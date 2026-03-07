The last few hours have witnessed a debate on social media between actress Yasmin Abdel Aziz and director Mohamed Sami regarding the ranking of the most-watched series on the Shahid platform during the Ramadan drama season, reigniting the discussion about this season's dramatic competition.

ياسمين عبدالعزيز والمخرج محمد سامي.

Yasmin Abdel Aziz's Post

The crisis began when Yasmin Abdel Aziz posted a "story" on Instagram listing the most-watched series, confirming that her series topped the first place, while Mai Omar's series came in fourth. She congratulated the other participants in the Ramadan race.

Mohamed Sami's Response

In response, Mohamed Sami took to his Instagram account to address her statements, congratulating Yasmin Abdel Aziz on the success of her series. However, he pointed out that the results were revealed two days after the airing of Mai Omar's series "El Set Mona Lisa," sarcastically questioning the absence of this ranking since the beginning of Ramadan, considering that luck sometimes comes at a late timing, saying: "Where have you been since the start of Ramadan, dear? I know you’ve been wanting this since the 1st of Ramadan, but fate is fate."

Details About the Number of Episodes

Sami also clarified that he was the one who suggested reducing the number of episodes of Mai Omar's series to just 15 episodes, affirming his confidence in the success of the work, while also praising Yasmin Abdel Aziz's popularity and wishing her more successes in the upcoming seasons.

Audience Interaction

These comments sparked widespread interaction among the audience and reignited the discussion about the ranking of the most-watched dramatic works and the actual viewing rates, with differing opinions on the actual success indicators for the Ramadan season.