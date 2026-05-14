Recent data from Eurostat, the European statistical office, has revealed that the investment rate of companies in the European Union has reached its lowest level in over a decade, falling to 21.8% during the fourth quarter of 2025.



This indicator measures the amount companies spend on productive assets such as equipment and buildings compared to the value they generate. It does not include banks and financial institutions but focuses on companies operating in sectors such as industry, services, and trade.



Clear Slowdown



This level is close to the historical low recorded following the global financial crisis in 2010, reflecting a clear slowdown in investment appetite within the European bloc.



Some of the major economies in Europe topped the list of countries with the lowest investment rates, with Luxembourg, Ireland, and the Netherlands recording rates below 17%, with a sharp decline in Ireland of about 27 percentage points over less than a decade.



In contrast, Greece has emerged as one of the fastest-growing countries in terms of investment since 2015, while Hungary and Croatia achieved the highest investment rates in the Union, exceeding 28%.