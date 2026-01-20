نفت الفنانة لقاء الخميسي الشائعات المتداولة أخيراً بشأن طلاقها من زوجها السابق محمد عبدالمنصف، في أول رد رسمي لها، مؤكدة حقيقة موقفها بعد الجدل الذي أثير عقب طلاقه من الفنانة إيمان الزيدي.

الرد الأول على الشائعات

وشاركت لقاء الخميسي، مقطع فيديو يجمعها بزوجها وأبنائها، موجهة رسالة فيها مسامحتها لزوجها محمد عبدالمنصف، تنفي من خلالها شائعات الانفصال بشكل نهائي.

الفنانة المصرية لقاء الخميسي وزوجها الكابتن محمد عبدالمنصف.

رسالة إنسانية عن الخطأ والتصحيح

وأكدت الخميسي، في رسالة مؤثرة، أن الحياة مليئة بالاختبارات بين الفرح والحزن، وأن الإنسان قد يخطئ ويتوه، لكن الحكمة الحقيقية تكمن في الاعتراف بالخطأ والعودة إلى الصواب، مشددة على أن القوة الحقيقية هي في التصحيح لا الاستمرار في الخطأ.

شكر ودعم من المقربين والجمهور

كما وجهت الخميسي الشكر لكل من ساندها ودعمها، سواء من الأصدقاء المقربين أو عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، معبرة عن امتنانها لكل كلمة طيبة ودعاء صادق كان له أثر إيجابي عليها خلال الفترة الماضية.

التأكيد على الحفاظ على الأسرة

واختتمت حديثها برسالة واضحة حول أهمية الحفاظ على البيوت والعائلات، مؤكدة أن هدم العلاقات أمر سهل، بينما الحفاظ على الأسرة يتطلب وعياً ومحبة وسلاماً، وداعية النساء إلى التمسك بعائلاتهن والدفاع عن استقرار بيوتهن.