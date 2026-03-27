حذرت منظمة الأغذية والزراعة للأمم المتحدة (الفاو) من أن إغلاق مضيق هرمز، الذي يُعد أحد أهم ممرات التجارة العالمية، لم يعد يقتصر على «صدمة نفطية»، بل تحول إلى صدمة هيكلية تهدد سلاسل الإمداد الغذائي العالمي بأكمله.

وأكد كبير الاقتصاديين في المنظمة، ماكسيمو توريرو، في تصريحات له، أن تعطل حركة الملاحة عبر المضيق يُعد من أبرز الصدمات التي شهدتها التجارة العالمية في السنوات الأخيرة.

وأوضح أن تأثيره يتجاوز أنظمة الطاقة ليطال أنظمة الغذاء والإنتاج الزراعي والأسواق العالمية، مما يهدد الأمن الغذائي في العديد من الدول.

ويُعد مضيق هرمز الشريان الحيوي الذي ينقل يوميًا نحو 20 مليون برميل من النفط الخام، أي ما يعادل نحو 35% من الإنتاج العالمي، كما يمر عبره خُمس الغاز الطبيعي المسال عالميًا، ونحو 30% من تجارة الأسمدة الدولية، ومع انخفاض حركة ناقلات النفط بأكثر من 90% في الأيام التي أعقبت التصعيد الأخير حول إيران، أصبح الاضطراب فوريًا وشديدًا.

وتُشكل دول الخليج العربي مصدرًا رئيسيًا للكبريت والأسمدة الفوسفاتية والنيتروجينية (مثل اليوريا والأمونيا)، حيث تستحوذ على نسبة كبيرة من التجارة العالمية في هذه المواد الأساسية للزراعة، وأي تعطل في إمداداتها يؤثر مباشرة على تكاليف الإنتاج الزراعي عالميًا.

وتشير توقعات (الفاو) إلى أن أسعار الأسمدة العالمية قد ترتفع بنسبة 15-20% وقد تصل إلى 20-50% حسب بعض التقديرات في النصف الأول من العام إذا استمرت الأزمة، كما يتفاقم الوضع بسبب الارتفاع الحاد في تكاليف التأمين وحتى مع تخفيف حدة الأزمة.


وأكد كبير الاقتصاديين في المنظمة أن مدة الأزمة ستكون حاسمة من حيث أنها اضطراب قصير الأجل سيكون له تأثيرات محدودة، مع إمكانية استقرار الأسواق في غضون ثلاثة أشهر تقريبًا، أو استمرار لثلاثة أشهر أو أكثر مما يخلق مخاطر كبيرة، تشمل تأثيرًا على قرارات الزراعة للموسم الحالي والقادم، مما قد يؤدي إلى انخفاض محاصيل رئيسية مثل القمح والأرز والذرة، كما قد يزيد المنافسة على الوقود الحيوي في ظل ارتفاع أسعار النفط.

وأضاف توريرو أن احتياطيات الغذاء العالمية لا تزال كافية حاليًا، لكن الاضطرابات الطويلة قد تؤثر سلبًا على الإنتاج الزراعي وترفع أسعار الغذاء، خصوصا في الدول النامية والمستوردة للأسمدة والطاقة.