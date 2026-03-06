The Saudi series "Al-Jaradiyah" is facing a wave of criticism regarding the ethical issues it contains, as the work presents Saudi society in an inappropriate manner. This trend in criticism is not the first of its kind, as it has also affected its counterpart "Sha'ar Al-A'sha" before it, and these two works are not the first to undergo this type of scrutiny. It seems that no Saudi series escapes from it.



This discourse raises an important question related to the relationship between the dramatic work and the society from which the text borrows its foundation to build its dramatic material. This leads us to many questions, including: Is the dramatic work a reflection of society and therefore judged according to the ethics and values of that society? Does the dramatic work contain a message? Does the dramatic work address societal problems... etc.



For me, the answer is always no. The dramatic work does not represent the society it borrows from, nor does it contain a message or address any issue; however, the series "Al-Jaradiyah" has posed a challenge to this principle that I have always believed in.



Revenge is the theme from which the series begins. The work opens with a scene of the arrest of Suleiman Al-Kafouf when he was living in Al-Jaradiyah in its early days. After spending years in prison, he returned to Al-Jaradiyah to take revenge on the neighborhood's youth who had implicated him in a crime he seems not to have committed. Despite his old age and some health issues, the spirit of revenge still possesses him deeply. His physical weakness does not hinder the vigor of his desire for killing and destruction. He is not only seeking revenge on those who harmed him in the past but has decided to pursue their descendants and inflict harm upon them. His son, Saqr, shares the same overwhelming desire for revenge and plays a central role in the operations, becoming the primary executor of his father's will with the help of his sister Munira, who carried out the first criminal act by poisoning the wedding cake of Yasser and his bride Rahma, from which Rahma survived with a minor injury that did not last long, while Yasser became a bedridden cripple. (up to episode 15).



Upon reflecting on the father's character, one wishes that the avenging father character had a bit of human depth to provide an ethical reason justifying his destructive spirit of revenge.



For evil cannot be pure, just as goodness cannot be. The absence of moral purity in evil or goodness is part of human nature, except for sociopaths. The conflict of opposites within Suleiman Al-Kafouf, along with the retrieval of the past, will add a historical dimension that must be revisited to give Al-Jaradiyah a fictional presence in the minds of the youth of Riyadh and its residents today. The term "Al-Jaradiyah" is not a name invented specifically for the series; it refers to one of the famous neighborhoods in Riyadh from a bygone era. Reviving it through flashbacks will enrich the work; however, the series left the man without a human history and without emotional belonging, making him a pure criminal like the devil.



As is often the case in serious dramatic works, we will follow conflicts, transformations, and revelations about the apparent and inner lives of the characters. These revelations contain many intriguing issues that capture attention.



The more suspenseful the energy becomes, the more it requires sharp contradictions, which may lead to crossing red lines, with the most glaring red line for Saudi viewers being issues related to women.



Women play a vital role in this series; you will find them in every aspect of it. The drive to intensify suspense has led women to step onto the red line, with some crossing it and leaving it behind.



For example, we will see the wife of the painter Mishaal Al-Akash corresponding with her lover, while this good-hearted artist husband lies beside her, oblivious in the innocence of a loving partner. The disaster is that this lover is not sincere but rather a hired hand whose goal is destruction as part of a revenge plan against the neighborhood's residents, which Saqr has orchestrated under the guidance of his father Suleiman Al-Kafouf.



Anyone following the series will discover that most of the women in the work are tainted by sin, either through deviance or drug use. In a crucial moment - for example - a man who was in a relationship with the wife of the merchant Abu Rakan, a woman on the verge of leaving middle age, will emerge. Through a flashback, we will learn that the Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice once arrested her with this lover.



Many viewers have criticized the series to the point of condemnation for its departure from the prevailing moral law in Saudi society. The series could have sufficed with one or two cases to provide depth and dramatic dimension, but it employed young women in the series from all walks of life to create excitement, yet it did not accompany that with shedding some light on the cultural, economic, or educational disparities that influence behavior and drive some to sin.



We are not just talking about moral cases, but rather dramatic cases that could be understood if managed artistically, so that we are faced with a dramatic work only, and not a dramatic work that weighs heavily on excitement.



What is striking and worthy of serious contemplation is the nature of the moral perspective among some viewer brothers. It is incomprehensible that the viewer's sensitivity is stirred by a woman's deviation, considering it a great distortion of his society, while at the same time he watches horrific acts of revenge and drug use... etc., without his moral sensitivity being stirred, as he does not see these as distortions of society.



No one I have read has pointed to the horrific crimes the hero intends to commit. Does this society not see the spread of crime in its community as something that harms it, and does it only consider the deviation of women as harmful?



What has driven this dramatic intensification, in my opinion, is the feeling that the main storyline sometimes weakens and sometimes recedes, losing the viewer's attention. Thus, the writer relied on opening new files that excite the viewer and push him to continue anticipating.



Art is one thing, and life and its societies are another, but the series "Al-Jaradiyah" leads us to a question raised by the West. Everyone knows that Western societies are much more open compared to ours. Hence, the Saudi or Arab question arises: Who is the target audience for watching this work or that?



From what I have read in comments about the series, some see this work as bad, while others do not see it that way. How do we address this difference between the two parties?



Anyone who has watched some American dramatic works will see a mark indicating the type of viewer or their age. A moral and educational classification, if one may say so. When you see the letter G (General audiences), it means that the work is open for everyone, including children. When you see PG (Parental guidance suggested), you will know that there are scenes in the work that require caution and guidance. When you see PG-13 (Parents strongly cautioned), it means that extreme caution is required, especially for younger viewers. However, when you see the letter R (Restricted), it means that this work contains inappropriate scenes such as nudity or violence or involves foul language. This classification is not regulatory (allowing or prohibiting). This is the classification of the Motion Picture Association, and there are other classifications from similar organizations. These classifications are directed at families; each family can make its decision whether to watch it or allow their children to watch it.



In my opinion, we need such a system while considering Saudi and Arab culture, the nature of society, its level of conservatism, and other determinants. Of course, this system comes after allowing the work to be broadcast in the first place.



On an artistic level, the series "Al-Jaradiyah" is a strong series; the director and the artists played their roles with professionalism and skill, even though Saudi television works have only just begun to find their way toward drama.