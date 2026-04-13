مع تقييم المستثمرين التطورات المتسارعة في الشرق الأوسط وبدء الحصار الأمريكي لمضيق هرمز، تراجعت الأسهم الأوروبية في نهاية أولى جلسات الأسبوع.


وعند الإغلاق، انخفض مؤشر «ستوكس يوروب 600» بنسبة 0.16% إلى 613 نقطة، مدفوعاً بأداء سلبي في معظم القطاعات.


وتراجع كلٌ من مؤشرات «فوتسي 100» البريطاني بنسبة 0.17% إلى 10.582 نقطة، و«داكس» الألماني بنسبة 0.26% إلى 23.742 نقطة، و«كاك 40» الفرنسي بنسبة 0.29% إلى 8.235 نقطة.


تزايد المخاوف


جاء ذلك بعد فشل المفاوضات التي انعقدت خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع الماضي بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، وفرض الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب حصاراً على مضيق هرمز دخل حيز التنفيذ في وقت سابق من اليوم.


وانعكس هذا القرار سلباً على قطاع السفر والترفيه في القارة العجوز، وسط مخاوف من إطالة أمد اضطراب الملاحة في الممر الملاحي الحيوي، وتأثر إمدادات وقود الطائرات.


وإلى جانب التوترات في سوق الطاقة، تزايدت المخاوف بعد تهديد ترمب بفرض «تعريفات جمركية مذهلة» تصل إلى 50% على الصين في حال تقديمها مساعدات عسكرية لإيران.