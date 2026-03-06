An investigation in Kent, England, has revealed that a 55-year-old woman died from an accidental overdose of sertraline, one of the most commonly prescribed antidepressants in the UK, which is prescribed to millions of people each year.

According to the Daily Mail, Grace Oludag, a retail worker from Gravesend in Kent, died at her home on November 11 of last year.

Toxicology tests showed a concentration of 1.94 mg of sertraline per liter of blood, a level considered dangerous and contributing to death according to experts, as concentrations exceeding 1.5 mg/liter are a contributing factor in cases of death.

The day before her death, Ms. Oludag experienced dizziness and shortness of breath, prompting her to call her general practitioner, who advised her to contact an ambulance, although she was usually hesitant to go to the emergency department due to long wait times.

On the day of the incident, she experienced severe dizziness at home, fell, and hit her head against the wall. Despite her daughter’s intervention, who called for an ambulance, and the arrival of medical personnel, she went into cardiac arrest and died at home.

Assistant coroner Vanessa Holt concluded in an inquest held on February 23 in Maidstone that the death was due to an accidental overdose of sertraline, describing it as an "unexpected and unintended consequence."

The doctor confirmed there was no evidence of suicidal intent, noting that the woman had shown no suicidal tendencies and had called the doctor because she felt unwell.

A family statement read at the inquest stated that Grace "lived for her family and grandchildren, who were her source of happiness and miss her dearly," and emphasized that "there was no indication of a desire to harm herself."

During the session, her daughter questioned how the overdose occurred, saying, "She wanted to feel better; she didn’t expect any of this. I’m very confused about the dosage; was it too high?"

Sertraline (commercially known as Lustral in the UK and Zoloft in the US) belongs to the class of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and is used to treat depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic attacks, post-traumatic stress disorder, and social anxiety.

In England alone, over 24.4 million prescriptions for it were issued in 2024.

Health experts warn that overdoses can cause symptoms such as nausea, tremors, palpitations, and drowsiness, and in severe cases can lead to life-threatening serotonin syndrome, especially when taken with other medications that increase serotonin levels (such as certain migraine medications, tramadol, or herbal supplements like St. John’s Wort).

Nevertheless, doctors affirm that the medication is generally safe when taken as directed and advise against sudden discontinuation to avoid withdrawal symptoms.