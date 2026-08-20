The Egyptian artist Yasser Jalal announced his participation in the Ramadan drama season of 2027, through the series "Al-Waswas," which belongs to the short drama works and consists of 15 episodes.



Details of the Work



Yasser Jalal confirmed in a post on his Instagram account that the series carries many surprises that he is betting on during the upcoming Ramadan season, noting that the work is written by Mohamed Al-Souri and directed by Hisham Al-Rashidi.



Public Performance



In another context, Yasser Jalal made sure to send a message of appreciation to the Egyptian producer Maha Saleem, praising her collaboration with him and her commitment to the instructions of the Actors' Syndicate. He explained that producer Maha Saleem was keen to pay for the public performance rights, becoming the first producer to take this step in adherence to the syndicate's instructions and respect for artists' rights.



Latest Works



It is worth mentioning that Yasser Jalal recently presented the series "For Justice, Another Face," which aired in 15 episodes as part of the fast-paced works. The script was written by Amr Al-Dali, while it was directed by Mohamed Yahya Moro. The series starred a large number of artists alongside Yasser Jalal, including Arwa Gouda, Mohamed Alaa, Sama Ibrahim, Nour Ehab, Nouran Magid, Abed Anani, Tahr Al-Hakim, and Mina Nabil.



Ramadan Works



Yasser Jalal participated in the Ramadan 2026 race with the series "Everyone Loves Mody," which aired on United Channels, co-starring Mervat Amin, Aiten Amer, Mustafa Abu Sari, Huda Al-Itrebi, Riham Al-Shanwani, along with several other artists. The work was written by Ayman Salama and directed by Ahmed Shafik.