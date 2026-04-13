With investors assessing the rapid developments in the Middle East and the start of the American blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, European stocks declined at the end of the first trading session of the week.



At the close, the "Stoxx Europe 600" index fell by 0.16% to 613 points, driven by negative performance in most sectors.



Both the British "FTSE 100" index decreased by 0.17% to 10,582 points, and the German "DAX" index dropped by 0.26% to 23,742 points, while the French "CAC 40" index fell by 0.29% to 8,235 points.



Growing Concerns



This came after the failure of negotiations that took place over the past weekend between the United States and Iran, with President Donald Trump imposing a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz that took effect earlier today.



This decision negatively impacted the travel and leisure sector in the old continent, amid fears of prolonged disruption to navigation in the vital waterway and the impact on aircraft fuel supplies.



Alongside tensions in the energy market, concerns increased after Trump threatened to impose "stunning tariffs" of up to 50% on China if it provided military assistance to Iran.