شهد حي حلوان في القاهرة حادثة مأساوية، بعدما أقدمت سيدة على القفز من الطابق الثالث في مسكنها، إثر خلاف عائلي حاد حول الإنفاق المالي على التسوق عبر الإنترنت.

وكشفت التحريات الأولية أن السيدة أنفقت نحو 30 ألف جنيه على شراء ملابس عبر منصات التسوق الإلكترونية، ما أثار جدلاً حادًا بين أفراد أسرتها، وتطور الخلاف بين الزوج والشقيق إلى مشادة كلامية، قبل أن تتخذ السيدة قرارها المأساوي بالقفز من شرفة منزلها.

وبحسب وسائل إعلام محلية، أوضح مصدر أمني مصري أن السيدة أصيبت بجروح وكسور متعددة في أنحاء متفرقة من جسدها، وجرى نقلها فورًا إلى المستشفى لتلقي الرعاية الطبية العاجلة، وسط حالة حرجة تستدعي متابعة دقيقة من الأطباء.

وأفادت أجهزة الأمن المصرية بأن التحقيقات تشمل استدعاء أفراد الأسرة لسماع أقوالهم، واستجواب شهود العيان، بالإضافة إلى تفريغ كاميرات المراقبة القريبة لتوثيق تفاصيل الواقعة بدقة.

وأكد المصدر الأمني أن الحادثة تسلط الضوء على التوترات الأسرية المرتبطة بالإنفاق المفرط والتسوق الإلكتروني، وما يمكن أن تسببه الضغوط اليومية من قرارات مفاجئة قد تؤدي إلى نتائج مأساوية.