أعلنت دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، الخروج من منظمة الدول المصدرة للنفط «أوبك» و«أوبك+» على أن يسري القرار اعتباراً من الأول من مايو 2026، بحسب وكالة أنباء الإمارات الرسمية «وام».
وأوضح البيان أن القرار يتماشى مع الرؤية الإستراتيجية والاقتصادية طويلة الأمد لدولة الإمارات وتطور قطاع الطاقة لديها بما في ذلك تسريع الاستثمار في الإنتاج المحلي للطاقة كما يرسخ التزامها بدورها كمنتج مسؤول وموثوق يستشرف مستقبل أسواق الطاقة العالمية.
ولفت البيان إلى أن القرار جاء بعد مراجعة مستفيضة لسياسة دولة الإمارات الإنتاجية وقدرتها الحالية والمستقبلية، ونظراً لما تقتضيه المصلحة الوطنية والتزام الدولة بالمساهمة بشكل فعال في تلبية الاحتياجات الملحّة للسوق، فيما تستمر التقلبات الجيوسياسية على المدى القريب من خلال الاضطرابات في الخليج العربي ومضيق هرمز والتي تؤثر على ديناميكيات العرض، إذ تشير الاتجاهات الأساسية إلى مواصلة نمو الطلب العالمي على الطاقة على المدى المتوسط والبعيد.
واستطرد البيان: يأتي هذا القرار بعد عقود من التعاون البنّاء، حيث انضمت الإمارات إلى «أوبك» في عام 1967 من خلال إمارة أبوظبي، واستمرت عضويتها بعد قيام دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة في عام 1971. وخلال هذه الفترة، قامت الدولة بدور فعال في دعم استقرار سوق النفط العالمي وتعزيز الحوار بين الدول المنتجة.
وأكد البيان تطور سياسات القطاع بما يعزز المرونة في الاستجابة لديناميكيات السوق، مع استمرار المساهمة في استقراره بطريقة مدروسة ومسؤولة.
وأكدت دولة الإمارات على تقديرها لجهود كل من منظمة أوبك وتحالف أوبك+ حيث كان لوجود الدولة في المنظمة إسهامات كبيرة وتضحيات أكبر لمصلحة الجميع، مثمنة أكثر من خمسة عقود من التعاون مع الشركاء، مع مواصلة مشاركتها الفاعلة لدعم استقرار أسواق الطاقة العالمية، مشيرة إلى أن هذا القرار لا يغيّر التزام دولة الإمارات باستقرار الأسواق العالمية أو نهجها القائم على التعاون مع المنتجين والمستهلكين، بل يعزز قدرتها على الاستجابة لمتطلبات السوق المتغيرة.
The United Arab Emirates announced today (Tuesday) its exit from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and OPEC+ effective from May 1, 2026, according to the official Emirates News Agency (WAM).
The statement clarified that the decision aligns with the long-term strategic and economic vision of the UAE and the development of its energy sector, including accelerating investment in local energy production, while reinforcing its commitment to its role as a responsible and reliable producer that anticipates the future of global energy markets.
The statement noted that the decision came after a thorough review of the UAE's production policy and its current and future capabilities, and in light of what is required for national interest and the country's commitment to actively contribute to meeting the urgent needs of the market, as geopolitical fluctuations continue in the short term through disruptions in the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, which affect supply dynamics, with fundamental trends indicating continued growth in global energy demand in the medium and long term.
The statement continued: This decision comes after decades of constructive cooperation, as the UAE joined OPEC in 1967 through the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and its membership continued after the establishment of the United Arab Emirates in 1971. During this period, the country played an active role in supporting the stability of the global oil market and enhancing dialogue among producing countries.
The statement affirmed the development of sector policies that enhance flexibility in responding to market dynamics, while continuing to contribute to its stability in a measured and responsible manner.
The UAE expressed its appreciation for the efforts of both OPEC and the OPEC+ alliance, noting that the country's presence in the organization has made significant contributions and greater sacrifices for the benefit of all, valuing more than five decades of cooperation with partners, while continuing its active participation to support the stability of global energy markets, emphasizing that this decision does not change the UAE's commitment to the stability of global markets or its collaborative approach with producers and consumers, but rather enhances its ability to respond to changing market demands.