prompted two prominent members of the Democratic Party, Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Senator Elizabeth Warren, to welcome the non-renewal of the exemption, after they urged the U.S. administration to stop it on the grounds that it provides additional revenue to Russia that helps fund the war in Ukraine, while also considering that the exemption has not effectively contributed to lowering fuel costs for the American consumer.



Implications of the Decision



The Trump administration had resorted in recent weeks to several measures to contain the energy crisis, including offering loans from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, granting a temporary exemption from certain maritime shipping rules known as the "Jones Act," in addition to supporting a proposal to suspend the federal gasoline tax of 18.4 cents per gallon.



In contrast, markets are awaiting the implications of the decision on major importers of Russian oil, foremost among them India, which is the largest buyer of Russian crude transported by sea, after its imports reached near-record levels during April and May, benefiting from previous exemptions.