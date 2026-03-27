أكد وكيل وزارة السياحة لتمكين الوجهات محمود عبدالهادي، أن السعودية استقبلت أكثر من 120 مليون زائر، من بينهم نحو 30 مليون زائر من خارج المملكة، مع تسجيل إنفاق إجمالي تجاوز 300 مليار ريال، ما يعكس الزخم المتسارع في القطاع السياحي.


وجهة عالمية


وقال في تصريحات لـ «العربية Business» على هامش مؤتمر «FII PRIORITY» التابع لمبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار والمنعقد في ميامي: «المملكة تشهد اهتماماً متزايداً من المستثمرين الدوليين بقطاع السياحة، مدعوماً بالإصلاحات الاقتصادية وتنامي الفرص الاستثمارية، ما يعزز موقعها كوجهة سياحية عالمية ناشئة».


وأضاف: «إن وعي المستثمر الأجنبي بالفرص السياحية في السعودية شهد نمواً ملحوظاً خلال السنوات الأخيرة، بالتزامن مع التحولات التي يشهدها القطاع ضمن رؤية المملكة».


وأشار إلى دخول أكثر من 50 علامة تجارية عالمية إلى السوق السياحية السعودية، إلى جانب استقطاب نحو 40 مستثمراً جديداً خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية، في مؤشر واضح على تنامي ثقة المستثمرين في البيئة الاستثمارية بالمملكة.


وأضاف أن الجهات الحكومية تلعب دوراً محورياً في دعم هذا النمو، من خلال تسهيل رحلة المستثمر، وتوضيح الفرص المتاحة، إلى جانب العمل على تطوير البيئة الاستثمارية وتعزيز جاذبيتها.