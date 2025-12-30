في ليلة ثقافية فنية فاضت بالمعنى واستحضرت ذاكرة الفن السعودي، احتفت جمعية الثقافة والفنون بجدة بالفنان يوسف الجراح في أمسية حملت عنوان «عِطر السيرة وفن المسيرة»، بحضور نخبة من الفنانين والمثقفين والإعلاميين ومحبي الفنون.
الأمسية جاءت بوصفها رسالة وفاء واعتراف بدور فني وإنساني ترك أثره العميق في الوجدان الجمعي، وأسهم عبر عقود في ترسيخ قيم الجمال والصدق والالتصاق بالبيئة الحجازية ولهجتها وروحها.
واستُهلت الفعالية باستقبال تراثي شاركت فيه فرقة الفنون الشعبية، قدم خلاله الجسيس فيصل لبنان والجسيس طارق بخاري مجسات ترحيبية بضيف جدة.
وشهدت الأمسية جولة للفنان يوسف الجراح في صالة الفنون الجميلة، اطلع خلالها على معرض «حرفة» الذي وثق الحرف السعودية بعدسة فنية عميقة، حيث دار حوار ثري مع الفنانين حول الصورة بوصفها ذاكرة وهوية.
كما شملت الجولة صالة الموسيقى، وشارك خلالها الجراح الغناء مع فرقة الكورال في لحظة عكست قربه من الفن وأهله.
وعلى مسرح الجمعية قدم الأمسية عبدالله القرني، مستعرضاً رسالة الجمعية ودورها الثقافي، فيما عُرض فيلم تعريفي عن أنشطتها، تلاه عرض مرئي بعنوان «عِطر السيرة وفن المسيرة» سلط الضوء على إنسانية الجراح وأثره الفني المتجذر في المجتمع.
وتنوعت الفقرات الفنية، فقدم الفنان سعد الحارثي معزوفة على آلة الساكسفون، وشارك الطفل الشاعر جاسر الأحمدي بقصيدة ترحيبية لاقت تفاعلاً لافتاً، كما قدمت الطفلة الموهوبة لانا عرضاً مسرحياً وغنائياً تفاعلت فيه مع الفنان يوسف الجراح بروح محبة، بينما استعرض عبدالحميد فن البوب بيكس في تأكيد على تنوع المواهب الشابة.
وقدم الفنان محمد عبدالله شفيق حفيد الموسيقار محمد شفيق أغنية «آنستنا» شاركه فيها الجراح، في مشهد صادق جسّد العلاقة الإنسانية بين الفنان وزملائه وجمهوره.
واختُتمت الأمسية بجلسة حوارية أدارتها الإعلامية سهى الوعل، وشهدت مداخلات من عدد من المثقفين والإعلاميين الذين قدموا شهادات إنسانية وفنية أكدت مكانة يوسف الجراح، وتأثيره في الذاكرة الثقافية، وبرز خلال الأمسية حضوره الإنساني، حيث كسر الحواجز، وتفاعل بعفوية مع جميع الفقرات، وحرص على مصافحة الحضور، في مشهد عكس صفاء الروح قبل وهج المنصة.
وفي الختام، كرّمت جمعية الثقافة والفنون بجدة الفنان يوسف الجراح بتقديم الميدالية الذهبية للجمعية، وعدد من الأعمال الفنية التي جسّدت معنى التقدير والوفاء.
