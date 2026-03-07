أعلنت الحكومة السنغالية خطة جذرية لترشيد القطاع شبه العام، تشمل إغلاق 19 هيئة وكياناً حكوميا يعمل بها نحو 982 موظفاً، في محاولة لخفض النفقات العامة بشكل حاسم وسط أزمة ديون غير مسبوقة تضرب البلاد.

وتتوقع السلطات أن يؤدي هذا القرار الذي يأتي ضمن توصيات مجموعة عمل حكومية متخصصة إلى توفير ما لا يقل عن 55 مليار فرنك أفريقي (نحو 97.95 مليون دولار أمريكي) كتوفير صافٍ خلال السنوات الثلاث القادمة (2026-2028).

وكشفت البيانات الرسمية أن هذه الهيئات الـ19 كانت تتلقى في ميزانية 2025 تخصيصات مجمعة قدرها 28.051 مليار فرنك أفريقي، مع كتلة أجور سنوية تقدر بنحو 9.227 مليار فرنك، إضافة إلى ديون متراكمة بلغت 2.6 مليار فرنك حتى نهاية 2024.

وتشهد السنغال منذ منتصف 2024 أزمة ديون حادة بعد كشف وجود عجوزات مالية مخفية كبيرة خلال فترة الحكم السابق عهد الرئيس ماكي سال، ما أدى إلى إعادة تقييم الدين العام ليصل إلى نحو 119-132% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي بنهاية 2024 حسب تقديرات صندوق النقد الدولي والحكومة.

وتسبب ذلك في تجميد برنامج صندوق النقد الدولي، وارتفاع تكاليف الاقتراض، وسط ضغط هائل على السيولة، مع استحقاقات خارجية كبيرة متوقعة خلال 2026-2028، بما في ذلك سندات يوروبوند، وديون ثنائية.

ويأتي قرار إغلاق الهيئات ضمن سلسلة إجراءات تقشفية أوسع تشمل تقليص عجز الموازنة من مستويات مرتفعة قاربت 14% من الناتج في السنوات الأخيرة، وإعادة هيكلة 10 كيانات أخرى،

وتعزيز الرقابة والشفافية، وتوحيد سلم الأجور في البلاد، وتقليص نفقات السفر والسيارات الحكومية، وفرض ضرائب إضافية على بعض السلع والخدمات.

وأكد رئيس الوزراء عثمان سونكو، الذي قدم الخطة أمام مجلس الوزراء، أن الهدف هو تحديث الإدارة، وتقليص «فاتورة الدولة»، وتحسين كفاءة الإنفاق العام في ظل الظروف الاقتصادية الصعبة.