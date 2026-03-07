The Al-Hilal team crushed their guest Al-Najma with four goals to none in the match that took place at the Kingdom Arena as part of the 25th round of the Roshan Saudi Pro League.



The match witnessed Al-Hilal's dominance while Al-Najma's team retreated. This dominance resulted in Al-Najma's defender Nasser Al-Hail receiving a red card for fouling player Salem Al-Dosari (39'). Before the end of the first half, Al-Hilal managed to score the first goal through Karim Benzema (43'). In the last ten minutes, Al-Hilal scored three more goals, with Karim Benzema netting his second personal goal and the team's second (81'), followed by Malcolm adding the third goal (84'), and Savic concluding the goal fest with the fourth goal (87'), ending the match with Al-Hilal winning four goals to none.



With this result, Al-Hilal achieves its 18th victory and reaches 61 points in third place, while Al-Najma suffers its 19th loss, remaining at 8 points in 8th place, which is the last position.