عادت أسعار النفط، اليوم، لتسجيل مكاسب بعد أن كانت قد تراجعت في وقت سابق من الجلسة، إذ تفاعلت مع ما قاله الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إن الولايات المتحدة بشأن بدء جهود لتحرير السفن العالقة في مضيق هرمز، غير أن عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام بين واشنطن وطهران أبقى الأسعار مدعومة فوق مستوى 100 دولار للبرميل.


محدودية الملاحة


وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 5.31 دولار أو 4.91% إلى 113.48 دولار للبرميل، بعد تراجعها 2.23 دولار عند التسوية يوم الجمعة الماضية.


وزاد خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 4.87 دولار أو 4.78% إلى 106.81 دولار للبرميل، بعد خسارة قدرها 3.13 دولار يوم الجمعة.


وكتب ترمب في منشور على منصة تروث سوشيال: «من أجل مصلحة إيران والشرق الأوسط والولايات المتحدة، أبلغنا هذه الدول بأننا سنرشد سفنها للخروج بأمان من هذه الممرات المائية المقيدة، حتى تتمكن من مواصلة أعمالها بحرية وكفاءة».


وظلت أسعار النفط فوق 100 دولار للبرميل في ظل عدم وجود اتفاق سلام يلوح في الأفق، واستمرار محدودية حركة الملاحة في مضيق هرمز.


خطوط حمراء


وأفاد محللون من إيه.إن.زد في مذكرة «تعثرت محادثات السلام، إذ يرفض الجانبان التراجع عن خطوطهما الحمراء».


ويولي ترمب أولوية للتوصل إلى اتفاق نووي مع طهران، بينما تقترح إيران إرجاء مناقشة القضايا النووية إلى ما بعد انتهاء الحرب واتفاق الجانبين على رفع الحصار عن حركة الملاحة في الخليج.


وقررت 7 دول أعضاء في تحالف «أوبك+»، الذي يضم منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترول (أوبك) وشركاء منهم روسيا، في بيان بعد اجتماع عن بُعد، موافقتها على رفع أهداف إنتاج النفط بنحو 188 ألف برميل يومياً في يونيو القادم، وهي ثالث زيادة شهرية على التوالي.