Jihad Ahmed announced her divorce from her husband, the festival singer Issam Sasa, unexpectedly in the past few hours.

Jihad shared a post on her official Instagram account announcing the separation, saying: "Thank God for everything, the separation between me and Abu Rahim has taken place."

Just a few hours earlier, she posted a black-and-white photo of herself crying, with a sad expression on her face, which led some to believe that there were significant disputes and problems that caused the separation.

First Comment on the Divorce

In his first comment on the news of the separation, Sasa wrote a post on his social media accounts stating: "I just want to talk about a simple point because some of what people say bothers me. God knows I haven't seen anything bad in my life from this woman and I've only seen goodness from her, and she has never been wronged in my right. On the contrary, just so no one wrongs her, may God improve everyone's condition and protect her from all people."

The audience reacted strongly after Issam Sasa's comment, with many urging them to reconsider the separation, and everyone wished them a happy and stable life with their son.

Sasa's Trial

On another note, the Economic Court will hold the first session of the trial of the folk singer Issam Sasa on January 6, regarding accusations of misappropriating the melody of the song "Ala Bali" by the artist Sherine Abdel Wahab and using it without obtaining permission from the copyright holders.

This trial comes after a complaint filed by the agent of the composer Wael Mohamed to the public prosecutor, accusing the folk singer of reusing a melody owned by his client and exploiting it without right, which prompted the prosecution to refer the case to the Economic Court.

The complaint revealed that the composer Wael Mohamed is the owner of the famous melody performed by Sherine Abdel Wahab in her album released in 2005 titled "Lazem Aish," and that he had previously legally waived his right to exploit the melody;

however, according to the complaint, Issam Sasa used the same melody in a festival titled "Kollo Farik Halat Tawarri" in 2021, and published it through his accounts on social media platforms, earning significant financial profits from this song, which constitutes a clear violation of intellectual property protection laws.