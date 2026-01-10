أصدرت وزارة الداخلية، اليوم، بيانًا بشأن تنفيذ حُكم حد الحرابة في تركي عبدالله حسن الزهران (يمني الجنسية) لإقدامه على تشكيل عصابي إجرامي والسطو مرتين على سيارتين تابعتين لشركتين لتغذية الصرافات بالنقود واستعماله السلاح الناري في ذلك لإطلاق النار وإصابة اثنين من موظفي الشركتين، وسلبه مبلغ ثلاثة ملايين ريال في عمليتي السطو.
وبفضل من الله تمكنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على الجاني المذكور، وأسفر التحقيق معه عن توجيه الاتهام إليه بارتكاب الجرائم، وبإحالته إلى المحكمة المختصّة، صدر بحقه حكمٌ يقضي بثبوت إدانته بما نُسب إليه، وأن ما قام به المدعى عليه يعد محاربة وإخافة للآمنين وأخذ أموالهم، وإقامة حد الحرابة عليه، وأن تكون عقوبته القتل، وأصبح الحكم نهائيًا بعد تأييده من مرجعه، وصدر أمرٌ ملكيٌّ بإنفاذ ما تقرّر شرعًا بحق المذكور من إقامة حد الحرابة بحقه وذلك بقتله.
وتم تنفيذ حكم القتل حدًا بالجاني اليوم السبت 21 / 7 / 1447هـ الموافق 10 / 1 / 2026 بمنطقة مكة المكرمة.
ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن ذلك لتؤكّد حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على استتباب الأمن وتحقيق العدل وتنفيذ أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية في كل من يتعدى على الآمنين، ويسلب أموالهم، وينتهك حقهم في الحياة والأمن، وتحذّر في الوقت نفسه كل مَن تسول له نفسه الإقدام على مثل ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.
The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today regarding the implementation of the punishment for highway robbery on Turki Abdullah Hassan Al-Zahran (of Yemeni nationality) for forming a criminal gang and robbing two vehicles belonging to companies that supply cash to ATMs, using a firearm to shoot and injure two employees of the companies, and stealing an amount of three million riyals in the two robbery incidents.
Thanks to God, the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned perpetrator, and the investigation with him resulted in charges being brought against him for committing the crimes. He was referred to the competent court, which issued a ruling confirming his conviction for the charges against him, stating that the actions of the defendant constitute highway robbery and intimidation of the innocent, taking their money, and the implementation of the punishment for highway robbery against him, with the penalty being death. The ruling became final after being upheld by his reference, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally decided against him regarding the implementation of the punishment for highway robbery by executing him.
The death penalty was carried out today, Saturday, 21/7/1447 AH, corresponding to 10/1/2026, in the Makkah region.
The Ministry of Interior announces this to affirm the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to maintaining security, achieving justice, and implementing Islamic law against anyone who transgresses against the innocent, robs their money, and violates their right to life and security. At the same time, it warns anyone who may contemplate such actions that the legal punishment will be their fate.