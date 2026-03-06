يواجه مسلسل الجرادية السعودي موجة من النقد تطال المسألة الأخلاقية المنطوية فيه على اعتبار أن العمل يقدّم المجتمع السعودي بصورة غير لائقة. هذا التوجه في النقد ليس الأول من نوعه فقد طال زميله شارع الأعشى قبله، وهذان العملان ليسا الأولين اللذين يتعرّضان لهذا النوع من المساءلة. بل يكاد لا يسلم مسلسل سعودي منها.


يثير هذا الطرح مسألة مهمة تتصل بالعلاقة بين العمل الدرامي والمجتمع الذي يستعيره النص أرضية يبني عليها مادته الدرامية. هذا يقودنا إلى أسئلة كثيرة منها: هل العمل الدرامي انعكاس للمجتمع وبالتالي يحاكم وفقاً لأخلاقيات المجتمع وقيمه؟ هل العمل الدرامي ينطوي على رسالة؟ هل العمل الدرامي يعالج مشاكل المجتمع... إلخ.


الإجابة بالنسبة لي دائماً لا. فالعمل الدرامي لا يمثل المجتمع المستعار منه، ولا ينطوي على رسالة ولا يعالج أي قضية، بيد أن مسلسل الجرادية أثار تحدياً لمبدئي هذا الذي آمنت به دائماً.


يشكّل الانتقام الثيمة (Theme) التي ينطلق منها المسلسل. ينفتح العمل على مشهد حادثة إلقاء القبض على سليمان الكفوف عندما كان يعيش في الجرادية في زمنها الأول. وبعد سنوات أمضاها في السجن خرج وعاد للجرادية للانتقام من أبناء الحارة الذين زجّوا به في جريمة يبدو أنه لم يرتكبها، رغم كبر السن وبعض المشاكل الصحية مازالت روح الانتقام تتملكه حتى النخاع. ضعفه الجسدي لا يعرقل حيوية رغبته في القتل والتدمير. لا يسعى فقط إلى الانتقام ممن أذاه في الزمن القديم، بل قرر مطاردة ذريتهم وإلحاق الأذى بهم. لا يقل عنه ابنه صقر في الرغبة العارمة في الانتقام، فصار يقوم بدور مركزي في العمليات، فأصبح المنفذ الأساسي لإرادة والده بمساعدة أخته منيرة التي نفذت أول الأعمال الإجرامية عندما رشت السم على كعكة زواج ياسر وعروسته رحمة، والتي نجت منها رحمة بعد إصابة خفيفة لم تدم طويلاً، بينما أصبح ياسر معاقاً طريح الفراش. ( حتى الحلقة 15).


عند التأمل في شخصية الأب ستتمنى لو أن شخصية الأب القادم للانتقام تحلت بقليل من البعد الإنساني كي يُمنح سبباً أخلاقي يبرر به روح الانتقام المدمرة.


فالشر لا يمكن أن يكون نقياً كما هي حال الخير أيضاً. انعدام النقاء الأخلاقي في الشر أو في الخير من طبيعة الإنسان باستثاء السياكوباثيين. صراع النقيضين في داخل سليمان الكفوف مع استرجاع الماضي سيضيف بعداً تاريخاً يتوجب إعادته كي يمنح حارة الجرادية حضوراً تخيلياً في أذهان أبناء الرياض وسكانها من جيل اليوم. فكلمة الجرادية ليس اسماً مخترعاً خاصاً بالمسلسل، ولكنه يعود لواحدة من حارات الرياض الشهيرة في زمن خلا. إعادة بعثه بالاسترجاع (FLASH BACK) سيضيف ثراء للعمل، بيد أن العمل ترك الرجل بلا تاريخ إنساني وبلا انتماء عاطفي، فجعل منه مجرماً نقياً كالشيطان.


كما هي الحال دائماً في الأعمال الدرامية الجادة سنتابع صراعات وتحولات وانكشافات على الحياة الظاهرة والجوانية لشخوص العمل. تحتوي هذه الانكشافات على كثير من القضايا المثيرة التي تسترعي الانتباه.


كلما زادت طاقة التشويق (suspense) أصبحت في حاجة إلى مزيد من التناقضات حادة التضارب، الأمر الذي قد يدفع إلى تجاوز الخطوط الحمراء، وأشد الخطوط الحمراء احمراراً عند المشاهد السعودي التعرض للقضايا المتعلقة بالمرأة.


تلعب المرأة دوراً حيوياً في هذا المسلسل، ستجدها في كل شق فيه. الاندفاع في تكثيف التشويق دفع بالمرأة أن تضع قدمها على الخط الأحمر وبعضهن تجاوزن الخط الأحمر وتركنه وراءهن.


سنرى مثلاً زوجة الرسام مشعل العاكش تتراسل مع عشيقها، وهذا الزوج الطيب الفنان يرقد إلى جانبها غافلاً ببراءة المحب الحنون. والكارثة أن هذا العشيق لم يكن صادقاً بل مستأجراً هدفه التدمير ضمن سلسلة الانتقام من أهل الحارة التي خطط لها صقر بتوجيه من والده سليمان الكفوف.


