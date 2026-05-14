كشفت بيانات حديثة صادرة عن مكتب الإحصاء الأوروبي (يوروستات)، تسجيل معدّل استثمار الشركات في الاتحاد الأوروبي أدنى مستوى له منذ أكثر من عقد، ليصل إلى 21.8% خلال الربع الرابع من عام 2025.


ويُعدّ هذا المؤشر مقياساً لحجم إنفاق الشركات على الأصول الإنتاجية مثل المعدات والمباني مقارنة بالقيمة التي تولدها، وهو لا يشمل البنوك والمؤسسات المالية بل يركّز على الشركات العاملة في قطاعات مثل: الصناعة، والخدمات، والتجارة.


تباطؤ واضح


ويقترب هذا المستوى من أدنى نقطة تاريخية سُجّلت في أعقاب الأزمة المالية العالمية عام 2010، ما يعكس تباطؤاً واضحاً في شهية الاستثمار داخل التكتل الأوروبي.


وتصدّرت بعض الاقتصادات الكبرى في أوروبا قائمة الدول ذات معدلات الاستثمار الأدنى، إذ سجّلت لوكسمبورغ، وإيرلندا، وهولندا، نسباً تقل عن 17%، مع تراجع حاد في إيرلندا بلغ نحو 27 نقطة مئوية خلال أقل من عقد.


في المقابل، برزت اليونان واحدة من أسرع الدول نمواً بالاستثمار منذ 2015، بينما حقّقت هنغاريا وكرواتيا أعلى معدلات استثمار في الاتحاد متجاوزة 28%.