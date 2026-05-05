The Chairman of the Capital Market Authority, Mohammed Al-Qwaiz, clarified that the amount of financing provided through the parallel market "NOMU" since its launch in 2017 has reached approximately 8 billion riyals, indicating the growing role of the financial market in enabling medium and small enterprises to access diverse financing tools.



Al-Qwaiz explained during a panel discussion as part of the "Finance Week" activities, organized by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises "Monsha'at" in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank, from May 3 to 7, 2026, at the support centers for enterprises in Riyadh, Jeddah, Khobar, and Medina, as part of a series of business weeks aimed at enhancing enterprises' access to financing solutions and increasing their readiness to benefit from them. He noted that financing channels in the Kingdom have witnessed qualitative development over the past ten years, contributing to the establishment of a comprehensive and multi-channel financing system that is no longer limited to traditional sources, indicating that the financial market has become one of the main enablers for diversifying financing options and enhancing its efficiency.



Diversifying Options



Al-Qwaiz considered financing funds as modern tools that have contributed to diversifying financing options and increasing market efficiency; thereby enhancing the ability of enterprises to choose the most suitable financing solutions for their various growth stages.



He pointed out that the debt market in the Kingdom has been experiencing rapid growth in recent years, reflecting the depth and development of the financial market, and providing additional financing channels that support the sustainability and expansion of enterprises.



Al-Qwaiz emphasized that financial awareness is a crucial element in supporting the sustainability and stability of enterprises by enabling entrepreneurs to make more efficient and informed financing decisions, noting the growing national support for the small and medium enterprises sector, which contributes to expanding financing opportunities and enhancing its presence in the market, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.