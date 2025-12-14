أعلنت مجموعة Ferrero تعيين فابيو غريلي مديراً إقليمياً لمنطقة الخليج، وذلك اعتبارًا من الأول من سبتمبر 2025.
وتعد Ferrero إحدى كبرى شركات الحلويات في العالم والرائدة في قطاع السلع الاستهلاكية سريعة التداول (FMCG).
ويمتلك غريلي خبرة مهنية تمتد لأكثر من 25 عاماً في قطاع السلع الاستهلاكية، حيث شغل خلالها مناصب قيادية في مجالات التسويق، والمبيعات، والتسويق التجاري، وحقق نجاحات ملموسة على مستوى المراكز الرئيسية والوحدات المحلية في عدد من الأسواق العالمية. ومنذ انضمامه إلى Ferrero في عام 2003، تنقّل بين مناصب متعددة في لوكسمبورغ، وفرنسا، وإيطاليا، والمجر، وصولاً إلى الإمارات العربية المتحدة، ما أكسبه خبرة ثقافية واسعة وفهماً دقيقاً لتنوّع الأسواق الاستهلاكية.
وخلال الأعوام الثلاثة الماضية، تولي غريلي منصب المدير العام لمنطقة أوروبا الشرقية، حيث قاد عمليات الشركة في أسواق تشمل المجر، ورومانيا، وبلغاريا، ومولدوفا، ونجح في ترسيخ مكانة العلامة التجارية وتعزيز نموها المستدام على المستويين التجاري والتشغيلي.
وفي تعليقه على التعيين، قال فابيو غريلي:
«فخور جداً بأن أتولى قيادة عمليات Ferrero في منطقة الخليج في هذه المرحلة المحورية. لقد ضاعفت Ferrero من حجم أعمالها في دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي منذ عام 2020، ونحن ملتزمون بالحفاظ على هذا الزخم خلال السنوات القادمة. رؤيتنا تتمثل في تعزيز موقعنا الريادي في قطاع الحلويات المعلّبة من خلال تحقيق نمو مستدام، وتعزيز أثر علامتنا التجارية، وتعميق علاقتنا مع المستهلكين في هذه السوق المتجددة والديناميكية».
وأضاف غريلي: «هدفي في المرحلة القادمة هو رسم ملامح جديدة لمسيرة النجاح المستدام، وفتح فصل جديد يُجسّد طموحات Ferrero Gulf».
Ferrero Group has announced the appointment of Fabio Grilli as Regional Director for the Gulf region, effective September 1, 2025.
Ferrero is one of the largest confectionery companies in the world and a leader in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.
Grilli has over 25 years of professional experience in the consumer goods sector, during which he has held leadership positions in marketing, sales, and trade marketing, achieving significant successes at both the headquarters and local units in several global markets. Since joining Ferrero in 2003, he has moved through multiple positions in Luxembourg, France, Italy, Hungary, and most recently the United Arab Emirates, gaining extensive cultural experience and a deep understanding of the diversity of consumer markets.
In the past three years, Grilli served as General Manager for Eastern Europe, where he led the company's operations in markets including Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, and Moldova, successfully establishing the brand's position and enhancing its sustainable growth on both commercial and operational levels.
Commenting on his appointment, Fabio Grilli said:
“I am very proud to lead Ferrero's operations in the Gulf region at this pivotal moment. Ferrero has doubled its business in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries since 2020, and we are committed to maintaining this momentum in the coming years. Our vision is to strengthen our leading position in the canned confectionery sector through sustainable growth, enhancing the impact of our brand, and deepening our relationship with consumers in this dynamic and evolving market.”
Grilli added: “My goal in the coming phase is to outline new features for a sustainable success journey and to open a new chapter that embodies Ferrero Gulf's ambitions.”