Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was awarded the title of "the most influential Arab leadership figure of 2025" for the fifth consecutive year, according to a survey conducted by RT Arabic with wide Arab participation.

Overwhelming Majority

Prince Mohammed bin Salman received 372,312 votes out of a total of 540,495, representing 68.88%, in the survey that started on December 22 and continued until January 9.

Top Positions

Jordan's King Abdullah II came in second with 145,074 votes (26.84%), while Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara came in third with 6,068 votes (1.12%). Moroccan King Mohammed VI ranked fourth with 4,771 votes (0.88%), while Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi came sixth this year with 4,379 votes.

Prominent Arab Survey

The annual RT Arabic survey is considered one of the most prominent public opinion polls in the Arab world, with hundreds of thousands participating online to choose the most influential leadership figure of the year.

Regional Context

The year 2025 witnessed notable political, economic, and regional transformations, from developments in peace processes to regional crises, alongside the advancement of development projects and economic reforms in several countries.

Continued Leadership

Despite the diverse leadership presence in the survey, Prince Mohammed bin Salman maintained a significant lead, reaffirming his continued popularity and the Arab public's appreciation for his leadership role, holding the top position for the fifth consecutive year.