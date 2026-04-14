أعلن وزير الطاقة الأمريكي كريس رايت، أن من المرجح أن تصل أسعار النفط إلى ذروتها خلال الأسابيع القليلة القادمة بمجرد استئناف حركة السفن عبر مضيق هرمز.

وقال رايت خلال منتدى سيمافور للاقتصاد العالمي في واشنطن إن من المتوقع أن تستمر الأسعار في الارتفاع حتى تستأنف حركة السفن بشكل ملموس عبر المضيق.

اعتراف نادر

وأضاف رايت:«سنشهد ارتفاعاً في أسعار الطاقة، وربما تواصل الارتفاع، حتى نرى حركة ملاحية ملموسة عبر مضيق هرمز، ومن المرجح أن يصل سعر النفط إلى ذروته خلال ذلك الوقت، وربما يحدث ذلك في غضون الأسابيع القليلة القادمة».

وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد قال أمس:«إن أسعار النفط والبنزين ربما تظل مرتفعة حتى انتخابات التجديد النصفي في نوفمبر القادم". في اعتراف نادر بالتداعيات السياسية المحتملة لقراره بمهاجمة إيران قبل ستة أسابيع.

تحرك ضروري

وكان المدير التنفيذي لوكالة الطاقة الدولية فاتح بيرول، أنه يأمل ألا تكون هناك حاجة إلى عملية سحب أخرى من المخزونات الإستراتيجية للنفط، لكنه أضاف أن الوكالة مستعدة للتحرك عند الضرورة.

وأكد بيرول مجدداً في فعالية نظمها مجلس الأطلسي أن الحرب تسببت في أسوأ اضطراب عالمي في مجال الطاقة على الإطلاق، وقال إن أكثر من 80 منشأة للنفط والغاز، بما في ذلك منشآت إنتاج ومحطات ومصافٍ في أنحاء الشرق الأوسط، تضررت جراء الحرب مع إيران.

وقال بيرول: «آمل، آمل بشدة، ألا نضطر إلى القيام بذلك، لكن إذا لزم الأمر، فنحن مستعدون للتحرك».