سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي، في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، 14.28 جنيه للشراء، و14.32 جنيه للبيع.


وفى البنك الأهلي المصري 14.21 جنيه للشراء، و14.28 جنيه للبيع. وفي بنك مصر 14.21 جنيه للشراء، 14.29 جنيه للبيع، وفى بنك الإسكندرية 14.18 جنيه للشراء، 14.28 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 14.23 جنيه للشراء، 14.28 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبى التجاري 13.90 جنيه للشراء،


13.28 جنيه للبيع، وفى بنك البركة 14.22 جنيه للشراء، 14.28 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 14.21 جنية للشراء، 14.30 جنية للبيع.


تداولات أمس


استقر سعر الريال السعودي، أمس، أمام الجنيه المصري في البنوك المصرية-نظراً لعطلة البنوك الأسبوعية- وسجل الريال السعودي في البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 14.23 جنيه للشراء، 14.31 جنيه للبيع، وفى البنك المركزي المصري سجل 14.27 جنيه للشراء، 14.31 جنيه للبيع.


وفى بنك مصر 14.23 جنيه للشراء، 14.31 جنيه للبيع، وفى بنك الإسكندرية 14.17 جنيه للشراء، 14.28 جنيه للبيع. وفى البنك التجاري الدولي 14.25 جنيه للشراء، 14.30 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي الإسلامي 14.28 جنيه للشراء، 14.31 جنيه للبيع، وفى بنك البركة 14.24 جنيه للشراء، 14.30 جنيه للبيع، وفى بنك قناة السويس 14.22 جنيه للشراء، 14.31 جنيه للبيع.