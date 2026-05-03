أكد الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبوالغيط أن إغلاق مضيق هرمز أمام الملاحة الدولية أدى إلى تداعيات اقتصادية واسعة، وأدخل الاقتصاد العالمي في أزمة ممتدة؛ نتيجة اضطراب سلاسل الإمداد وارتفاع أسعار الطاقة والمواد الأساسية.


جاء ذلك في كلمته خلال الجلسة الافتتاحية للدورة الاستثنائية لمجلس اتحاد الغرف العربية، المنعقدة بمقر جامعة الدول العربية في القاهرة.


مواجهة التحديات الاقتصادية


وأشار إلى أن الاعتداءات التي استهدفت عدداً من الدول العربية تمثل انتهاكاً للقانون الدولي، مؤكداً رفضها وعدم القبول بها تحت أي ذريعة.


وأوضح أن الأزمة أبرزت أهمية الممرات البحرية الحيوية، وضرورة الحفاظ على حرية الملاحة، إلى جانب تعزيز بدائل النقل وممرات التجارة الإقليمية لتفادي مثل هذه التداعيات.


وأكد الأمين العام أهمية العمل العربي المشترك لمواجهة التحديات الاقتصادية، وتعزيز قدرة الدول على التعامل مع الأزمات، مشدداً على دور القطاع الخاص في دعم التنمية والاستثمار.