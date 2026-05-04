عادت أسعار النفط، اليوم، لتسجيل مكاسب بعد أن كانت قد تراجعت في وقت سابق من الجلسة، إذ تفاعلت مع ما قاله الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إن الولايات المتحدة بشأن بدء جهود لتحرير السفن العالقة في مضيق هرمز، غير أن عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام بين واشنطن وطهران أبقى الأسعار مدعومة فوق مستوى 100 دولار للبرميل.
محدودية الملاحة
وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 5.31 دولار أو 4.91% إلى 113.48 دولار للبرميل، بعد تراجعها 2.23 دولار عند التسوية يوم الجمعة الماضية.
وزاد خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 4.87 دولار أو 4.78% إلى 106.81 دولار للبرميل، بعد خسارة قدرها 3.13 دولار يوم الجمعة.
وكتب ترمب في منشور على منصة تروث سوشيال: «من أجل مصلحة إيران والشرق الأوسط والولايات المتحدة، أبلغنا هذه الدول بأننا سنرشد سفنها للخروج بأمان من هذه الممرات المائية المقيدة، حتى تتمكن من مواصلة أعمالها بحرية وكفاءة».
وظلت أسعار النفط فوق 100 دولار للبرميل في ظل عدم وجود اتفاق سلام يلوح في الأفق، واستمرار محدودية حركة الملاحة في مضيق هرمز.
خطوط حمراء
وأفاد محللون من إيه.إن.زد في مذكرة «تعثرت محادثات السلام، إذ يرفض الجانبان التراجع عن خطوطهما الحمراء».
ويولي ترمب أولوية للتوصل إلى اتفاق نووي مع طهران، بينما تقترح إيران إرجاء مناقشة القضايا النووية إلى ما بعد انتهاء الحرب واتفاق الجانبين على رفع الحصار عن حركة الملاحة في الخليج.
وقررت 7 دول أعضاء في تحالف «أوبك+»، الذي يضم منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترول (أوبك) وشركاء منهم روسيا، في بيان بعد اجتماع عن بُعد، موافقتها على رفع أهداف إنتاج النفط بنحو 188 ألف برميل يومياً في يونيو القادم، وهي ثالث زيادة شهرية على التوالي.
Oil prices returned today to record gains after having declined earlier in the session, reacting to what U.S. President Donald Trump said about the United States beginning efforts to free the ships trapped in the Strait of Hormuz. However, the lack of a peace agreement between Washington and Tehran kept prices supported above the $100 per barrel level.
Limited Navigation
Brent crude futures rose by $5.31 or 4.91% to $113.48 per barrel, after a decline of $2.23 at settlement last Friday.
West Texas Intermediate crude increased by $4.87 or 4.78% to $106.81 per barrel, following a loss of $3.13 on Friday.
Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social: “For the benefit of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have informed these countries that we will guide their ships safely out of these restricted waterways, so they can continue their business freely and efficiently.”
Oil prices remained above $100 per barrel amid the absence of a peace agreement on the horizon and the continued limitations on navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Red Lines
Analysts from ANZ reported in a note, “Peace talks have stalled, as both sides refuse to back down from their red lines.”
Trump prioritizes reaching a nuclear agreement with Tehran, while Iran suggests postponing discussions on nuclear issues until after the war and an agreement between both sides to lift the blockade on navigation in the Gulf.
Seven member countries of the OPEC+ alliance, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and partners including Russia, decided in a statement after a remote meeting to agree to raise oil production targets by about 188,000 barrels per day in June, marking the third consecutive monthly increase.