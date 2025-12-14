خرج الفنان المصري شريف منير عن صمته ليدعم نجم الكرة المصري محمد صلاح خلال أزمته مع فريقه الإنجليزي ليفربول، مؤكداً مساندته الكاملة له.

رسالة طمأنة وتشجيع

أوضح منير في فيديو عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام» أنه يضم صوته إلى رسالة زميله الفنان المصري أحمد السقا، مشيراً إلى حب الجميع لصلاح وثقتهم بقدراته الاحترافية، قائلاً: «يا جبل ما يهزك ريح».

مضيفاً في مقطع الفيديو: «كلنا نحبك، والأزمة ستمر، أنت جبل قوي ولاعب محترف، والجميع يعرف قيمتك ويحبك، فلا تسمع كلام الشامتين لأنهم فشلة».

وأضاف منير أن الجماهير وكل محبي صلاح يثقون في قدرته على تجاوز الأزمة، مؤكداً أنه سيواصل تحقيق الإنجازات بنجاح، داعياً الجميع إلى مواصلة التشجيع والدعم المعنوي.

شريف منير.

تفاصيل الأزمة

تعود بداية أزمة نجم الكرة المصري محمد صلاح بعدما عبر في تصريحاته الصحفية العالمية عن اعتراضه على عدم مشاركته في 3 مباريات وجلوسه على دكة البدلاء، ما أثار جدلاً واسعاً في وسائل الإعلام الرياضية.

وتفاقم الجدل بعد استبعاده من قائمة فريق ليفربول لمواجهة إنتر ميلان ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال أوروبا، ما أثار المزيد من التساؤلات حول موقف اللاعب داخل الفريق.