أعلنت مجموعة Ferrero تعيين فابيو غريلي مديراً إقليمياً لمنطقة الخليج، وذلك اعتبارًا من الأول من سبتمبر 2025.

وتعد Ferrero إحدى كبرى شركات الحلويات في العالم والرائدة في قطاع السلع الاستهلاكية سريعة التداول (FMCG).

ويمتلك غريلي خبرة مهنية تمتد لأكثر من 25 عاماً في قطاع السلع الاستهلاكية، حيث شغل خلالها مناصب قيادية في مجالات التسويق، والمبيعات، والتسويق التجاري، وحقق نجاحات ملموسة على مستوى المراكز الرئيسية والوحدات المحلية في عدد من الأسواق العالمية. ومنذ انضمامه إلى Ferrero في عام 2003، تنقّل بين مناصب متعددة في لوكسمبورغ، وفرنسا، وإيطاليا، والمجر، وصولاً إلى الإمارات العربية المتحدة، ما أكسبه خبرة ثقافية واسعة وفهماً دقيقاً لتنوّع الأسواق الاستهلاكية.

وخلال الأعوام الثلاثة الماضية، تولي غريلي منصب المدير العام لمنطقة أوروبا الشرقية، حيث قاد عمليات الشركة في أسواق تشمل المجر، ورومانيا، وبلغاريا، ومولدوفا، ونجح في ترسيخ مكانة العلامة التجارية وتعزيز نموها المستدام على المستويين التجاري والتشغيلي.

وفي تعليقه على التعيين، قال فابيو غريلي:

«فخور جداً بأن أتولى قيادة عمليات Ferrero في منطقة الخليج في هذه المرحلة المحورية. لقد ضاعفت Ferrero من حجم أعمالها في دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي منذ عام 2020، ونحن ملتزمون بالحفاظ على هذا الزخم خلال السنوات القادمة. رؤيتنا تتمثل في تعزيز موقعنا الريادي في قطاع الحلويات المعلّبة من خلال تحقيق نمو مستدام، وتعزيز أثر علامتنا التجارية، وتعميق علاقتنا مع المستهلكين في هذه السوق المتجددة والديناميكية».

وأضاف غريلي: «هدفي في المرحلة القادمة هو رسم ملامح جديدة لمسيرة النجاح المستدام، وفتح فصل جديد يُجسّد طموحات Ferrero Gulf».