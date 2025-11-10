Bond yields in the eurozone and the United States rose today (Monday) after the U.S. Senate made progress in passing a bill to fund the federal government and end the 40-day shutdown that weighed on the economy.



Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds increased by 4.2 basis points to 4.146%, while 2-year bond yields added 4 basis points to reach 3.608%.



Bond analyst at Commerzbank, Rainer Gunterman, stated: "Bond markets are feeling the pressure as risk appetite improves and concerns about the damage the shutdown inflicted on the economy diminish," according to Western media outlets.



Yields on 10-year German bonds, the benchmark in the eurozone, rose by 2.5 basis points to reach 2.699%.