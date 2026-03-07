استعاد فريق التعاون نغمة الانتصارات بعد غياب 6 جولات، إذ تفوق على ضيفه الفتح بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب نادي التعاون ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ25 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
شهد اللقاء بداية قوية من الفريقين وتمكن التعاون من التقدم بالنتيجة قبل نهاية الشوط الأول، وذلك عن طريق مهاجمه روجر مارتينيز من نقطة الجزاء (د: 45+4)، وفي الشوط الثاني ضاعف مارتين بيتكوف النتيجة لفريق التعاون بعد أن سدد كرة قوية ارتطمت في القائم ومن ثم ارتطمت في الحارس فيرناندو باتشيكو لتسكن الشباك (د: 59)، ومن ثم أضاف روجر مارتينيز الهدف الشخصي الثاني والثالث للتعاون بعد تسديدة أرضية قوية من خارج منطقة الجزاء (د: 63)، وبعد 5 دقائق تمكن الفتح من تقليص الفارق عن طريق جيفرسون راموس (د: 68)، ومن ثم أحرز علي المسعود الهدف الثاني للفتح (د: 90)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز التعاون بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين.
وبهذه النتيجة يحقق التعاون فوزه الـ13 ويصل للنقطة 44 ويصعد للمركز الخامس، فيما تلقى الفتح الخسارة الـ11 وتجمد رصيده عند 28 نقطة في المركز الـ10.
The Al-Taawoun team regained the winning rhythm after a 6-match absence, as they defeated their guest Al-Fateh with three goals to two in the match held at the Al-Taawoun Club stadium as part of the 25th round of the Roshen Saudi Pro League.
The match witnessed a strong start from both teams, and Al-Taawoun managed to take the lead before the end of the first half, thanks to their striker Roger Martinez from the penalty spot (45+4 minutes). In the second half, Martin Petkov doubled the score for Al-Taawoun after hitting a powerful shot that hit the post and then deflected off the goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco into the net (59 minutes). Roger Martinez then added his second and Al-Taawoun's third goal with a strong ground shot from outside the penalty area (63 minutes). After 5 minutes, Al-Fateh managed to reduce the deficit through Jefferson Ramos (68 minutes), and then Ali Al-Masoud scored Al-Fateh's second goal (90 minutes), ending the match with Al-Taawoun winning three goals to two.
With this result, Al-Taawoun achieves its 13th victory, reaching 44 points and climbing to fifth place, while Al-Fateh suffers its 11th loss, remaining at 28 points in 10th place.