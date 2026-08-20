أعلن الفنان المصري ياسر جلال مشاركته في موسم دراما رمضان 2027، من خلال مسلسل «الوسواس»، الذي ينتمي إلى الأعمال الدرامية القصيرة ويتكون من 15 حلقة.
تفاصيل العمل
وأكد ياسر جلال في منشور عبر حسابه على منصة «إنستغرام» أنه يحمل المسلسل العديد من المفاجآت التي يراهن عليها خلال الموسم الرمضاني القادم، مشيرًا إلى أن العمل من تأليف محمد السوري وإخراج هشام الرشيدي.
أداء علني
وفي سياق آخر، حرص ياسر جلال على توجيه رسالة تقدير إلى المنتجة المصرية مها سليم، مشيدًا بتعاونها معه وحرصها على الالتزام بتعليمات نقابة المهن التمثيلية. وأوضح أن المنتجة مها سليم حرصت على سداد مقابل حق الأداء العلني، لتصبح أول منتجة تتخذ هذه الخطوة في إطار الالتزام بتعليمات النقابة واحترام حقوق الفنانين.
أحدث الأعمال
يذكر أن عرض ياسر جلال خلال الفترة الماضية مسلسل «للعدالة وجه آخر»، الذي جاء في 15 حلقة ضمن الأعمال ذات الإيقاع السريع، وتولى كتابة العمل عمرو الدالي، بينما أخرجه محمد يحيى مورو. وشارك في بطولة المسلسل إلى جانب ياسر جلال عدد كبير من الفنانين، من بينهم أروى جودة، ومحمد علاء، وسماء إبراهيم، ونور إيهاب، ونوران ماجد، وعابد عناني، وطاهر الحكيم، ومينا نبيل.
أعمال «رمضان»
وخاض ياسر جلال سباق رمضان 2026 بمسلسل «كلهم بيحبوا مودي»، الذي عرض عبر قنوات المتحدة، وشاركه البطولة ميرفت أمين، وآيتن عامر، ومصطفى أبو سريع، وهدى الإتربي، وريهام الشنواني، إلى جانب عدد من الفنانين، والعمل من تأليف أيمن سلامة وإخراج أحمد شفيق.
The Egyptian artist Yasser Jalal announced his participation in the Ramadan drama season of 2027, through the series "Al-Waswas," which belongs to the short drama works and consists of 15 episodes.
Details of the Work
Yasser Jalal confirmed in a post on his Instagram account that the series carries many surprises that he is betting on during the upcoming Ramadan season, noting that the work is written by Mohamed Al-Souri and directed by Hisham Al-Rashidi.
Public Performance
In another context, Yasser Jalal made sure to send a message of appreciation to the Egyptian producer Maha Saleem, praising her collaboration with him and her commitment to the instructions of the Actors' Syndicate. He explained that producer Maha Saleem was keen to pay for the public performance rights, becoming the first producer to take this step in adherence to the syndicate's instructions and respect for artists' rights.
Latest Works
It is worth mentioning that Yasser Jalal recently presented the series "For Justice, Another Face," which aired in 15 episodes as part of the fast-paced works. The script was written by Amr Al-Dali, while it was directed by Mohamed Yahya Moro. The series starred a large number of artists alongside Yasser Jalal, including Arwa Gouda, Mohamed Alaa, Sama Ibrahim, Nour Ehab, Nouran Magid, Abed Anani, Tahr Al-Hakim, and Mina Nabil.
Ramadan Works
Yasser Jalal participated in the Ramadan 2026 race with the series "Everyone Loves Mody," which aired on United Channels, co-starring Mervat Amin, Aiten Amer, Mustafa Abu Sari, Huda Al-Itrebi, Riham Al-Shanwani, along with several other artists. The work was written by Ayman Salama and directed by Ahmed Shafik.