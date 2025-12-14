خرج الفنان المصري شريف منير عن صمته ليدعم نجم الكرة المصري محمد صلاح خلال أزمته مع فريقه الإنجليزي ليفربول، مؤكداً مساندته الكاملة له.
رسالة طمأنة وتشجيع
أوضح منير في فيديو عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام» أنه يضم صوته إلى رسالة زميله الفنان المصري أحمد السقا، مشيراً إلى حب الجميع لصلاح وثقتهم بقدراته الاحترافية، قائلاً: «يا جبل ما يهزك ريح».
مضيفاً في مقطع الفيديو: «كلنا نحبك، والأزمة ستمر، أنت جبل قوي ولاعب محترف، والجميع يعرف قيمتك ويحبك، فلا تسمع كلام الشامتين لأنهم فشلة».
وأضاف منير أن الجماهير وكل محبي صلاح يثقون في قدرته على تجاوز الأزمة، مؤكداً أنه سيواصل تحقيق الإنجازات بنجاح، داعياً الجميع إلى مواصلة التشجيع والدعم المعنوي.
شريف منير.
تفاصيل الأزمة
تعود بداية أزمة نجم الكرة المصري محمد صلاح بعدما عبر في تصريحاته الصحفية العالمية عن اعتراضه على عدم مشاركته في 3 مباريات وجلوسه على دكة البدلاء، ما أثار جدلاً واسعاً في وسائل الإعلام الرياضية.
وتفاقم الجدل بعد استبعاده من قائمة فريق ليفربول لمواجهة إنتر ميلان ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال أوروبا، ما أثار المزيد من التساؤلات حول موقف اللاعب داخل الفريق.
The Egyptian artist Sherif Mounir has broken his silence to support the Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah during his crisis with his English team Liverpool, affirming his full support for him.
A Message of Reassurance and Encouragement
Mounir clarified in a video on his Instagram account that he adds his voice to the message of his colleague, the Egyptian artist Ahmed El Sakka, pointing out everyone’s love for Salah and their confidence in his professional abilities, saying: “Oh mountain, the wind cannot shake you.”
Adding in the video clip: “We all love you, and this crisis will pass. You are a strong mountain and a professional player, and everyone knows your value and loves you, so don’t listen to the naysayers because they are failures.”
Mounir added that the fans and all of Salah's admirers trust in his ability to overcome the crisis, affirming that he will continue to achieve successes, calling on everyone to continue their encouragement and moral support.
شريف منير.
Details of the Crisis
The beginning of the crisis for the Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah dates back to when he expressed in his global press statements his objection to not participating in 3 matches and sitting on the bench, which sparked widespread controversy in the sports media.
The controversy escalated after he was excluded from Liverpool's squad to face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League, raising further questions about the player’s position within the team.