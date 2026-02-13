The Syrian star Mahmoud Nasr has settled the debate regarding the halt of the series "Layl," revealing that the matter was neither surprising nor due to a production crisis, but rather part of a planned schedule established from the beginning.

Nasr explained that the show was originally set to air before Ramadan, then pause during the Ramadan season as a "natural break" for the cast, with new episodes resuming after the season ends.

He confirmed that Ramadan represents a busy period for drama, making the pause a calculated step rather than an emergency circumstance.

Regarding his follow-up on Ramadan productions, Nasr noted that he tries to watch snippets from several works, but he cannot follow more than one or two series due to work pressure and time constraints.

The series is the Arabic version of the famous Turkish work "The Ambassador's Daughter," which achieved wide success upon its airing. The story revolves around a love that brings together a simple young man, the son of a farmer, and a girl from a powerful diplomatic family, in a relationship that challenges social differences, authority, and influence, before the heroine suddenly disappears, leaving her lover facing a complete collapse of his world. Years later, she returns carrying secrets that change everything.

In the Arabic version, Mahmoud Nasr embodies the character of the young man who lives a struggle between love and betrayal, between an unresolved past and a present that forces him to confront the truth. He stars alongside Carmen Bsaibes, Sabah Al-Jazaeri, Wissam Fares, Joe Trad, Reem Nasr Al-Din, Hala Rajab, and Yazan Al-Khalil.

The series airs at 8 PM Saudi time on MBC1, and its episodes are also available on the Shahid platform.