سحق فريق الهلال ضيفه النجمة بأربعة أهداف دون مقابل في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد المملكة أرينا ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ25 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء سيطرة هلالية وسط تراجع لفريق النجمة، ونتج عن هذه السيطرة حصول مدافع النجمة ناصر الهليل على بطاقة حمراء نتيجة عرقلته للاعب سالم الدوسري (د: 39)، وقبل نهاية الشوط الأول تمكن الهلال من إحراز الهدف الأول عن طريق كريم بنزيما (د: 43)، وفي الدقائق العشر الأخيرة أحرز الهلال 3 أهداف، إذ سجل كريم بنزيما الهدف الشخصي الثاني له ولفريقه (د: 81)، ثم أضاف مالكوم الهدف الثالث (د: 84)، واختتم سافيتش مسلسل الأهداف بإحرازه الهدف الرابع (د: 87)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الهلال بأربعة أهداف دون مقابل.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الهلال فوزه الـ18 ويصل للنقطة 61 في المركز الثالث، فيما تلقى النجمة الخسارة الـ19 وتجمد رصيده عند 8 نقاط في المركز الـ8 والأخير.