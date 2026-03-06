أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أنه «لن يكون هناك أي اتفاق مع إيران إلا الاستسلام غير المشروط».

وكتب ترمب في منشور على منصة «تروث سوشيال»: بعد ذلك، وبعد اختيار قائد أو قادة عظماء ومقبولين، سنعمل نحن، والعديد من حلفائنا وشركائنا الرائعين والشجعان، بلا كلل لإنقاذ إيران من حافة الهاوية، وجعلها أكبر وأفضل وأقوى اقتصاديًا من أي وقت مضى.

وأضاف ترمب: سيكون لإيران مستقبل عظيم. لنجعل إيران عظيمة مرة أخرى. شكرا لاهتمامكم بهذا الأمر! وكان الرئيس الأمريكي، أعلن في تصريحات سابقة، أن وتيرة وشدة الضربات على إيران ستستمر، معرباً عن رغبته في تغيير القيادة في طهران.

واعتبر أن أي تدخل بري في إيران ما هو إلا مضيعة للوقت. واستبعد ترمب في حديث إلى «إن بي سي نيوز»أي تدخل بري، قائلاً: «لا نفكر في هجوم بري على إيران في الوقت الحالي. قد خسروا كل شيء. خسروا أسطولهم البحري. خسروا كل ما يمكن أن يخسروه».

ولفت إلى أن الدفاعات الجوية والقدرات الصاروخية الإيرانية قد دمرت بالكامل أو إلى حد كبير. وأعرب الرئيس الأمريكي عن وجود تفضيلات لديه لمن يمكن أن يقود إيران بالفترة القادمة.

وقال: نريد تغيير قيادة إيران ولدينا تفضيلات لمن يمكن أن يكون (قائداً جيداً). وأضاف: لقد اختفت أسلحتهم المضادة للطائرات؛ لذا ليس لديهم سلاح جوي. ليس لديهم دفاع جوي. كل طائراتهم قد اختفت.

وكان وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي قال، الخميس، لقناة «إن بي سي نيوز» إن إيران مستعدة لكل الاحتمالات حتى لعملية برية، مضيفاً: نحن ننتظرهم. نحن واثقون من أننا نستطيع مواجهتهم وأن ذلك سيكون كارثياً بالنسبة إليهم.