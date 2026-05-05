أوضح رئيس مجلس هيئة السوق المالية محمد القويز، أن حجم التمويل المقدم من خلال السوق الموازية «نمو» منذ إطلاقها في عام 2017م بلغ نحو 8 مليارات ريال، في دلالة على تنامي دور السوق المالية في تمكين المنشآت المتوسطة والصغيرة من الوصول إلى أدوات تمويل متنوعة.


وأوضح القويز خلال جلسة حوارية ضمن فعاليات «أسبوع التمويل»، الذي تنظمه الهيئة العامة للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة «منشآت» بالتعاون مع بنك المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، خلال الفترة من 3 إلى 7 مايو 2026م، في مراكز دعم المنشآت بالرياض، وجدة، والخبر، والمدينة المنورة، ضمن سلسلة أسابيع الأعمال؛ بهدف تعزيز وصول المنشآت إلى الحلول التمويلية ورفع جاهزيتها للاستفادة منها، أن قنوات التمويل في المملكة شهدت خلال السنوات العشر الماضية تطوراً نوعياً أسهم في بناء منظومة تمويلية متكاملة ومتعددة القنوات، لم تعد تقتصر على المصادر التقليدية، مشيراً إلى أن السوق المالية أصبحت أحد الممكنات الرئيسة لتنويع خيارات التمويل وتعزيز كفاءته.


تنويع الخيارات


وعدّ القويز الصناديق التمويلية من الأدوات الحديثة التي أسهمت في تنويع خيارات التمويل ورفع كفاءة السوق؛ بما يعزز من قدرة المنشآت على اختيار الحلول التمويلية الأنسب لمراحل نموها المختلفة.


وأشار إلى أن سوق الدين في المملكة يشهد نمواً متسارعاً خلال السنوات الأخيرة، بما يعكس عمق السوق المالية وتطورها، ويوفر قنوات تمويل إضافية تدعم استدامة المنشآت وتوسعها.


وأكد القويز أن التوعية المالية تمثل عنصراً محورياً في دعم استدامة المنشآت واستقرارها، من خلال تمكين رواد الأعمال من اتخاذ قرارات تمويلية أكثر كفاءة ووعي، منوهاً بما يحظى به قطاع المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة من دعم وطني متنامٍ، يسهم في توسيع فرص التمويل وتعزيز حضوره في السوق، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.