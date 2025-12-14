Ferrero Group has announced the appointment of Fabio Grilli as Regional Director for the Gulf region, effective September 1, 2025.

Ferrero is one of the largest confectionery companies in the world and a leader in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.

Grilli has over 25 years of professional experience in the consumer goods sector, during which he has held leadership positions in marketing, sales, and trade marketing, achieving significant successes at both the headquarters and local units in several global markets. Since joining Ferrero in 2003, he has moved through multiple positions in Luxembourg, France, Italy, Hungary, and most recently the United Arab Emirates, gaining extensive cultural experience and a deep understanding of the diversity of consumer markets.

In the past three years, Grilli served as General Manager for Eastern Europe, where he led the company's operations in markets including Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, and Moldova, successfully establishing the brand's position and enhancing its sustainable growth on both commercial and operational levels.

Commenting on his appointment, Fabio Grilli said:

“I am very proud to lead Ferrero's operations in the Gulf region at this pivotal moment. Ferrero has doubled its business in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries since 2020, and we are committed to maintaining this momentum in the coming years. Our vision is to strengthen our leading position in the canned confectionery sector through sustainable growth, enhancing the impact of our brand, and deepening our relationship with consumers in this dynamic and evolving market.”

Grilli added: “My goal in the coming phase is to outline new features for a sustainable success journey and to open a new chapter that embodies Ferrero Gulf's ambitions.”