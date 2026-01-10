تُوِّج ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بلقب «الشخصية القيادية العربية الأكثر تأثيراً لعام 2025» للعام الخامس على التوالي، وفق استطلاع أجرته قناة RT Arabic بمشاركة عربية واسعة.

نسبة ساحقة

وحصد الأمير محمد بن سلمان 372,312 صوتاً من إجمالي 540,495، بنسبة بلغت 68.88%، في الاستطلاع الذي انطلق 22 ديسمبر الماضي واستمر حتى التاسع من يناير الجاري.

مراكز متقدمة

وجاء العاهل الأردني الملك عبدالله الثاني ثانياً بـ145,074 صوتاً (26.84%)، فيما حلّ الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع ثالثاً بـ6,068 صوتاً (1.12%). واحتل العاهل المغربي الملك محمد السادس المركز الرابع بـ4,771 صوتاً (0.88%)، بينما جاء الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي سادساً هذا العام بـ4,379 صوتاً.

استطلاع عربي بارز

ويُعد استطلاع RT Arabic السنوي من أبرز استطلاعات الرأي الشعبية في العالم العربي، إذ يشارك فيه مئات الآلاف عبر الإنترنت لاختيار الشخصية القيادية الأكثر تأثيراً خلال العام.

سياق إقليمي

وشهد عام 2025 تحولات سياسية واقتصادية وإقليمية لافتة، من تطورات مسارات السلام إلى الأزمات الإقليمية، بالتوازي مع تقدم مشاريع التنمية والإصلاحات الاقتصادية في عدد من الدول.

صدارة مستمرة

ورغم تنوع الحضور القيادي في الاستطلاع، حافظ الأمير محمد بن سلمان على الصدارة بفارق كبير، في تأكيد جديد على استمرار شعبيته وتقدير الجمهور العربي لدوره القيادي، محتفظاً بالقمة للعام الخامس توالياً.