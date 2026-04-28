أعلنت دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، الخروج من منظمة الدول المصدرة للنفط «أوبك» و«أوبك+» على أن يسري القرار اعتباراً من الأول من مايو 2026، بحسب وكالة أنباء الإمارات الرسمية «وام».

وأوضح البيان أن القرار يتماشى مع الرؤية الإستراتيجية والاقتصادية طويلة الأمد لدولة الإمارات وتطور قطاع الطاقة لديها بما في ذلك تسريع الاستثمار في الإنتاج المحلي للطاقة كما يرسخ التزامها بدورها كمنتج مسؤول وموثوق يستشرف مستقبل أسواق الطاقة العالمية.

ولفت البيان إلى أن القرار جاء بعد مراجعة مستفيضة لسياسة دولة الإمارات الإنتاجية وقدرتها الحالية والمستقبلية، ونظراً لما تقتضيه المصلحة الوطنية والتزام الدولة بالمساهمة بشكل فعال في تلبية الاحتياجات الملحّة للسوق، فيما تستمر التقلبات الجيوسياسية على المدى القريب من خلال الاضطرابات في الخليج العربي ومضيق هرمز والتي تؤثر على ديناميكيات العرض، إذ تشير الاتجاهات الأساسية إلى مواصلة نمو الطلب العالمي على الطاقة على المدى المتوسط والبعيد.

واستطرد البيان: يأتي هذا القرار بعد عقود من التعاون البنّاء، حيث انضمت الإمارات إلى «أوبك» في عام 1967 من خلال إمارة أبوظبي، واستمرت عضويتها بعد قيام دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة في عام 1971. وخلال هذه الفترة، قامت الدولة بدور فعال في دعم استقرار سوق النفط العالمي وتعزيز الحوار بين الدول المنتجة.

وأكد البيان تطور سياسات القطاع بما يعزز المرونة في الاستجابة لديناميكيات السوق، مع استمرار المساهمة في استقراره بطريقة مدروسة ومسؤولة.

وأكدت دولة الإمارات على تقديرها لجهود كل من منظمة أوبك وتحالف أوبك+ حيث كان لوجود الدولة في المنظمة إسهامات كبيرة وتضحيات أكبر لمصلحة الجميع، مثمنة أكثر من خمسة عقود من التعاون مع الشركاء، مع مواصلة مشاركتها الفاعلة لدعم استقرار أسواق الطاقة العالمية، مشيرة إلى أن هذا القرار لا يغيّر التزام دولة الإمارات باستقرار الأسواق العالمية أو نهجها القائم على التعاون مع المنتجين والمستهلكين، بل يعزز قدرتها على الاستجابة لمتطلبات السوق المتغيرة.