Finance and energy ministers from the G7 have confirmed their readiness to take all necessary measures to ensure the stability of the energy market, as part of their efforts to address the economic repercussions of the war in the Middle East.



The ministers stated in a joint statement: “We are fully prepared to take all necessary actions in close coordination with our partners, including maintaining the stability and security of the energy market.”



They added: “We recognize the importance of coordinated international action to mitigate the repercussions and protect macroeconomic stability.”



Economic Catastrophe



Earlier, ministers from the G7 countries warned that the war waged by the United States and Israel against Iran is causing a global economic catastrophe, just before the group’s ministerial summit today in France, where the wars in Iran and Ukraine top the agenda.



The summit comes amid rising European concerns about the repercussions of the conflict, with expectations that EU countries will push Washington to find a negotiated exit that limits the consequences of the war.



A Crisis for Everyone



German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made a sharp statement: “This war is a disaster for all the world’s economies; European countries were not consulted from the beginning, and no one asked us, and this is not our war.”



French Finance Minister Roland Lescure revealed that 30 to 40% of refining capacity in the Gulf is now offline, and that 17% of gas production has been affected according to estimates from Qatar, explaining that repairing those damages could take about three years.



Even Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni – known for her closeness to Washington – described what is happening as “a crisis that affects everyone,” warning that its continuation will lead to broader economic and social repercussions, especially on vulnerable countries, primarily in Africa.