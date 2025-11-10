ارتفعت عوائد السندات الحكومية في منطقة اليورو والولايات المتحدة، اليوم (الإثنين)، بعد أن أحرز مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي تقدمًا في تمرير مشروع قانون لتمويل عمل الحكومة الفيدرالية وإنهاء الإغلاق الذي استمر 40 يومًا وأثقل كاهل الاقتصاد.
وزادت عوائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية لأجل 10 سنوات بمقدار 4.2 نقطة أساس إلى 4.146%، بينما أضافت عوائد السندات لأجل سنتين 4 نقاط أساس لتصل إلى 3.608%.
وقال محلل السندات في «كومرتس بنك» راينر جونترمان: «تشعر أسواق السندات بالضغط مع تحسن شهية المخاطرة وتراجع المخاوف بشأن الضرر الذي ألحقه الإغلاق بالاقتصاد»، وفقا لوكالات إعلامية غربية.
وصعدت عوائد السندات الألمانية لأجل 10 سنوات، المرجعية في منطقة اليورو، بمقدار 2.5 نقطة أساس لتصل إلى 2.699%.
Bond yields in the eurozone and the United States rose today (Monday) after the U.S. Senate made progress in passing a bill to fund the federal government and end the 40-day shutdown that weighed on the economy.
Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds increased by 4.2 basis points to 4.146%, while 2-year bond yields added 4 basis points to reach 3.608%.
Bond analyst at Commerzbank, Rainer Gunterman, stated: "Bond markets are feeling the pressure as risk appetite improves and concerns about the damage the shutdown inflicted on the economy diminish," according to Western media outlets.
Yields on 10-year German bonds, the benchmark in the eurozone, rose by 2.5 basis points to reach 2.699%.