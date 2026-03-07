The Senegalese government has announced a radical plan to rationalize the semi-public sector, which includes the closure of 19 agencies and government entities employing around 982 staff, in an attempt to drastically reduce public spending amid an unprecedented debt crisis hitting the country.

The authorities expect this decision, which comes as part of recommendations from a specialized government working group, to save at least 55 billion West African francs (approximately 97.95 million US dollars) as net savings over the next three years (2026-2028).

Official data revealed that these 19 agencies were allocated a combined budget of 28.051 billion West African francs for 2025, with an annual wage bill estimated at around 9.227 billion francs, in addition to accumulated debts amounting to 2.6 billion francs by the end of 2024.

Senegal has been experiencing a severe debt crisis since mid-2024 after the discovery of significant hidden financial deficits during the previous administration of President Macky Sall, leading to a reassessment of public debt to reach approximately 119-132% of GDP by the end of 2024, according to estimates from the International Monetary Fund and the government.

This situation has resulted in the freezing of the International Monetary Fund program, rising borrowing costs, and immense pressure on liquidity, with significant external obligations expected during 2026-2028, including Eurobond issuances and bilateral debts.

The decision to close the agencies is part of a broader series of austerity measures that include reducing the budget deficit from high levels approaching 14% of GDP in recent years, restructuring 10 other entities,

enhancing oversight and transparency, standardizing the wage scale in the country, cutting travel and government vehicle expenses, and imposing additional taxes on certain goods and services.

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, who presented the plan to the Cabinet, confirmed that the goal is to modernize administration, reduce the "state bill," and improve the efficiency of public spending in light of the challenging economic conditions.