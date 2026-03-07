يواجه صُناع فيلم «إيجي بست»، من بطولة النجمين أحمد مالك وسلمى أبو ضيف، تحدياً كبيراً بعد تسريب مقطع مصور من العمل وتداوله عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي. وفي تحرك سريع لإنقاذ الموقف، تم اتخاذ إجراءات قانونية وتقنية صارمة لوقف هذا الانتهاك وحماية حقوق الملكية الفكرية للفيلم الذي يترقبه الجمهور بشغف.

ملاحقة قانونية

أعلنت شركة «RightsHero»، المتخصصة في حماية حقوق الملكية الفكرية، نجاحها بالنيابة عن المالكين الرسميين للفيلم في رصد وإزالة المشهد المسرب الذي تم تداوله بشكل غير قانوني.

وأكدت في بيان رسمي «بأن تسريب المحتوى يضر بقيمة العمل الإبداعي وبالصناعة ككل»، مشيرة إلى أن تحركها السريع يعكس التزامها المستمر بحماية حقوق شركائها في مصر ودول الخليج.

بيان توضيحي

وأصدر فريق عمل الفيلم بياناً توضيحياً كشف فيه تفاصيل الأزمة، موضحاً أنه تم رصد تداول المقطع المسرب من جهاز حاسوب شخصي يعود لشخص يُدعى «بهاء». وأكدت الشركة المنتجة أنها بدأت بالفعل في اتخاذ كافة الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة تجاه المسؤولين عن هذا التسريب، حفاظاً على حقوق صُناع العمل واحتراماً للجهود المبذولة فيه. كما أهابت بوسائل الإعلام ورواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي عدم تداول أو إعادة نشر أي مواد مسربة، دعماً لصناعة السينما.

تأتي هذه الأزمة بالتزامن مع إطلاق شركتي «ذا بلانت ستوديوز» و«فيلم سكوير» الإعلان التشويقي الرسمي للفيلم، الذي كشف ملامح عمل درامي مثير مستوحى من أحداث حقيقية.

المفارقة اللافتة هي أن الفيلم -الذي تعرض للقرصنة وتم تسريب أحد مشاهده- يسلط الضوء على واحدة من أكثر الظواهر الرقمية تأثيراً وإثارة للجدل في العالم العربي خلال السنوات الماضية، وهي القرصنة الإلكترونية.

يجمع الفيلم في بطولته نخبة من النجوم الشباب، في مقدمتهم: أحمد مالك، وسلمى أبو ضيف، كما يشهد العمل مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل تتمثل في الظهور التمثيلي الأول لمغني الراب الشهير «مروان بابلو». الفيلم من تأليف أحمد حسني، إخراج مروان عبد المنعم، ومن إنتاج طارق نصر، ومن المقرر طرحه رسمياً في دور العرض السينمائي يوم 19 مارس الجاري في موسم عيد الفطر 2026.