The Helwan neighborhood in Cairo witnessed a tragic incident when a woman jumped from the third floor of her residence following a heated family dispute over financial spending on online shopping.

Initial investigations revealed that the woman had spent around 30,000 Egyptian pounds on purchasing clothes through e-commerce platforms, which sparked intense debate among her family members. The disagreement between her husband and brother escalated into a verbal altercation before the woman made her tragic decision to jump from her balcony.

According to local media, an Egyptian security source stated that the woman sustained multiple injuries and fractures throughout her body and was immediately transported to the hospital for urgent medical care, in a critical condition requiring close monitoring by doctors.

The Egyptian security authorities reported that investigations include summoning family members to hear their statements, questioning eyewitnesses, and reviewing nearby surveillance camera footage to accurately document the details of the incident.

The security source emphasized that the incident highlights family tensions related to excessive spending and online shopping, and how daily pressures can lead to sudden decisions that may result in tragic outcomes.