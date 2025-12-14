The Egyptian artist Sherif Mounir has broken his silence to support the Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah during his crisis with his English team Liverpool, affirming his full support for him.

A Message of Reassurance and Encouragement

Mounir clarified in a video on his Instagram account that he adds his voice to the message of his colleague, the Egyptian artist Ahmed El Sakka, pointing out everyone’s love for Salah and their confidence in his professional abilities, saying: “Oh mountain, the wind cannot shake you.”

Adding in the video clip: “We all love you, and this crisis will pass. You are a strong mountain and a professional player, and everyone knows your value and loves you, so don’t listen to the naysayers because they are failures.”

Mounir added that the fans and all of Salah's admirers trust in his ability to overcome the crisis, affirming that he will continue to achieve successes, calling on everyone to continue their encouragement and moral support.

شريف منير.

Details of the Crisis

The beginning of the crisis for the Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah dates back to when he expressed in his global press statements his objection to not participating in 3 matches and sitting on the bench, which sparked widespread controversy in the sports media.

The controversy escalated after he was excluded from Liverpool's squad to face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League, raising further questions about the player’s position within the team.