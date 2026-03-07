أعلنت المنصة الوطنية الموحدة للتوظيف (جدارات) طرح 3710 وظائف للسعوديين فقط خلال هذا الأسبوع في القطاعات الحكومي وشبه الحكومي والخاص بمختلف مناطق المملكة، في خطوة تستهدف توسيع فرص التوظيف أمام الباحثين عن عمل.

وبحسب البيانات المنشورة على المنصة الوطنية الموحدة للتوظيف (جدارات)، شملت الإعلانات 44 وظيفة في القطاع الحكومي، و49 وظيفة في القطاع شبه الحكومي، إضافة إلى 3617 وظيفة في القطاع الخاص موزعة على معظم مناطق المملكة.

وظائف حكومية في جهات مختلفة

في القطاع الحكومي، أعلنت جهات عدة عن وظائف تعاقدية، أبرزها لدى الخدمات الطبية بوزارة الداخلية في عدد من المدن، بمسميات مثل فني مختبرات طبية، وفني معلوماتية صحية، ومساعد طبيب أسنان، وصيدلي، في مدن منها الرياض والمدينة المنورة والخرج والطائف وجيزان.

كما طرحت وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية عدداً من الوظائف القيادية والإدارية في الرياض، من بينها مدير عام الإدارة العامة للتخطيط اللوجستي، ومدير إدارة الأداء المؤسسي، وأخصائي سياسات وإجراءات متقدم. وفي القطاع التعليمي أعلنت جامعة حائل عن وظائف صحية وفنية مثل فني أشعة، وفني تعقيم، وفني مختبر طبي، وسكرتير طبي.

49 فرصة وظيفية شبه حكومية

أما القطاع شبه الحكومي فشهد طرح 49 وظيفة لدى عدد من الجهات، من بينها المركز الوطني للرقابة على الالتزام البيئي والهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، وهيئة المساحة الجيولوجية السعودية، والمركز الوطني لنظم الموارد الحكومية، إضافة إلى وظائف أكاديمية لدى جامعة الملك سعود للعلوم الصحية. كما أعلن مستشفى قوى الأمن بمكة المكرمة عن عدد من الوظائف الطبية التخصصية والاستشارية في عدة مجالات.

القطاع الخاص يستحوذ على النصيب الأكبر

واستحوذ القطاع الخاص على النصيب الأكبر من الوظائف المعلنة بواقع 3617 وظيفة، تصدرتها الرياض بـ1899 وظيفة، تلتها مكة المكرمة بـ719 وظيفة، ثم المنطقة الشرقية بـ366 وظيفة، فيما توزعت بقية الفرص على مناطق عدة منها منطقة عسير بـ165 وظيفة، ونجران بـ146 وظيفة، والمدينة المنورة بـ103 وظائف، والقصيم بـ90 وظيفة، إضافة إلى وظائف في تبوك وجازان والباحة ومنطقة الجوف والحدود الشمالية.

وشملت الوظائف في القطاع الخاص مجالات متنوعة، أبرزها الوظائف الإدارية والمبيعات وخدمة العملاء والتقنية والهندسة في الرياض، إلى جانب فرص في قطاعات الضيافة والسياحة والتجزئة والخدمات في مكة المكرمة. كما تضمنت فرصاً في القطاعات الصناعية واللوجستية والطاقة في المنطقة الشرقية، إضافة إلى وظائف في قطاعات التعليم والصحة والخدمات في مناطق أخرى من المملكة.

ودعت منصة (جدارات) الباحثين عن عمل إلى الاطلاع على تفاصيل الوظائف المتاحة والتقديم عليها عبر المنصة الإلكترونية، وفق الشروط والمتطلبات المحددة لكل وظيفة.