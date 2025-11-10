ارتفعت عوائد السندات الحكومية في منطقة اليورو والولايات المتحدة، اليوم (الإثنين)، بعد أن أحرز مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي تقدمًا في تمرير مشروع قانون لتمويل عمل الحكومة الفيدرالية وإنهاء الإغلاق الذي استمر 40 يومًا وأثقل كاهل الاقتصاد.


وزادت عوائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية لأجل 10 سنوات بمقدار 4.2 نقطة أساس إلى 4.146%، بينما أضافت عوائد السندات لأجل سنتين 4 نقاط أساس لتصل إلى 3.608%.


وقال محلل السندات في «كومرتس بنك» راينر جونترمان: «تشعر أسواق السندات بالضغط مع تحسن شهية المخاطرة وتراجع المخاوف بشأن الضرر الذي ألحقه الإغلاق بالاقتصاد»، وفقا لوكالات إعلامية غربية.


وصعدت عوائد السندات الألمانية لأجل 10 سنوات، المرجعية في منطقة اليورو، بمقدار 2.5 نقطة أساس لتصل إلى 2.699%.