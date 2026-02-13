حسم النجم السوري محمود نصر الجدل حول توقف عرض مسلسل ليل، كاشفًا أن الأمر لم يكن مفاجئًا أو بسبب أزمة إنتاج، بل جزءًا من خطة عرض وُضعت منذ البداية.

وأوضح نصر أن العمل كان مقررًا عرضه قبل شهر رمضان، ثم التوقف خلال الموسم الرمضاني باعتباره «بريك طبيعي» لفريق العمل، على أن تُستأنف الحلقات الجديدة بعد انتهاء الموسم.

وأكد أن رمضان يمثل فترة مزدحمة دراميًا، ما يجعل التوقف خطوة مدروسة وليست ظرفًا طارئًا.

وعن متابعته للأعمال الرمضانية، أشار نصر إلى أنه يحاول مشاهدة مقتطفات من عدة أعمال، لكنه لا يستطيع متابعة أكثر من مسلسل أو اثنين بسبب ضغط العمل وضيق الوقت.

ويُعد المسلسل النسخة العربية من العمل التركي الشهير ابنة السفير، الذي حقق نجاحًا واسعًا عند عرضه. وتدور القصة حول حب يجمع شابًا بسيطًا، ابن فلاح، بفتاة تنتمي إلى عائلة دبلوماسية نافذة، في علاقة تتحدى الفوارق الاجتماعية والسلطة والنفوذ، قبل أن تختفي البطلة فجأة، تاركة حبيبها في مواجهة انهيار كامل لعالمه. وبعد سنوات، تعود حاملة أسرارًا تغيّر كل شيء.

وفي النسخة العربية، يجسد محمود نصر شخصية الشاب الذي يعيش صراعًا بين الحب والخذلان، وبين ماضٍ لم يُغلق وحاضر يفرض عليه مواجهة الحقيقة. ويشارك في البطولة إلى جانبه كارمن بصيبص، وصباح الجزائري، ووسام فارس، وجو طراد، وريم نصر الدين، وحلا رجب، ويزن الخليل.

يُعرض المسلسل في الثامنة مساءً بتوقيت السعودية عبر قناة MBC1، كما تتوفر حلقاته عبر منصة شاهد.