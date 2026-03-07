The artist Assala Nasri is returning to Syria before the end of March this year, after an absence of nearly 15 years.

Symbols of Art

The head of the Syrian Artists Syndicate, Mazen Al-Natour, confirmed that the syndicate is working on coordinating Assala's return as she is one of the most prominent symbols of Syrian art.

He added: The syndicate has made intensive efforts to overcome any obstacles that might hinder her visit, noting that arrangements are underway at various levels for her participation in the revolution celebration scheduled for March 18, in a manner that befits the aspirations of the Syrian audience.

Coordinating the Visit

Anas Nasri, Assala's brother, visited Syria last year and met with representatives of the Artists Syndicate to coordinate regarding the anticipated visit. However, the date that was planned before the end of last year was postponed later without a final date being set at that time.

In previous media statements, Assala expressed her hope that her visit to her country would happen soon, confirming that she does not feel any fears regarding her return.