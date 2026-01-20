The artist Leqa Al-Khamisi denied the recent rumors about her divorce from her ex-husband Mohamed Abdel-Monsef, in her first official response, confirming her position after the controversy that arose following his divorce from the artist Iman Al-Zaydi.

The First Response to the Rumors

Leqa Al-Khamisi shared a video clip featuring her with her husband and children, sending a message in which she forgives her husband Mohamed Abdel-Monsef, thereby definitively denying the separation rumors.

الفنانة المصرية لقاء الخميسي وزوجها الكابتن محمد عبدالمنصف.

A Human Message About Mistakes and Correction

Al-Khamisi emphasized, in an emotional message, that life is full of tests between joy and sadness, and that a person may err and get lost, but true wisdom lies in acknowledging the mistake and returning to the right path, stressing that true strength is in correction, not in continuing the error.

Thanks and Support from Close Ones and the Public

She also expressed her gratitude to everyone who supported her, whether from close friends or through social media, expressing her appreciation for every kind word and sincere prayer that had a positive impact on her during the past period.

Emphasis on Preserving the Family

She concluded her remarks with a clear message about the importance of preserving homes and families, affirming that destroying relationships is easy, while maintaining the family requires awareness, love, and peace, urging women to hold on to their families and defend the stability of their homes.