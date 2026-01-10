شهد حي حلوان في القاهرة حادثة مأساوية، بعدما أقدمت سيدة على القفز من الطابق الثالث في مسكنها، إثر خلاف عائلي حاد حول الإنفاق المالي على التسوق عبر الإنترنت.
وكشفت التحريات الأولية أن السيدة أنفقت نحو 30 ألف جنيه على شراء ملابس عبر منصات التسوق الإلكترونية، ما أثار جدلاً حادًا بين أفراد أسرتها، وتطور الخلاف بين الزوج والشقيق إلى مشادة كلامية، قبل أن تتخذ السيدة قرارها المأساوي بالقفز من شرفة منزلها.
وبحسب وسائل إعلام محلية، أوضح مصدر أمني مصري أن السيدة أصيبت بجروح وكسور متعددة في أنحاء متفرقة من جسدها، وجرى نقلها فورًا إلى المستشفى لتلقي الرعاية الطبية العاجلة، وسط حالة حرجة تستدعي متابعة دقيقة من الأطباء.
وأفادت أجهزة الأمن المصرية بأن التحقيقات تشمل استدعاء أفراد الأسرة لسماع أقوالهم، واستجواب شهود العيان، بالإضافة إلى تفريغ كاميرات المراقبة القريبة لتوثيق تفاصيل الواقعة بدقة.
وأكد المصدر الأمني أن الحادثة تسلط الضوء على التوترات الأسرية المرتبطة بالإنفاق المفرط والتسوق الإلكتروني، وما يمكن أن تسببه الضغوط اليومية من قرارات مفاجئة قد تؤدي إلى نتائج مأساوية.
The Helwan neighborhood in Cairo witnessed a tragic incident when a woman jumped from the third floor of her residence following a heated family dispute over financial spending on online shopping.
Initial investigations revealed that the woman had spent around 30,000 Egyptian pounds on purchasing clothes through e-commerce platforms, which sparked intense debate among her family members. The disagreement between her husband and brother escalated into a verbal altercation before the woman made her tragic decision to jump from her balcony.
According to local media, an Egyptian security source stated that the woman sustained multiple injuries and fractures throughout her body and was immediately transported to the hospital for urgent medical care, in a critical condition requiring close monitoring by doctors.
The Egyptian security authorities reported that investigations include summoning family members to hear their statements, questioning eyewitnesses, and reviewing nearby surveillance camera footage to accurately document the details of the incident.
The security source emphasized that the incident highlights family tensions related to excessive spending and online shopping, and how daily pressures can lead to sudden decisions that may result in tragic outcomes.