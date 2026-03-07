The Al-Taawoun team regained the winning rhythm after a 6-match absence, as they defeated their guest Al-Fateh with three goals to two in the match held at the Al-Taawoun Club stadium as part of the 25th round of the Roshen Saudi Pro League.



The match witnessed a strong start from both teams, and Al-Taawoun managed to take the lead before the end of the first half, thanks to their striker Roger Martinez from the penalty spot (45+4 minutes). In the second half, Martin Petkov doubled the score for Al-Taawoun after hitting a powerful shot that hit the post and then deflected off the goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco into the net (59 minutes). Roger Martinez then added his second and Al-Taawoun's third goal with a strong ground shot from outside the penalty area (63 minutes). After 5 minutes, Al-Fateh managed to reduce the deficit through Jefferson Ramos (68 minutes), and then Ali Al-Masoud scored Al-Fateh's second goal (90 minutes), ending the match with Al-Taawoun winning three goals to two.



With this result, Al-Taawoun achieves its 13th victory, reaching 44 points and climbing to fifth place, while Al-Fateh suffers its 11th loss, remaining at 28 points in 10th place.