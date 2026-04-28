The United Arab Emirates announced today (Tuesday) its exit from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and OPEC+ effective from May 1, 2026, according to the official Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The statement clarified that the decision aligns with the long-term strategic and economic vision of the UAE and the development of its energy sector, including accelerating investment in local energy production, while reinforcing its commitment to its role as a responsible and reliable producer that anticipates the future of global energy markets.

The statement noted that the decision came after a thorough review of the UAE's production policy and its current and future capabilities, and in light of what is required for national interest and the country's commitment to actively contribute to meeting the urgent needs of the market, as geopolitical fluctuations continue in the short term through disruptions in the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, which affect supply dynamics, with fundamental trends indicating continued growth in global energy demand in the medium and long term.

The statement continued: This decision comes after decades of constructive cooperation, as the UAE joined OPEC in 1967 through the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and its membership continued after the establishment of the United Arab Emirates in 1971. During this period, the country played an active role in supporting the stability of the global oil market and enhancing dialogue among producing countries.

The statement affirmed the development of sector policies that enhance flexibility in responding to market dynamics, while continuing to contribute to its stability in a measured and responsible manner.

The UAE expressed its appreciation for the efforts of both OPEC and the OPEC+ alliance, noting that the country's presence in the organization has made significant contributions and greater sacrifices for the benefit of all, valuing more than five decades of cooperation with partners, while continuing its active participation to support the stability of global energy markets, emphasizing that this decision does not change the UAE's commitment to the stability of global markets or its collaborative approach with producers and consumers, but rather enhances its ability to respond to changing market demands.