أعلن الفنان المصري ياسر جلال مشاركته في موسم دراما رمضان 2027، من خلال مسلسل «الوسواس»، الذي ينتمي إلى الأعمال الدرامية القصيرة ويتكون من 15 حلقة.

تفاصيل العمل


وأكد ياسر جلال في منشور عبر حسابه على منصة «إنستغرام» أنه يحمل المسلسل العديد من المفاجآت التي يراهن عليها خلال الموسم الرمضاني القادم، مشيرًا إلى أن العمل من تأليف محمد السوري وإخراج هشام الرشيدي.

أداء علني


وفي سياق آخر، حرص ياسر جلال على توجيه رسالة تقدير إلى المنتجة المصرية مها سليم، مشيدًا بتعاونها معه وحرصها على الالتزام بتعليمات نقابة المهن التمثيلية. وأوضح أن المنتجة مها سليم حرصت على سداد مقابل حق الأداء العلني، لتصبح أول منتجة تتخذ هذه الخطوة في إطار الالتزام بتعليمات النقابة واحترام حقوق الفنانين.

أحدث الأعمال


يذكر أن عرض ياسر جلال خلال الفترة الماضية مسلسل «للعدالة وجه آخر»، الذي جاء في 15 حلقة ضمن الأعمال ذات الإيقاع السريع، وتولى كتابة العمل عمرو الدالي، بينما أخرجه محمد يحيى مورو. وشارك في بطولة المسلسل إلى جانب ياسر جلال عدد كبير من الفنانين، من بينهم أروى جودة، ومحمد علاء، وسماء إبراهيم، ونور إيهاب، ونوران ماجد، وعابد عناني، وطاهر الحكيم، ومينا نبيل.

أعمال «رمضان»


وخاض ياسر جلال سباق رمضان 2026 بمسلسل «كلهم بيحبوا مودي»، الذي عرض عبر قنوات المتحدة، وشاركه البطولة ميرفت أمين، وآيتن عامر، ومصطفى أبو سريع، وهدى الإتربي، وريهام الشنواني، إلى جانب عدد من الفنانين، والعمل من تأليف أيمن سلامة وإخراج أحمد شفيق.