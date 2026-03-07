تعود الفنانة أصالة نصري إلى سورية قبل نهاية مارس الجاري، بعد غياب دام نحو 15 عاماً.

رموز الفن

وأكد نقيب الفنانين السوريين مازن الناطور، أن النقابة تعمل على تنسيق عودة أصالة كونها من أبرز رموز الفن السوري.

وأضاف: النقابة بذلت جهوداً مكثفة لتذليل أي عقبات قد تعيق زيارتها، لافتاً إلى أن الترتيبات جارية على مختلف المستويات لمشاركتها في احتفالية الثورة المقررة في 18 مارس الجاري، بما يليق بتطلعات الجمهور السوري.

تنسيق الزيارة

وزار أنس نصري، شقيق أصالة، سورية العام الماضي والتقى ممثلين عن نقابة الفنانين للتنسيق بشأن الزيارة المرتقبة. إلا أن الموعد الذي كان مخططاً له قبل نهاية العام الماضي تأجل لاحقاً دون تحديد تاريخ نهائي آنذاك.

وفي تصريحات إعلامية سابقة، أعربت أصالة عن أملها في أن تتم زيارتها إلى بلدها قريباً، مؤكدة أنها لا تشعر بأي مخاوف تجاه العودة.