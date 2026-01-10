In a scene where memory intersects with creativity, the Writers and Readers Festival in Taif presented the event "Share Your Art" as a vibrant space for crafts and handmade arts, and an open platform to celebrate talents and preserve the aesthetics of Saudi craftsmanship.

The event aimed to highlight creative energies and distinguished crafts through an environment that encourages participation and the exchange of experiences, restoring the presence of craftsmanship as a cultural language that expresses the diversity and richness of society, linking the authenticity of the past with the innovations of the present.

"Share Your Art" included twenty artistic platforms equipped to embrace a wide range of craft practices, including textile works and embroidery, jewelry and ornaments, pottery and ceramics, palm, wood, and leather crafts, in addition to the production of Taif rosewater and oil, the making of prayer beads, painting, weaving of Sadu and Iqal, knitting and crocheting, doll making, bookmarks, and other arts that reflect the spirit of local creativity.

It provided visitors with a rich interactive experience, based on direct dialogue with artists and craftsmen, closely following the production stages, and discovering the stories behind each piece and technique, thereby enhancing awareness of the value of handmade crafts as a living extension of national culture.

"Share Your Art" contributed to empowering craftsmen through professional exhibition spaces, allowing them to present their work with confidence and build bridges of communication with the audience, in harmony with the festival's vision aimed at presenting culture in vibrant and renewed forms.

The Writers and Readers Festival continues its activities over seven days, from January 9 to 15, welcoming visitors daily from 4 PM to midnight, in an open invitation to discover crafts, read beauty, and touch the spirit of art up close.