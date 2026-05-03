The average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt today is 14.28 EGP for buying and 14.32 EGP for selling.



At the National Bank of Egypt, it is 14.21 EGP for buying and 14.28 EGP for selling. At Bank Misr, it is 14.21 EGP for buying and 14.29 EGP for selling, while at Alexandria Bank it is 14.18 EGP for buying and 14.28 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it is 14.23 EGP for buying and 14.28 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it is 13.90 EGP for buying,



13.28 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank, it is 14.22 EGP for buying and 14.28 EGP for selling. At Suez Canal Bank, it is 14.21 EGP for buying and 14.30 EGP for selling.



Yesterday's Transactions



The price of the Saudi Riyal remained stable yesterday against the Egyptian Pound in Egyptian banks due to the weekly bank holiday. The Saudi Riyal at the National Bank of Egypt recorded a price of 14.23 EGP for buying and 14.31 EGP for selling, while at the Central Bank of Egypt it recorded 14.27 EGP for buying and 14.31 EGP for selling.



At Bank Misr, it is 14.23 EGP for buying and 14.31 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it is 14.17 EGP for buying and 14.28 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it is 14.25 EGP for buying and 14.30 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, it is 14.28 EGP for buying and 14.31 EGP for selling. At Al Baraka Bank, it is 14.24 EGP for buying and 14.30 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank, it is 14.22 EGP for buying and 14.31 EGP for selling.