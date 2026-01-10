توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (السبت) استمرار تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على مناطق المدينة المنورة، تبوك، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية، حائل، القصيم، الرياض، في حين لا تزال الفرصة مهيأة لهطول أمطار رعدية خفيفة إلى متوسطة على منطقتي الحدود الشمالية والشرقية، وتكون خفيفة على مناطق المدينة المنورة، مكة المكرمة، الباحة، عسير، كما لا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب على تلك المناطق.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية شرقية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة 20-50 كم/ساعة وجنوبية غربية إلى جنوبية شرقية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 12-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع المــوج من متر إلى مترين يصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط ومن نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى أعلى من مترين باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج إلى مائج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وخفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى مائج باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.

ووفقًا للمركز، ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي جنوبية إلى جنوبية شرقية بسرعة 20-48 كم/ساعة تتحول مساءً إلى شمالية غربية على الجزء الشمالي بسرعة 15-30 كم/ساعة، وجنوبية غربية إلى جنوبية شرقية على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي بسرعة 10-28 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين على الجزء الشمالي ومن نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج على الجزء الشمالي وخفيف الموج على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي.