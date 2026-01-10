في مشهد تتقاطع فيه الذاكرة مع الإبداع، قدّم مهرجان الكتّاب والقرّاء بالطائف فعالية «شارك فنّك» بوصفها مساحة نابضة بالحرف والفنون اليدوية، ومنصة مفتوحة للاحتفاء بالمواهب وصون جماليات الحِرفة السعودية.
وجاءت الفعالية لتسلّط الضوء على الطاقات الإبداعية والحرف المتميزة، عبر بيئة تشجّع على المشاركة وتبادل الخبرات، وتعيد للحِرفة حضورها بوصفها لغة ثقافية تعبّر عن تنوّع المجتمع وثرائه، وتربط بين أصالة الماضي وابتكارات الحاضر.
وضمّت «شارك فنّك» عشرين منصة فنية مجهّزة لاحتضان طيف واسع من الممارسات الحرفية، شملت المشغولات النسيجية والمطرزات، والحلي والمجوهرات، والفخار والخزف، والمشغولات النخيلية والخشبية والجلدية، إلى جانب صناعة ماء ودهن الورد الطائفي، وصناعة السبح، والرسم، وحياكة السدو والعقال، والتريكو والكروشيه، وحياكة الدمى، وفواصل الكتب، وغيرها من الفنون التي تعكس روح الإبداع المحلي.
وأتاحت للزوار تجربة تفاعلية ثرية، تقوم على الحوار المباشر مع الفنانين والحرفيين، ومتابعة مراحل الإنتاج عن قرب، والتعرّف على الحكايات الكامنة خلف كل قطعة وتقنية، بما يعزّز الوعي بقيمة الحرف اليدوية بوصفها امتدادًا حيًا للثقافة الوطنية.

وأسهمت «شارك فنّك» في تمكين الحرفيين عبر مساحات عرض احترافية، أتاحت لهم تقديم أعمالهم بثقة، وبناء جسور التواصل مع الجمهور، في انسجام مع رؤية المهرجان الرامية إلى تقديم الثقافة بصيغ حيّة ومتجددة.
ويواصل مهرجان الكتّاب والقرّاء فعالياته على مدى سبعة أيام، من 9 إلى 15 يناير الجاري، مستقبلاً زوّاره يوميًا من الرابعة عصرًا حتى منتصف الليل، في دعوة مفتوحة لاكتشاف الحرف، وقراءة الجمال، ولمس روح الفن عن قرب.