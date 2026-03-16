كشفت وكالة بلومبيرغ، بأن نشاط تحميل النفط في ميناء ينبع على البحر الأحمر تضاعف هذا الأسبوع مقارنة بالأسبوع الماضي.


وبحسب ما نشرت «العربية Business»، فإن عدداً كبيراً من السفن التي كانت متجهة إلى موانئ الخليج العربي غيّرت مسارها نحو موانئ البحر الأحمر، في ظل الاضطرابات التي تشهدها حركة الملاحة في المنطقة.


وبحسب «العربية» بدأت سفن شحن بالوصول إلى ميناء ينبع التجاري على ساحل البحر الأحمر، محمّلة ببضائع موجهة أساساً إلى أسواق دول الخليج، حيث يجري تفريغها تمهيداً لنقلها براً إلى وجهاتها النهائية عبر شبكة الطرق البرية.


ويأتي هذا التحول في مسارات الشحن بالتزامن مع توجه متزايد لدى شركات النقل البحري لاستخدام الموانئ السعودية على البحر الأحمر كمراكز عبور بديلة نحو أسواق الخليج.


مستويات قياسية للصادرات السعودية


وكانت شركة MSC Cargo قد أعلنت في وقت سابق عن توسيع خيارات نقل البضائع بين آسيا ودول الخليج عبر الموانئ السعودية، مع التركيز على ميناء الملك عبدالله وميناء جدة الإسلامي كمحطات رئيسية لعبور الشحنات.


ووفق الشركة، تسمح هذه الموانئ باستخدام شبكة النقل البري لنقل البضائع إلى عدد من المدن والمراكز اللوجستية في المنطقة مثل الرياض والدمام والجبيل، إضافة إلى دول خليجية مثل البحرين والكويت وقطر والإمارات.


كما تظهر بيانات الشحن أن صادرات النفط السعودية عبر البحر الأحمر مرشحة لتسجيل مستويات قياسية خلال شهر مارس الجاري، في ظل اعتماد متزايد على موانئ الساحل الغربي، ولا سيما ميناء ينبع، لتصدير الخام مع استمرار الاضطرابات في مضيق هرمز.


وكانت شركة أرامكو السعودية قد أوضحت أن خط الأنابيب شرق–غرب قادر على نقل ما يصل إلى 7 ملايين برميل يومياً إلى البحر الأحمر، منها نحو 5 ملايين برميل يومياً متاحة للتصدير، بينما يُستخدم الجزء المتبقي لتغذية المصافي المحلية على الساحل الغربي.