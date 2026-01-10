أصدرت وزارة الداخلية، اليوم، بيانًا بشأن تنفيذ حُكم حد الحرابة في تركي عبدالله حسن الزهران (يمني الجنسية) لإقدامه على تشكيل عصابي إجرامي والسطو مرتين على سيارتين تابعتين لشركتين لتغذية الصرافات بالنقود واستعماله السلاح الناري في ذلك لإطلاق النار وإصابة اثنين من موظفي الشركتين، وسلبه مبلغ ثلاثة ملايين ريال في عمليتي السطو.

وبفضل من الله تمكنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على الجاني المذكور، وأسفر التحقيق معه عن توجيه الاتهام إليه بارتكاب الجرائم، وبإحالته إلى المحكمة المختصّة، صدر بحقه حكمٌ يقضي بثبوت إدانته بما نُسب إليه، وأن ما قام به المدعى عليه يعد محاربة وإخافة للآمنين وأخذ أموالهم، وإقامة حد الحرابة عليه، وأن تكون عقوبته القتل، وأصبح الحكم نهائيًا بعد تأييده من مرجعه، وصدر أمرٌ ملكيٌّ بإنفاذ ما تقرّر شرعًا بحق المذكور من إقامة حد الحرابة بحقه وذلك بقتله.

وتم تنفيذ حكم القتل حدًا بالجاني اليوم السبت 21 / 7 / 1447هـ الموافق 10 / 1 / 2026 بمنطقة مكة المكرمة.

ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن ذلك لتؤكّد حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على استتباب الأمن وتحقيق العدل وتنفيذ أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية في كل من يتعدى على الآمنين، ويسلب أموالهم، وينتهك حقهم في الحياة والأمن، وتحذّر في الوقت نفسه كل مَن تسول له نفسه الإقدام على مثل ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.