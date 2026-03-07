استعاد فريق التعاون نغمة الانتصارات بعد غياب 6 جولات، إذ تفوق على ضيفه الفتح بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب نادي التعاون ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ25 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية من الفريقين وتمكن التعاون من التقدم بالنتيجة قبل نهاية الشوط الأول، وذلك عن طريق مهاجمه روجر مارتينيز من نقطة الجزاء (د: 45+4)، وفي الشوط الثاني ضاعف مارتين بيتكوف النتيجة لفريق التعاون بعد أن سدد كرة قوية ارتطمت في القائم ومن ثم ارتطمت في الحارس فيرناندو باتشيكو لتسكن الشباك (د: 59)، ومن ثم أضاف روجر مارتينيز الهدف الشخصي الثاني والثالث للتعاون بعد تسديدة أرضية قوية من خارج منطقة الجزاء (د: 63)، وبعد 5 دقائق تمكن الفتح من تقليص الفارق عن طريق جيفرسون راموس (د: 68)، ومن ثم أحرز علي المسعود الهدف الثاني للفتح (د: 90)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز التعاون بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق التعاون فوزه الـ13 ويصل للنقطة 44 ويصعد للمركز الخامس، فيما تلقى الفتح الخسارة الـ11 وتجمد رصيده عند 28 نقطة في المركز الـ10.