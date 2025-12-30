On a cultural and artistic night overflowing with meaning and evoking the memory of Saudi art, the Cultural and Arts Association in Jeddah celebrated artist Youssef Al-Jarrah in an evening titled "The Fragrance of Biography and the Art of Journey," attended by a select group of artists, intellectuals, media figures, and art lovers.



The evening served as a message of loyalty and recognition of an artistic and humanitarian role that has left a deep impact on the collective consciousness, contributing over decades to the establishment of values of beauty, honesty, and attachment to the Hijazi environment, its dialect, and spirit.



The event began with a traditional reception featuring a folk arts troupe, during which the hosts Faisal Lebanon and Tarek Bukhari presented welcoming gestures to the guest of Jeddah.



The evening included a tour for artist Youssef Al-Jarrah in the Fine Arts Hall, where he explored the "Craft" exhibition that documented Saudi crafts through a profound artistic lens, engaging in a rich dialogue with artists about the image as memory and identity.



The tour also included the music hall, where Al-Jarrah participated in singing with the choir, reflecting his closeness to art and its people.



On the association's stage, Abdullah Al-Qarni presented the evening, showcasing the association's message and cultural role, while an introductory film about its activities was screened, followed by a visual presentation titled "The Fragrance of Biography and the Art of Journey," which highlighted Al-Jarrah's humanity and his artistic impact rooted in society.



The artistic segments varied, with artist Saad Al-Harithi performing a piece on the saxophone, and child poet Jaser Al-Ahmadi reciting a welcoming poem that received notable interaction. Additionally, talented child Lana presented a theatrical and musical performance in which she interacted with artist Youssef Al-Jarrah in a spirit of love, while Abdulhamid showcased the art of pixel art, emphasizing the diversity of young talents.



Artist Mohammed Abdullah Shafiq, the grandson of musician Mohammed Shafiq, performed the song "You Have Entertained Us," in which Al-Jarrah joined him, in a sincere scene that embodied the human relationship between the artist, his colleagues, and his audience.



The evening concluded with a dialogue session moderated by media figure Suha Al-Wael, featuring interventions from several intellectuals and media figures who provided human and artistic testimonies affirming Youssef Al-Jarrah's status and his impact on cultural memory. Throughout the evening, his human presence shone, as he broke barriers, interacted spontaneously with all segments, and made it a point to greet the attendees, in a scene that reflected the purity of spirit before the glow of the stage.



In conclusion, the Cultural and Arts Association in Jeddah honored artist Youssef Al-Jarrah by presenting him with the association's gold medal, along with several artistic works that embodied the meaning of appreciation and loyalty.