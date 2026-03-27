The Deputy Minister of Tourism for Destination Empowerment, Mahmoud Abdulhadi, confirmed that Saudi Arabia has received more than 120 million visitors, including about 30 million visitors from outside the Kingdom, with total spending exceeding 300 billion riyals, reflecting the accelerating momentum in the tourism sector.



A Global Destination



He stated in remarks to "Al Arabiya Business" on the sidelines of the "FII PRIORITY" conference, part of the Future Investment Initiative held in Miami: "The Kingdom is witnessing increasing interest from international investors in the tourism sector, supported by economic reforms and the growing investment opportunities, which enhances its position as an emerging global tourist destination."



He added: "Foreign investors' awareness of tourism opportunities in Saudi Arabia has seen significant growth in recent years, coinciding with the transformations taking place in the sector under the Kingdom's Vision."



He pointed out that more than 50 global brands have entered the Saudi tourism market, alongside attracting about 40 new investors over the past five years, indicating a clear increase in investor confidence in the investment environment in the Kingdom.



He added that government entities play a pivotal role in supporting this growth by facilitating the investor journey, clarifying available opportunities, and working to develop the investment environment and enhance its attractiveness.