شهدت الساعات الأخيرة جدلاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بين الفنانة ياسمين عبدالعزيز والمخرج محمد سامي حول ترتيب المسلسلات الأكثر مشاهدة على منصة شاهد خلال موسم دراما رمضان، ما أعاد النقاش حول المنافسة الدرامية هذا الموسم.

ياسمين عبدالعزيز والمخرج محمد سامي.

منشور ياسمين عبدالعزيز

بدأت الأزمة عندما نشرت ياسمين عبدالعزيز «ستوري» على «إنستغرام» قائمة المسلسلات الأكثر مشاهدة، مؤكدة تصدر مسلسلها المركز الأول، فيما جاء مسلسل مي عمر في المركز الرابع، ووجهت التهنئة لبقية المشاركين في السباق الرمضاني.

رد محمد سامي

ومن جانبه، خرج محمد سامي للرد على تصريحتها عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام»، وهنأ ياسمين عبدالعزيز بنجاح مسلسلها، لكنه أشار إلى أن النتائج ظهرت بعد انتهاء عرض مسلسل مي عمر «الست موناليزا» بيومين، متسائلاً بشكل ساخر عن غياب هذا الترتيب منذ بداية شهر رمضان، معتبراً أن الحظ قد يأتي أحياناً في توقيت متأخر، قائلاً: «كنتي فين من أول رمضان يا غالية، عارف أن نفسك في الموضوع ده من 1 رمضان، بس النصيب بقى».

تفاصيل حول عدد الحلقات

كما أوضح سامي أنه كان صاحب فكرة تقليل عدد حلقات مسلسل مي عمر إلى 15 حلقة فقط، مؤكداً ثقته في نجاح العمل، ومشيداً في الوقت نفسه بشعبية ياسمين عبدالعزيز، ومتمنياً لها المزيد من النجاحات في المواسم القادمة.

تفاعل الجمهور

أثارت هذه التعليقات تفاعلاً واسعاً بين الجمهور، وأعاد النقاش حول ترتيب الأعمال الدرامية الأكثر مشاهدة ونسب المشاهدة الحقيقية، مع اختلاف الآراء حول مؤشرات النجاح الفعلية لموسم رمضان.