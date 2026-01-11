يواصل مهرجان الكتّاب والقرّاء بالطائف تقديم مسارات ثقافية متنوعة من بينها فعالية «أدباء عبر التاريخ»، التي تُعرّف الزوّار بنخبة من الأسماء الأدبية التي تركت بصمتها العميقة في تشكيل الوعي الثقافي السعودي، وأسهمت في بناء ملامح المشهد الإبداعي الوطني منذ بداياته حتى اليوم.

وتأخذ الفعالية الزائر في جولة سردية تستحضر رموزًا أدبية كان حضورها محوريًا في تأسيس النهضة الثقافية، من الأدباء والشعراء والكتّاب، الذين امتد تأثيرهم بين الصحافة والأدب والمسرح والفكر، ليَبرُز كيف أصبح كل واحد منهم علَمًا في ذاكرة الثقافة السعودية، ومذكورًا في مسار تطوّرها وتحولاتها.

وتضم الفعالية سِيَرًا ونُبَذًا مختصرة عن مجموعة من أعلام الأدب، من بينهم الأمير الشاعر عبدالله الفيصل، والكاتب عبدالله نور، والأديب محمد حسين زيدان، وأحمد السباعي رائد الصحافة والمسرح الحديث، وحسين سراج أحد روّاد المسرح السعودي، وعصام خوقير الطبيب الأديب، وسعد البواردي صاحب زاوية «استراحة داخل صومعة الفكر»، وإبراهيم خفاجي الشاعر الذي ارتبط اسمه بالنشيد الوطني السعودي، وطاهر زمخشري رائد أدب الطفل، ومحمد حسن عواد أحد روّاد التجديد الأدبي، ومحمد سعيد خوجة الرائد في طباعة كتب التراث.

وتهدف الفعالية إلى تقريب الزائر من رموز الأدب السعودي، عبر محتوى بصري وسردي يعيد تشكيل أثرهم ويُبرز إسهاماتهم المتنوعة، ليقرأ الزوار في لوحة واحدة حكاية جيل كامل ممن مهّدوا الطريق للحركة الأدبية الحديثة، وليُمنح الزوّار فرصة للتعرّف إلى أعلام الثقافة السعودية، بأسلوب ميسّر يجمع بين المعلومة والسرد الواضح، على نحو يرسخ حضور الرواد في الذاكرة الثقافية الوطنية.