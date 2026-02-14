في ليلة ثقافية اتسمت بالحوار والوعي، أقام نادي المصدر الثقافي بمدينة تبوك أمسية أدبية ثقافية استضاف فيها الكاتبة الدكتورة أمل حمدان، في لقاء حواري أداره الإعلامي بدر الجبل، بحضور نوعي من المثقفين والمهتمين بالشأن الأدبي.
وجاءت الأمسية بوصفها مساحة للتأمل في الكتابة باعتبارها فعل أثر ومسؤولية وعي، حيث استعرضت الدكتورة أمل حمدان تجربتها في الصحافة والتأليف، ومسيرتها في المشهد الثقافي السعودي، وما قدمته من إسهامات نوعية محلياً ودولياً من خلال مشاركاتها في معارض الكتب، وبث عدد من نصوصها عبر الإذاعة والتلفزيون، في تجربة تمزج بين الكلمة المقروءة والمسموعة.
وتوزع اللقاء على 3 محاور رئيسية، تناول الأول الكتابة بوصفها مسؤولية ثقافية ودورها في تشكيل الوعي المجتمعي، فيما ناقش المحور الثاني تجربة الكاتبة بين الصحافة والتأليف، أما المحور الثالث فتناول حضور النص الأدبي في المنصات الإعلامية وتأثيره في المتلقي.
وشهدت الأمسية تفاعلاً لافتاً من الحضور عبر المداخلات والأسئلة، التي أغنت الحوار ووسعت آفاق النقاش حول قضايا الكتابة والهوية الثقافية، مؤكدة أهمية مثل هذه اللقاءات في تنشيط الحراك الثقافي وتعزيز جسور التواصل بين الكاتب والقارئ.
On a cultural night characterized by dialogue and awareness, the Al-Masdar Cultural Club in the city of Tabuk held a literary cultural evening featuring writer Dr. Amal Hamdan, in a discussion led by media figure Badr Al-Jabal, with a notable presence of intellectuals and those interested in literary affairs.
The evening served as a space for reflection on writing as an act of impact and a responsibility of awareness, where Dr. Amal Hamdan shared her experiences in journalism and authorship, her journey in the Saudi cultural scene, and her significant contributions both locally and internationally through her participation in book fairs and broadcasting several of her texts via radio and television, in an experience that blends the written and spoken word.
The discussion was divided into three main axes: the first addressed writing as a cultural responsibility and its role in shaping societal awareness, while the second discussed the writer's experience between journalism and authorship. The third axis focused on the presence of literary texts in media platforms and their impact on the audience.
The evening witnessed remarkable interaction from the audience through interventions and questions, which enriched the dialogue and broadened the horizons of discussion on issues of writing and cultural identity, emphasizing the importance of such gatherings in revitalizing cultural movement and strengthening the bridges of communication between the writer and the reader.