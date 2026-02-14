في ليلة ثقافية اتسمت بالحوار والوعي، أقام نادي المصدر الثقافي بمدينة تبوك أمسية أدبية ثقافية استضاف فيها الكاتبة الدكتورة أمل حمدان، في لقاء حواري أداره الإعلامي بدر الجبل، بحضور نوعي من المثقفين والمهتمين بالشأن الأدبي.

وجاءت الأمسية بوصفها مساحة للتأمل في الكتابة باعتبارها فعل أثر ومسؤولية وعي، حيث استعرضت الدكتورة أمل حمدان تجربتها في الصحافة والتأليف، ومسيرتها في المشهد الثقافي السعودي، وما قدمته من إسهامات نوعية محلياً ودولياً من خلال مشاركاتها في معارض الكتب، وبث عدد من نصوصها عبر الإذاعة والتلفزيون، في تجربة تمزج بين الكلمة المقروءة والمسموعة.

وتوزع اللقاء على 3 محاور رئيسية، تناول الأول الكتابة بوصفها مسؤولية ثقافية ودورها في تشكيل الوعي المجتمعي، فيما ناقش المحور الثاني تجربة الكاتبة بين الصحافة والتأليف، أما المحور الثالث فتناول حضور النص الأدبي في المنصات الإعلامية وتأثيره في المتلقي.

وشهدت الأمسية تفاعلاً لافتاً من الحضور عبر المداخلات والأسئلة، التي أغنت الحوار ووسعت آفاق النقاش حول قضايا الكتابة والهوية الثقافية، مؤكدة أهمية مثل هذه اللقاءات في تنشيط الحراك الثقافي وتعزيز جسور التواصل بين الكاتب والقارئ.