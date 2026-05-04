Oil prices returned today to record gains after having declined earlier in the session, reacting to what U.S. President Donald Trump said about the United States beginning efforts to free the ships trapped in the Strait of Hormuz. However, the lack of a peace agreement between Washington and Tehran kept prices supported above the $100 per barrel level.



Limited Navigation



Brent crude futures rose by $5.31 or 4.91% to $113.48 per barrel, after a decline of $2.23 at settlement last Friday.



West Texas Intermediate crude increased by $4.87 or 4.78% to $106.81 per barrel, following a loss of $3.13 on Friday.



Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social: “For the benefit of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have informed these countries that we will guide their ships safely out of these restricted waterways, so they can continue their business freely and efficiently.”



Oil prices remained above $100 per barrel amid the absence of a peace agreement on the horizon and the continued limitations on navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.



Red Lines



Analysts from ANZ reported in a note, “Peace talks have stalled, as both sides refuse to back down from their red lines.”



Trump prioritizes reaching a nuclear agreement with Tehran, while Iran suggests postponing discussions on nuclear issues until after the war and an agreement between both sides to lift the blockade on navigation in the Gulf.



Seven member countries of the OPEC+ alliance, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and partners including Russia, decided in a statement after a remote meeting to agree to raise oil production targets by about 188,000 barrels per day in June, marking the third consecutive monthly increase.