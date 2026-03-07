The National Unified Employment Platform (Jadarat) announced the offering of 3,710 jobs exclusively for Saudis this week in the government, semi-government, and private sectors across various regions of the Kingdom, in a move aimed at expanding employment opportunities for job seekers.

According to the data published on the National Unified Employment Platform (Jadarat), the announcements included 44 jobs in the government sector, 49 jobs in the semi-government sector, in addition to 3,617 jobs in the private sector distributed across most regions of the Kingdom.

Government Jobs in Various Entities

In the government sector, several entities announced contractual jobs, most notably at the Medical Services of the Ministry of Interior in several cities, with titles such as Medical Laboratory Technician, Health Informatics Technician, Dental Assistant, and Pharmacist, in cities including Riyadh, Medina, Al-Kharj, Taif, and Jizan.

The Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services also offered several leadership and administrative positions in Riyadh, including General Manager of the General Administration of Logistics Planning, Director of Institutional Performance Management, and Senior Policies and Procedures Specialist. In the educational sector, the University of Hail announced health and technical jobs such as Radiology Technician, Sterilization Technician, Medical Laboratory Technician, and Medical Secretary.

49 Semi-Government Job Opportunities

As for the semi-government sector, 49 jobs were announced at several entities, including the National Center for Environmental Compliance Monitoring, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, the Saudi Geological Survey, and the National Center for Government Resource Systems, in addition to academic positions at King Saud University for Health Sciences. The Security Forces Hospital in Mecca also announced several specialized and consulting medical positions in various fields.

The Private Sector Takes the Largest Share

The private sector accounted for the largest share of the announced jobs, totaling 3,617 positions, led by Riyadh with 1,899 jobs, followed by Mecca with 719 jobs, and the Eastern Province with 366 jobs, while the remaining opportunities were distributed across several regions, including Asir with 165 jobs, Najran with 146 jobs, Medina with 103 jobs, and Qassim with 90 jobs, in addition to jobs in Tabuk, Jizan, Al-Baha, Al-Jawf, and the Northern Borders region.

The jobs in the private sector covered various fields, most notably administrative, sales, customer service, technology, and engineering positions in Riyadh, along with opportunities in the hospitality, tourism, retail, and services sectors in Mecca. There were also opportunities in the industrial, logistics, and energy sectors in the Eastern Province, in addition to jobs in the education, health, and services sectors in other regions of the Kingdom.

The (Jadarat) platform called on job seekers to check the details of the available jobs and apply through the electronic platform, according to the specific conditions and requirements for each job.