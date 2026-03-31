The Fuel Price Monitoring Committee in the UAE has approved an increase in gasoline and diesel prices during April 2026, with the price of diesel fuel jumping by 72.4%.



According to news sites published today, the fuel prices for April 2026 are as follows: Diesel fuel: 4.69 dirhams per liter, gasoline "Super 98": 3.39 dirhams per liter, gasoline "Special 95": 3.28 dirhams per liter, and gasoline "E Plus 91": 3.20 dirhams per liter.



The fuel prices for March 2026 were as follows: Diesel fuel: 2.72 dirhams per liter, gasoline "Super 98": 2.59 dirhams per liter, gasoline "Special 95": 2.48 dirhams per liter, and gasoline "E Plus 91": 2.40 dirhams per liter.



The announcement comes amid the significant surge in global oil prices in recent weeks, which have exceeded $107 per barrel, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions and developments related to the war in Iran.



The adjustment of fuel prices in the UAE for April 2026 coincides with the rising geopolitical risk premium in global energy markets, amid growing concerns about the security of oil supplies from the Gulf region.