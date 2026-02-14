On a cultural night characterized by dialogue and awareness, the Al-Masdar Cultural Club in the city of Tabuk held a literary cultural evening featuring writer Dr. Amal Hamdan, in a discussion led by media figure Badr Al-Jabal, with a notable presence of intellectuals and those interested in literary affairs.

The evening served as a space for reflection on writing as an act of impact and a responsibility of awareness, where Dr. Amal Hamdan shared her experiences in journalism and authorship, her journey in the Saudi cultural scene, and her significant contributions both locally and internationally through her participation in book fairs and broadcasting several of her texts via radio and television, in an experience that blends the written and spoken word.

The discussion was divided into three main axes: the first addressed writing as a cultural responsibility and its role in shaping societal awareness, while the second discussed the writer's experience between journalism and authorship. The third axis focused on the presence of literary texts in media platforms and their impact on the audience.

The evening witnessed remarkable interaction from the audience through interventions and questions, which enriched the dialogue and broadened the horizons of discussion on issues of writing and cultural identity, emphasizing the importance of such gatherings in revitalizing cultural movement and strengthening the bridges of communication between the writer and the reader.