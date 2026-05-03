سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي، في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، 14.28 جنيه للشراء، و14.32 جنيه للبيع.
وفى البنك الأهلي المصري 14.21 جنيه للشراء، و14.28 جنيه للبيع. وفي بنك مصر 14.21 جنيه للشراء، 14.29 جنيه للبيع، وفى بنك الإسكندرية 14.18 جنيه للشراء، 14.28 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 14.23 جنيه للشراء، 14.28 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبى التجاري 13.90 جنيه للشراء،
13.28 جنيه للبيع، وفى بنك البركة 14.22 جنيه للشراء، 14.28 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 14.21 جنية للشراء، 14.30 جنية للبيع.
تداولات أمس
استقر سعر الريال السعودي، أمس، أمام الجنيه المصري في البنوك المصرية-نظراً لعطلة البنوك الأسبوعية- وسجل الريال السعودي في البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 14.23 جنيه للشراء، 14.31 جنيه للبيع، وفى البنك المركزي المصري سجل 14.27 جنيه للشراء، 14.31 جنيه للبيع.
وفى بنك مصر 14.23 جنيه للشراء، 14.31 جنيه للبيع، وفى بنك الإسكندرية 14.17 جنيه للشراء، 14.28 جنيه للبيع. وفى البنك التجاري الدولي 14.25 جنيه للشراء، 14.30 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي الإسلامي 14.28 جنيه للشراء، 14.31 جنيه للبيع، وفى بنك البركة 14.24 جنيه للشراء، 14.30 جنيه للبيع، وفى بنك قناة السويس 14.22 جنيه للشراء، 14.31 جنيه للبيع.
The average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt today is 14.28 EGP for buying and 14.32 EGP for selling.
At the National Bank of Egypt, it is 14.21 EGP for buying and 14.28 EGP for selling. At Bank Misr, it is 14.21 EGP for buying and 14.29 EGP for selling, while at Alexandria Bank it is 14.18 EGP for buying and 14.28 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it is 14.23 EGP for buying and 14.28 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it is 13.90 EGP for buying,
13.28 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank, it is 14.22 EGP for buying and 14.28 EGP for selling. At Suez Canal Bank, it is 14.21 EGP for buying and 14.30 EGP for selling.
Yesterday's Transactions
The price of the Saudi Riyal remained stable yesterday against the Egyptian Pound in Egyptian banks due to the weekly bank holiday. The Saudi Riyal at the National Bank of Egypt recorded a price of 14.23 EGP for buying and 14.31 EGP for selling, while at the Central Bank of Egypt it recorded 14.27 EGP for buying and 14.31 EGP for selling.
At Bank Misr, it is 14.23 EGP for buying and 14.31 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it is 14.17 EGP for buying and 14.28 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it is 14.25 EGP for buying and 14.30 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, it is 14.28 EGP for buying and 14.31 EGP for selling. At Al Baraka Bank, it is 14.24 EGP for buying and 14.30 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank, it is 14.22 EGP for buying and 14.31 EGP for selling.