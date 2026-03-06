U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that "there will be no agreement with Iran except for unconditional surrender."



Trump wrote in a post on the "Truth Social" platform: "After that, and after selecting a great and acceptable leader or leaders, we, along with many of our wonderful and brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to save Iran from the brink of disaster and make it bigger, better, and stronger economically than ever before."



He added: "Iran will have a great future. Let's make Iran great again. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"



The U.S. President had previously stated that the pace and intensity of strikes on Iran would continue, expressing his desire to change the leadership in Tehran. He considered that any ground intervention in Iran is nothing but "a waste of time."



Trump ruled out any ground intervention in an interview with "NBC News," saying: "We are not considering a ground attack on Iran at this time. They have lost everything. They have lost their naval fleet. They have lost everything they could lose."



He pointed out that Iran's air defenses and missile capabilities have been completely or largely destroyed.



The U.S. President expressed his preferences for who could lead Iran in the coming period, saying: "We want to change the leadership of Iran and we have preferences for who could be a 'good leader.' He added: "Their anti-aircraft weapons have disappeared. So they have no air force. They have no air defense. All their planes have vanished."



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday to "NBC News" that Iran is "prepared for all possibilities," even for a ground operation, adding: "We are waiting for them. We are confident that we can confront them and that it will be catastrophic for them."