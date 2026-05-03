The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, confirmed that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to international navigation has led to wide-ranging economic repercussions and has plunged the global economy into a prolonged crisis due to disruptions in supply chains and rising energy and essential goods prices.



This was stated in his speech during the opening session of the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Arab Chambers, held at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo.



Facing Economic Challenges



He pointed out that the attacks targeting several Arab countries represent a violation of international law, emphasizing their rejection and non-acceptance under any pretext.



He explained that the crisis has highlighted the importance of vital maritime corridors and the necessity of maintaining freedom of navigation, alongside enhancing transport alternatives and regional trade routes to avoid such repercussions.



The Secretary-General emphasized the importance of joint Arab action to face economic challenges and to strengthen the ability of countries to deal with crises, stressing the role of the private sector in supporting development and investment.