أكد وزراء المال والطاقة في مجموعة السبع استعدادهم لاتخاذ كل الإجراءات اللازمة لضمان استقرار سوق الطاقة، في إطار جهودهم لمواجهة التداعيات الاقتصادية للحرب في الشرق الأوسط.


وقال الوزراء في بيان مشترك: «نحن على أتم الاستعداد لاتخاذ كل الإجراءات اللازمة بتنسيق وثيق مع شركائنا، بما فيها الحفاظ على استقرار وأمن سوق الطاقة».


وأضافوا: «ندرك أهمية العمل الدولي المنسق للتخفيف من التداعيات وحماية استقرار الاقتصاد الكلي».


كارثة اقتصادية


وكان وزراء من دول مجموعة السبع قد حذروا في وقت سابق من أن الحرب التي تشنها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ضد إيران تسبب كارثة اقتصادية عالمية، وذلك قبيل انعقاد القمة الوزارية للمجموعة اليوم في فرنسا، حيث تتصدر الحربان في إيران وأوكرانيا جدول الأعمال.


وتأتي القمة في ظل تصاعد القلق الأوروبي من تداعيات الصراع، وسط توقعات بأن تدفع دول الاتحاد الأوروبي باتجاه حث واشنطن على إيجاد مخرج تفاوضي يحد من تبعات الحرب.


أزمة للجميع


وقال وزير الدفاع الألماني بوريس بيستوريوس في تصريح حاد: «إن هذه الحرب كارثة لاقتصادات العالم كافة، فالدول الأوروبية لم يتم التشاور معها منذ البداية، ولم يسألنا أحد، وهذه ليست حربنا».


وكشف وزير المالية الفرنسي رولان ليسكور أن 30 إلى 40% من طاقة التكرير في الخليج باتت خارج الخدمة، وأن 17% من إنتاج الغاز تضررت وفق تقديرات قطر، موضحاً أن إصلاح تلك الأضرار قد يستغرق نحو 3 سنوات.


حتى رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجا ميلوني –المعروفة بقربها من واشنطن– وصفت ما يجري بأنه «أزمة تمس الجميع»، محذرة من أن استمرارها سيؤدي إلى انعكاسات اقتصادية واجتماعية أوسع، خصوصاً على الدول الهشة وفي مقدمتها الدول الأفريقية.