كل من يتابع المسلسل سوف يكتشف أن معظم النساء في العمل تلوثن بالخطيئة إما بالانحراف أو بتعاطي المخدرات. ففي لحظة حاسمة -على سبيل المثال- سيخرج علينا رجل كان على علاقة بزوجة التاجر أبو راكان وهي امرأة على وشك مغادرة منتصف العمر. وعبر الاسترجاع FLASHBACK سنعرف أن هيئة الأمر بالمعروف ألقت القبض عليها - فيما مضى من حياتها - مع حبيبها هذا.


هناك كثير من المشاهدين انتقدوا المسلسل حد الإدانة لما انطوى عليه من خروج على القانون الأخلاقي السائد في المجتمع السعودي. كان يمكن أن يكتفي المسلسل بحالة أو حالتين ليعطي عمقاً وبعداً درامياً، ولكن المسلسل وظّف الشابات في المسلسل بكافة أطيافهن لإحداث الإثارة، لكنه لم يصحب ذلك بإلقاء قليل من الضوء على الفوارق الثقافية أو الاقتصادية أو التربوية التي تؤثر في السلوك وتدفع هذا دون ذاك للتلوث بالخطيئة.


لا نتحدث هنا عن حالات أخلاقية فقط، ولكن حالات درامية قابلة للاستيعاب لو أديرت فنيا بحيث نكون أمام عمل درامي فقط، وليس عملاً درامياً يضع ثقله على الإثارة.


اللافت للنظر والداعي للتأمل الجاد طبيعة النظرة الأخلاقية عند بعض الإخوة المشاهدين. فمن غير المفهوم أن تثور حساسية المشاهد عند انحراف المرأة ويعدها تشويهاً عظيماً لمجتمعه، وهو يشاهد في نفس الوقت جرائم الانتقام المروع والمخدرات... إلخ، دون أن تثور حساسيته الأخلاقية فلا يرى هؤلاء ذلك من مشوهات المجتمع.


لم يشر أي من قرأت لهم إلى الجرائم المريعة التي ينوي البطل ارتكابها، هل هذا المجتمع. لا يرى في تفشي الجريمة في مجتمعه ما يسيء إليه ولا يسيء إليه سوى انحراف النساء فقط.


ما دفع لهذا التكثيف الدرامي في ظني الإحساس أن خط القصة الأساسي أحياناً يهن وأحياناً يتوارى فيفقد انتباه المشاهد، فاعتمد الكاتب لتفادي هذا الضعف الطبيعي على فتح ملفات جديدة تثير المشاهد وتدفعه للاستمرار في التوقع.


الفن شيء والحياة ومجتمعاتها شيء آخر، لكن مسلسل الجرادية يقودنا إلى سؤال طرحه الغرب. الكل يعرف أن المجتمعات الغربية منفتحة بشكل كبير بالنسبة لمجتمعاتنا. عندئذ يأتي السؤال السعودي أو العربي ككل: من هو الجمهور المرشح لمشاهدة هذا العمل أو ذاك؟


ما قرأته من تعليقات على المسلسل ثمة من يرى أن هذا العمل سيئ، وآخرون لم يروا هذا. كيف نعالج هذا الفرق بين الطرفين؟


من شاهد شيئاً من الأعمال الدرامية الأمريكية سيرى عليها علامة تدل على نوعية المشاهد أو سنه. تصنيف أخلاقي وتربوي إذا جاز التعبير. عندما ترى الحرف G (General audiences) فهذا يعني أن العمل مفتوح يمكن أن يشاهده الجميع بمن فيهم الأطفال، وعندما تشاهد PG ( Parental guidance suggested) ستعرف أن هناك مشاهد في العمل تستوجب الحرص والتوجيه، وعندما ترى PG-13 (Parents strongly cautioned يتوجب الحرص الشديد خصوصا حضور صغار السن، لكن عندما تشاهد الحرف R (Restricted ) فهذا يعني أن هذا العمل يحتوي على مشاهد غير لائقة كالتعري أو العنف أو ينطوي على ألفاظ قبيحة. هذا التصنيف غير رقابي (يسمح أو يمنع). هذا تصنيف منظمة Motion Picture Association، وهناك تصنيفات أخرى لمنظمات أخرى شبيهة. هذه التصنيفات موجهة للأسر، لكل أسرة أن تتخذ قرارها سواء لمشاهدته أو السماح لأطفالها بمشاهدته.


في ظني نحتاج إلى مثل هذا النظام مع الأخذ في الاعتبار الثقافة السعودية والعربية وطبيعة المجتمع ودرجة محافظته وغيرها من المحددات. بالطبع يأتي هذا النظام بعد السماح للعمل بالبث أصلاً.


على المستوى الفني مسلسل الجرادية مسلسل قوي، لعب المخرج والفنانون أدوارهم باحترافية وإتقان، رغم أن الأعمال التلفزيونية السعودية للتو بدأت تتلمس طريقها نحو الدراما.