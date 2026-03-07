The makers of the film "Egy Best," starring the two stars Ahmed Malik and Salma Abu Deif, are facing a significant challenge after a video clip from the work was leaked and circulated on social media platforms. In a swift move to salvage the situation, strict legal and technical measures have been taken to stop this violation and protect the intellectual property rights of the film that the audience is eagerly anticipating.

Legal Pursuit

The company "RightsHero," specialized in protecting intellectual property rights, announced its success on behalf of the official owners of the film in tracking and removing the leaked scene that was circulated illegally.

It confirmed in an official statement that "the leak of content harms the value of the creative work and the industry as a whole," noting that its swift action reflects its ongoing commitment to protecting the rights of its partners in Egypt and the Gulf countries.

Clarifying Statement

The film's team issued a clarifying statement revealing the details of the crisis, explaining that the leaked clip was traced back to a personal computer belonging to a person named "Baha." The production company confirmed that it has already begun taking all necessary legal actions against those responsible for this leak, in order to preserve the rights of the creators and respect the efforts made in the work. It also urged media outlets and social media users not to circulate or republish any leaked materials, in support of the film industry.

This crisis comes at the same time as the companies "The Plant Studios" and "Film Square" released the official teaser for the film, which revealed the features of an exciting dramatic work inspired by true events.

The striking irony is that the film—which was pirated and had one of its scenes leaked—highlights one of the most impactful and controversial digital phenomena in the Arab world over the past few years, which is electronic piracy.

The film features a selection of young stars, including Ahmed Malik and Salma Abu Deif, and it also showcases a heavy surprise in the form of the acting debut of the famous rapper "Marwan Pablo." The film is written by Ahmed Hosny, directed by Marwan Abdel Moneim, and produced by Tarek Nasr, and is scheduled to be officially released in theaters on March 19 of this year during the Eid al-Fitr season of 2026.