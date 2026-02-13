حسم النجم السوري محمود نصر الجدل حول توقف عرض مسلسل ليل، كاشفًا أن الأمر لم يكن مفاجئًا أو بسبب أزمة إنتاج، بل جزءًا من خطة عرض وُضعت منذ البداية.
وأوضح نصر أن العمل كان مقررًا عرضه قبل شهر رمضان، ثم التوقف خلال الموسم الرمضاني باعتباره «بريك طبيعي» لفريق العمل، على أن تُستأنف الحلقات الجديدة بعد انتهاء الموسم.
وأكد أن رمضان يمثل فترة مزدحمة دراميًا، ما يجعل التوقف خطوة مدروسة وليست ظرفًا طارئًا.
وعن متابعته للأعمال الرمضانية، أشار نصر إلى أنه يحاول مشاهدة مقتطفات من عدة أعمال، لكنه لا يستطيع متابعة أكثر من مسلسل أو اثنين بسبب ضغط العمل وضيق الوقت.
ويُعد المسلسل النسخة العربية من العمل التركي الشهير ابنة السفير، الذي حقق نجاحًا واسعًا عند عرضه. وتدور القصة حول حب يجمع شابًا بسيطًا، ابن فلاح، بفتاة تنتمي إلى عائلة دبلوماسية نافذة، في علاقة تتحدى الفوارق الاجتماعية والسلطة والنفوذ، قبل أن تختفي البطلة فجأة، تاركة حبيبها في مواجهة انهيار كامل لعالمه. وبعد سنوات، تعود حاملة أسرارًا تغيّر كل شيء.
وفي النسخة العربية، يجسد محمود نصر شخصية الشاب الذي يعيش صراعًا بين الحب والخذلان، وبين ماضٍ لم يُغلق وحاضر يفرض عليه مواجهة الحقيقة. ويشارك في البطولة إلى جانبه كارمن بصيبص، وصباح الجزائري، ووسام فارس، وجو طراد، وريم نصر الدين، وحلا رجب، ويزن الخليل.
يُعرض المسلسل في الثامنة مساءً بتوقيت السعودية عبر قناة MBC1، كما تتوفر حلقاته عبر منصة شاهد.
The Syrian star Mahmoud Nasr has settled the debate regarding the halt of the series "Layl," revealing that the matter was neither surprising nor due to a production crisis, but rather part of a planned schedule established from the beginning.
Nasr explained that the show was originally set to air before Ramadan, then pause during the Ramadan season as a "natural break" for the cast, with new episodes resuming after the season ends.
He confirmed that Ramadan represents a busy period for drama, making the pause a calculated step rather than an emergency circumstance.
Regarding his follow-up on Ramadan productions, Nasr noted that he tries to watch snippets from several works, but he cannot follow more than one or two series due to work pressure and time constraints.
The series is the Arabic version of the famous Turkish work "The Ambassador's Daughter," which achieved wide success upon its airing. The story revolves around a love that brings together a simple young man, the son of a farmer, and a girl from a powerful diplomatic family, in a relationship that challenges social differences, authority, and influence, before the heroine suddenly disappears, leaving her lover facing a complete collapse of his world. Years later, she returns carrying secrets that change everything.
In the Arabic version, Mahmoud Nasr embodies the character of the young man who lives a struggle between love and betrayal, between an unresolved past and a present that forces him to confront the truth. He stars alongside Carmen Bsaibes, Sabah Al-Jazaeri, Wissam Fares, Joe Trad, Reem Nasr Al-Din, Hala Rajab, and Yazan Al-Khalil.
The series airs at 8 PM Saudi time on MBC1, and its episodes are also available on the Shahid platform.