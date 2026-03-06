في وقت تتجه فيه الأنظار إلى مسار الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية ضد إيران وأهدافها العسكرية المعلنة، تتكشف تدريجياً أبعاد الكلفة الاقتصادية الباهظة لهذا الصراع. فإلى جانب الانفجارات التي تضرب أهدافاً داخل إيران، تسجل الخزانة الأمريكية نزيفاً مالياً متسارعاً قد يغيّر معادلات الإنفاق الدفاعي في واشنطن. وتشير تقديرات أولية نقلتها تقارير إعلامية ومراكز أبحاث إلى أن تكلفة العمليات العسكرية قد تصل إلى نحو مليار دولار يومياً، مع تحذيرات من أن استمرار الحرب قد يحولها إلى «ثقب أسود» يبتلع الميزانية الدفاعية الأمريكية.

مليار دولار يومياً.. حرب باهظة الثمن

كشف مسؤول في الكونغرس الأمريكي أن التقديرات الأولية لوزارة الدفاع (البنتاغون) تشير إلى أن تكلفة الحرب الجارية ضد إيران تقترب من مليار دولار يومياً، وفق ما نقلته صحيفة «ذي أتلانتيك».

ولا تقتصر النفقات على ثمن القنابل والصواريخ فحسب، بل تشمل تكاليف تشغيل الأساطيل الجوية والبحرية والأنظمة الدفاعية المتطورة، إضافة إلى العمليات اللوجستية والانتشار العسكري واسع النطاق في المنطقة.

وبحسب القيادة المركزية الأمريكية، فقد استهدف الجيش الأمريكي أكثر من 1250 هدفاً داخل إيران خلال أول 48 ساعة من بدء الضربات، مستخدماً أكثر من 20 نوعاً من الأصول العسكرية والأنظمة القتالية المختلفة.

اليوم الأول.. 779 مليون دولار في 24 ساعة

بينما كانت الانفجارات تهز طهران، كانت الخزانة الأمريكية تنفق بوتيرة غير مسبوقة. إذ تشير تقديرات وكالة الأناضول إلى أن القوات الأمريكية أنفقت نحو 779 مليون دولار خلال أول 24 ساعة فقط من بدء الهجوم، أي ما يعادل نحو 0.1% من ميزانية الدفاع الأمريكية لعام 2026.

وشمل الانتشار العسكري:
•قاذفات الشبح B-2
•مقاتلات F-22 وF-35 وF-16
•طائرات الهجوم A-10
•طائرات الحرب الإلكترونية EA-18G
•طائرات مسيّرة MQ-9 Reaper
•حاملات طائرات نووية ومدمرات صواريخ موجهة
•أنظمة الدفاع الصاروخي باتريوت وثاد

كما نفذت أربع قاذفات شبح من طراز B-2 رحلة طويلة من قاعدة وايتمان في ولاية ميزوري، وضربت أهدافاً باستخدام قنابل موجهة من طراز JDAM تزن نحو 2000 رطل.
مليار دولار يومياً في حرب إيران.. هل تفتح «ثقباً أسود» في ميزانية البنتاغون؟

الطائرات المسيّرة.. السلاح الأرخص

تشير تقديرات «بلومبيرغ» إلى أن تكلفة تشغيل بعض الأصول العسكرية تتراوح بين 35 ألف دولار إلى ملايين الدولارات.

فعلى سبيل المثال:
•تكلفة الطائرة المسيّرة الانتحارية نحو 35 ألف دولار.
•استخدام نحو 1250 مسيّرة قد يكلف حوالي 43.8 مليون دولار.

ورغم أن المسيّرات تُعد الخيار الأقل تكلفة مقارنة بالصواريخ المتطورة، فإن كثافة استخدامها تضاعف حجم الإنفاق الإجمالي.

القاذفات الشبحية والصواريخ.. ملايين في كل ضربة

تُعد الضربات الكبرى الأكثر تكلفة في هذه الحرب، إذ تشير تقديرات إلى أن بعض العمليات قد تصل إلى عشرات الملايين من الدولارات.

ومن أبرز الأرقام المتداولة:
•تشغيل قاذفة B-2 يكلف بين 130 ألف و150 ألف دولار لكل ساعة طيران.
•صاروخ ثاد الاعتراضي يبلغ سعره نحو 12.8 مليون دولار للصاروخ الواحد.

كما أن العمليات الدقيقة التي تنفذها الطائرات المأهولة والمسيّرة المتطورة قد تضيف ملايين الدولارات إلى فاتورة الحرب.

حاملات الطائرات.. نزيف يومي مستمر

تشكل العمليات البحرية جزءاً كبيراً من فاتورة الحرب. فبحسب تقارير دولية، تبلغ تكلفة تشغيل حاملتي طائرات في المنطقة نحو 13 مليون دولار يومياً.

كما قدّرت «بلومبيرغ» سابقاً أن تشغيل حاملة الطائرات يو إس إس جيرالد فورد وحدها يكلف نحو 11.4 مليون دولار يومياً خلال انتشارها العسكري.

العمليات العسكرية.. أين تذهب المليارات؟

تحليل صادر عن مركز الدراسات الاستراتيجية والدولية قدّر تكلفة الحرب بنحو 891.4 مليون دولار يومياً، مع توقع انخفاض التكاليف لاحقاً إذا جرى الاعتماد على ذخائر أقل تكلفة.

وتتوزع النفقات اليومية تقريباً على النحو التالي:

العمليات الجوية:
•الناقلات والشحن: 9 ملايين دولار
•المقاتلات التقليدية: 5 ملايين
•المقاتلات الشبحية: 5 ملايين

العمليات البحرية:
•حاملات الطائرات: 6 ملايين
•المدمرات: 5 ملايين

العمليات البرية:
•لواء المدفعية: نحو مليون دولار
•كتيبة الحرس الوطني: أقل من مليون دولار


مقارنة بضربات العام الماضي

تُظهر المقارنات أن الحرب الحالية أكثر تكلفة بكثير من العمليات السابقة.

فخلال الضربات الأمريكية على المنشآت النووية الإيرانية في يونيو 2025، المعروفة باسم عملية «مطرقة منتصف الليل»، بلغت الكلفة نحو 2 إلى 2.26 مليار دولار فقط، واستغرقت العملية ساعتين ونصف تقريباً.

أما في الحرب الحالية، فقد بلغت تكلفة أول 100 ساعة فقط نحو 3.7 مليار دولار، وفق تقديرات مراكز بحثية أمريكية.

إلى أين تتجه فاتورة الحرب؟

يحذر خبراء من أن الكلفة النهائية للحرب ستظل غير واضحة حتى انتهاء العمليات.

وتقول مديرة برنامج الأولويات الوطنية في معهد الدراسات السياسية ليندسي كوشغاريان إن مثل هذه الصراعات يصعب تقدير تكلفتها بدقة قبل نهايتها، مشيرة إلى أن حرب العراق بلغت نحو 3 تريليونات دولار.

بدوره، قدّر مدير برنامج نماذج الميزانية في جامعة بنسلفانيا كينت سميترز أن حرباً قد تستمر شهرين قد تكلف ما بين 40 و95 مليار دولار، بحسب حجم العمليات واحتمال نشر قوات برية.

لكن بعض الخبراء يرون أن واشنطن قد تعتبر هذه التكاليف أقل بكثير من كلفة السماح لإيران بامتلاك سلاح نووي، وهو سيناريو قد يسبب ـ بحسب تقديراتهم ـ خسائر بمستوى تريليونات الدولارات.