The National Center of Meteorology expected in its report on the weather conditions for today (Saturday) that the effects of active winds stirring up dust and sand will continue in the regions of Medina, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Hail, Al-Qassim, and Riyadh. Meanwhile, the opportunity remains for light to moderate thunderstorm rains in the Northern Borders and Eastern regions, and light rains in the areas of Medina, Mecca, Al-Baha, and Asir. Fog formation in those areas is also not ruled out.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northeasterly in the northern and central parts at a speed of 20-50 km/h, and southwesterly to southeasterly in the southern part at a speed of 12-40 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The wave height ranges from one to two meters, exceeding two and a half meters in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one and a half meters in the southern part, reaching over two meters towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The sea condition is moderate to rough in the northern and central parts and light to moderate in the southern part, becoming rough towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

According to the center, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be southerly to southeasterly at a speed of 20-48 km/h, shifting in the evening to northwesterly in the northern part at a speed of 15-30 km/h, and southwesterly to southeasterly in the central and southern parts at a speed of 10-28 km/h. The wave height will range from one to two meters in the northern part and from half a meter to one meter in the central and southern parts, with the sea condition being moderate in the northern part and light in the central and southern parts.