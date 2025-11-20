أعلنت جهاد أحمد طلاقها من زوجها مطرب المهرجانات عصام صاصا بشكل مفاجئ خلال الساعات الماضية.

وشاركت جهاد عبر حسابها الرسمي على إنستغرام منشورًا أعلنت من خلاله الانفصال وقالت: «الحمدلله على كل شيء، تم الانفصال بيني وبين أبو رحيم».

وقبلها بساعات قليلة، نشرت صورة بالأبيض والأسود وهي باكية وعلى وجهها ملامح الحزن، ما جعل البعض يعتقد أن هناك خلافات ومشاكل كبيرة كانت السبب وراء الانفصال.

أول تعليق على الطلاق

وفي أول تعليق له على خبر الانفصال كتب صاصا منشوراً على حساباته في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي جاء فيه: «حاب أتكلم في نقطة بسيطة بس عشان بعض كلام الناس بيضايقني، يعلم ربنا إني مشفتش أي حاجه في حياتي وحشه من الست دي ومشفتش منها غير كل خير وعمرها ماكانت غلطانه فحقي، لا بالعكس عشان بس محدش يظلمها وربنا يصلح حال الجميع ويسترها ع كل الناس».

وتفاعل الجمهور بشكل كبير بعد تعليق عصام صاصا، وطالبهما الكثيرون بإعادة التفكير مجددًا في الانفصال، وتمنى الجميع لهما حياة سعيدة ومستقرة برفقة نجلهما.

محاكمة صاصا

من جهة ثانية، تنظر المحكمة الاقتصادية فى 6 يناير القادم، أولى جلسات محاكمة المطرب الشعبى عصام صاصا، على خلفية اتهامه بالاستيلاء على لحن أغنية «على بالي» للفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب واستخدامه دون الحصول على إذن أصحاب حقوق الملكية.

وتأتي هذه المحاكمة بعد بلاغ تقدم به وكيل الملحن وائل محمد إلى النائب العام، واتهم فيه المطرب الشعبي بإعادة استخدام لحن مملوك لموكله واستغلاله دون وجه حق، ما دفع النيابة إلى إحالة القضية إلى المحكمة الاقتصادية.

وكشف البلاغ أن الملحن وائل محمد هو صاحب لحن الأغنية الشهيرة التي أدتها شيرين عبدالوهاب ضمن ألبومها الصادر عام 2005 بعنوان «لازم أعيش»، وأنه سبق أن تنازل لها قانونيًا عن حق استغلال اللحن؛

إلا أن عصام صاصا، بحسب البلاغ، استخدم ذات اللحن فى مهرجان بعنوان «كله فارق حالة طوارئ» عام 2021، ونشره عبر حساباته على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وحقق أرباحًا مادية كبيرة من خلال هذه الأغنية، ما يعتبر مخالفة واضحة لقانون حماية الملكية الفكرية.