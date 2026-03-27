The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has warned that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important global trade routes, is no longer limited to an "oil shock," but has turned into a structural shock that threatens the entire global food supply chain.

FAO's chief economist, Maximo Torero, stated in his remarks that the disruption of navigation through the strait is one of the most significant shocks the global trade has experienced in recent years.

He explained that its impact extends beyond energy systems to affect food systems, agricultural production, and global markets, threatening food security in many countries.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital artery that transports about 20 million barrels of crude oil daily, accounting for approximately 35% of global production, as well as one-fifth of the world's liquefied natural gas and around 30% of international fertilizer trade. With oil tanker traffic declining by more than 90% in the days following the recent escalation regarding Iran, the disruption has become immediate and severe.



The Gulf countries are a major source of sulfur and phosphate and nitrogen fertilizers (such as urea and ammonia), holding a significant share of the global trade in these essential agricultural materials. Any disruption in their supplies directly impacts global agricultural production costs.



FAO forecasts indicate that global fertilizer prices could rise by 15-20% and may reach 20-50% according to some estimates in the first half of the year if the crisis continues. The situation is exacerbated by the sharp rise in insurance costs, even with the easing of the crisis.



The chief economist of the organization confirmed that the duration of the crisis will be crucial, as a short-term disruption will have limited effects, with the possibility of markets stabilizing in about three months, or a continuation for three months or more, which creates significant risks, including an impact on agricultural decisions for the current and upcoming seasons, potentially leading to a decline in key crops such as wheat, rice, and corn, and increasing competition for biofuels amid rising oil prices.



Torero added that global food reserves are still sufficient at present, but prolonged disruptions could negatively affect agricultural production and raise food prices, especially in developing countries that import fertilizers and energy.