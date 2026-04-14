U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced that oil prices are likely to peak in the coming weeks once shipping traffic resumes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Wright stated during the Semaphore Global Economy Forum in Washington that prices are expected to continue rising until shipping traffic resumes significantly through the strait.

Rare Admission

Wright added, "We will see an increase in energy prices, and they may continue to rise until we see significant maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. It is likely that oil prices will peak during that time, and this could happen in the next few weeks."

U.S. President Donald Trump said yesterday, "Oil and gasoline prices may remain high until the midterm elections in November." This was a rare acknowledgment of the potential political ramifications of his decision to strike Iran six weeks ago.

Necessary Action

The Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, expressed hope that there would be no need for another draw from strategic oil reserves, but he added that the agency is prepared to act if necessary.

Birol reiterated at an event organized by the Atlantic Council that the war has caused the worst global energy disruption ever, stating that more than 80 oil and gas facilities, including production sites, stations, and refineries across the Middle East, have been damaged due to the war with Iran.

Birol said, "I hope, I sincerely hope, that we do not have to do that, but if necessary, we are ready to act."