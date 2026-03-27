حذرت منظمة الأغذية والزراعة للأمم المتحدة (الفاو) من أن إغلاق مضيق هرمز، الذي يُعد أحد أهم ممرات التجارة العالمية، لم يعد يقتصر على «صدمة نفطية»، بل تحول إلى صدمة هيكلية تهدد سلاسل الإمداد الغذائي العالمي بأكمله.
وأكد كبير الاقتصاديين في المنظمة، ماكسيمو توريرو، في تصريحات له، أن تعطل حركة الملاحة عبر المضيق يُعد من أبرز الصدمات التي شهدتها التجارة العالمية في السنوات الأخيرة.
وأوضح أن تأثيره يتجاوز أنظمة الطاقة ليطال أنظمة الغذاء والإنتاج الزراعي والأسواق العالمية، مما يهدد الأمن الغذائي في العديد من الدول.
ويُعد مضيق هرمز الشريان الحيوي الذي ينقل يوميًا نحو 20 مليون برميل من النفط الخام، أي ما يعادل نحو 35% من الإنتاج العالمي، كما يمر عبره خُمس الغاز الطبيعي المسال عالميًا، ونحو 30% من تجارة الأسمدة الدولية، ومع انخفاض حركة ناقلات النفط بأكثر من 90% في الأيام التي أعقبت التصعيد الأخير حول إيران، أصبح الاضطراب فوريًا وشديدًا.
وتُشكل دول الخليج العربي مصدرًا رئيسيًا للكبريت والأسمدة الفوسفاتية والنيتروجينية (مثل اليوريا والأمونيا)، حيث تستحوذ على نسبة كبيرة من التجارة العالمية في هذه المواد الأساسية للزراعة، وأي تعطل في إمداداتها يؤثر مباشرة على تكاليف الإنتاج الزراعي عالميًا.
وتشير توقعات (الفاو) إلى أن أسعار الأسمدة العالمية قد ترتفع بنسبة 15-20% وقد تصل إلى 20-50% حسب بعض التقديرات في النصف الأول من العام إذا استمرت الأزمة، كما يتفاقم الوضع بسبب الارتفاع الحاد في تكاليف التأمين وحتى مع تخفيف حدة الأزمة.
وأكد كبير الاقتصاديين في المنظمة أن مدة الأزمة ستكون حاسمة من حيث أنها اضطراب قصير الأجل سيكون له تأثيرات محدودة، مع إمكانية استقرار الأسواق في غضون ثلاثة أشهر تقريبًا، أو استمرار لثلاثة أشهر أو أكثر مما يخلق مخاطر كبيرة، تشمل تأثيرًا على قرارات الزراعة للموسم الحالي والقادم، مما قد يؤدي إلى انخفاض محاصيل رئيسية مثل القمح والأرز والذرة، كما قد يزيد المنافسة على الوقود الحيوي في ظل ارتفاع أسعار النفط.
وأضاف توريرو أن احتياطيات الغذاء العالمية لا تزال كافية حاليًا، لكن الاضطرابات الطويلة قد تؤثر سلبًا على الإنتاج الزراعي وترفع أسعار الغذاء، خصوصا في الدول النامية والمستوردة للأسمدة والطاقة.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has warned that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important global trade routes, is no longer limited to an "oil shock," but has turned into a structural shock that threatens the entire global food supply chain.
FAO's chief economist, Maximo Torero, stated in his remarks that the disruption of navigation through the strait is one of the most significant shocks the global trade has experienced in recent years.
He explained that its impact extends beyond energy systems to affect food systems, agricultural production, and global markets, threatening food security in many countries.
The Strait of Hormuz is a vital artery that transports about 20 million barrels of crude oil daily, accounting for approximately 35% of global production, as well as one-fifth of the world's liquefied natural gas and around 30% of international fertilizer trade. With oil tanker traffic declining by more than 90% in the days following the recent escalation regarding Iran, the disruption has become immediate and severe.
The Gulf countries are a major source of sulfur and phosphate and nitrogen fertilizers (such as urea and ammonia), holding a significant share of the global trade in these essential agricultural materials. Any disruption in their supplies directly impacts global agricultural production costs.
FAO forecasts indicate that global fertilizer prices could rise by 15-20% and may reach 20-50% according to some estimates in the first half of the year if the crisis continues. The situation is exacerbated by the sharp rise in insurance costs, even with the easing of the crisis.
The chief economist of the organization confirmed that the duration of the crisis will be crucial, as a short-term disruption will have limited effects, with the possibility of markets stabilizing in about three months, or a continuation for three months or more, which creates significant risks, including an impact on agricultural decisions for the current and upcoming seasons, potentially leading to a decline in key crops such as wheat, rice, and corn, and increasing competition for biofuels amid rising oil prices.
Torero added that global food reserves are still sufficient at present, but prolonged disruptions could negatively affect agricultural production and raise food prices, especially in developing countries that import fertilizers and energy.