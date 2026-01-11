The Taif Writers and Readers Festival continues to present diverse cultural pathways, including the event "Writers Through History," which introduces visitors to a selection of literary figures who have left a deep imprint on shaping Saudi cultural awareness and contributed to building the features of the national creative scene from its beginnings to the present day.

The event takes the visitor on a narrative journey that evokes literary symbols whose presence was pivotal in establishing the cultural renaissance, including writers, poets, and authors whose influence extended across journalism, literature, theater, and thought, highlighting how each of them became a landmark in the memory of Saudi culture and is mentioned in the trajectory of its development and transformations.

The event includes brief biographies and summaries of a group of literary icons, including Prince Poet Abdullah Al-Faisal, writer Abdullah Noor, literary figure Muhammad Hussein Zidan, Ahmed Al-Siba'i, a pioneer of modern journalism and theater, Hussein Siraj, one of the pioneers of Saudi theater, Issam Khawqir, the physician and writer, Saad Al-Bawardi, the owner of the column "A Rest Inside the Monastery of Thought," Ibrahim Khafaji, the poet associated with the Saudi national anthem, Tahir Zamakhshari, a pioneer of children's literature, Muhammad Hassan Awad, one of the pioneers of literary renewal, and Muhammad Saeed Khoja, a leader in printing heritage books.

The event aims to bring visitors closer to the symbols of Saudi literature through visual and narrative content that reshapes their impact and highlights their diverse contributions, allowing visitors to read in one panel the story of an entire generation that paved the way for the modern literary movement, and giving visitors the opportunity to get to know the icons of Saudi culture in an accessible manner that combines information and clear narration, in a way that solidifies the presence of pioneers in the national cultural memory.