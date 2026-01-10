تُوِّج ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بلقب «الشخصية القيادية العربية الأكثر تأثيراً لعام 2025» للعام الخامس على التوالي، وفق استطلاع أجرته قناة RT Arabic بمشاركة عربية واسعة.
نسبة ساحقة
وحصد الأمير محمد بن سلمان 372,312 صوتاً من إجمالي 540,495، بنسبة بلغت 68.88%، في الاستطلاع الذي انطلق 22 ديسمبر الماضي واستمر حتى التاسع من يناير الجاري.
مراكز متقدمة
وجاء العاهل الأردني الملك عبدالله الثاني ثانياً بـ145,074 صوتاً (26.84%)، فيما حلّ الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع ثالثاً بـ6,068 صوتاً (1.12%). واحتل العاهل المغربي الملك محمد السادس المركز الرابع بـ4,771 صوتاً (0.88%)، بينما جاء الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي سادساً هذا العام بـ4,379 صوتاً.
استطلاع عربي بارز
ويُعد استطلاع RT Arabic السنوي من أبرز استطلاعات الرأي الشعبية في العالم العربي، إذ يشارك فيه مئات الآلاف عبر الإنترنت لاختيار الشخصية القيادية الأكثر تأثيراً خلال العام.
سياق إقليمي
وشهد عام 2025 تحولات سياسية واقتصادية وإقليمية لافتة، من تطورات مسارات السلام إلى الأزمات الإقليمية، بالتوازي مع تقدم مشاريع التنمية والإصلاحات الاقتصادية في عدد من الدول.
صدارة مستمرة
ورغم تنوع الحضور القيادي في الاستطلاع، حافظ الأمير محمد بن سلمان على الصدارة بفارق كبير، في تأكيد جديد على استمرار شعبيته وتقدير الجمهور العربي لدوره القيادي، محتفظاً بالقمة للعام الخامس توالياً.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was awarded the title of "the most influential Arab leadership figure of 2025" for the fifth consecutive year, according to a survey conducted by RT Arabic with wide Arab participation.
Overwhelming Majority
Prince Mohammed bin Salman received 372,312 votes out of a total of 540,495, representing 68.88%, in the survey that started on December 22 and continued until January 9.
Top Positions
Jordan's King Abdullah II came in second with 145,074 votes (26.84%), while Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara came in third with 6,068 votes (1.12%). Moroccan King Mohammed VI ranked fourth with 4,771 votes (0.88%), while Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi came sixth this year with 4,379 votes.
Prominent Arab Survey
The annual RT Arabic survey is considered one of the most prominent public opinion polls in the Arab world, with hundreds of thousands participating online to choose the most influential leadership figure of the year.
Regional Context
The year 2025 witnessed notable political, economic, and regional transformations, from developments in peace processes to regional crises, alongside the advancement of development projects and economic reforms in several countries.
Continued Leadership
Despite the diverse leadership presence in the survey, Prince Mohammed bin Salman maintained a significant lead, reaffirming his continued popularity and the Arab public's appreciation for his leadership role, holding the top position for the fifth consecutive year.