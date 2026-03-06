كشف تحقيق قضائي في مقاطعة كنت البريطانية وفاة سيدة تبلغ من العمر 55 عاماً إثر جرعة زائدة عرضية من دواء السيرترالين (Sertraline)، وهو أحد أكثر مضادات الاكتئاب شيوعاً في المملكة المتحدة، والذي يُوصف لملايين الأشخاص سنوياً.

وبحسب صحيفة ديلي ميل، توفيت غريس أولوداغ، وهي موظفة بيع تجزئة من مدينة غريفزيند في كنت، في منزلها يوم 11 نوفمبر من العام الماضي.

وأظهرت فحوصات السموم وجود تركيز قدره 1.94 ملغ من السيرترالين لكل لتر من الدم، وهو مستوى يُعتبر خطيراً ويساهم في الوفاة وفقاً للخبراء، إذ تُعد التركيزات التي تتجاوز 1.5 ملغ/لتر عاملاً مساهماً في حالات الوفاة.

في اليوم السابق لوفاتها، شعرت السيدة أولوداغ بدوار وضيق في التنفس، فاتصلت بطبيبها العام الذي نصحها بالاتصال بالإسعاف، لكنها كانت تتردد عادة في التوجه إلى قسم الطوارئ بسبب طول أوقات الانتظار.

وفي يوم الحادثة، أصيبت بدوار شديد داخل المنزل، فسقطت وارتطم رأسها بالجدار. ورغم تدخل ابنتها التي استدعت سيارة إسعاف، ووصول الطاقم الطبي، دخلت في توقف قلبي وتوفيت في المنزل.

وخلص الطبيب الشرعي المساعد فينيسا هولت، في جلسة التحقيق التي عُقدت في 23 فبراير بمقاطعة ميدستون، إلى أن الوفاة نجمت عن جرعة زائدة عرضية من السيرترالين، واصفاً إياها بأنها «عاقبة غير متوقعة وغير مقصودة».

وأكدت الطبيبة عدم وجود أي دليل على نية انتحارية، مشيرة إلى أن المرأة لم تُبدِ أي ميول انتحارية، بل اتصلت بالطبيب لأنها شعرت بتوعك.

وأوضح بيان عائلي قُرئ أمام التحقيق أن غريس «عاشت من أجل عائلتها وأحفادها الذين كانوا مصدر سعادتها، ويفتقدونها بشدة»، وأكد أنه «لم يكن هناك أي إشارة إلى رغبتها في إيذاء نفسها».

وتساءلت ابنتها خلال الجلسة عن كيفية حدوث الجرعة الزائدة، قائلة: «كانت تريد أن تشعر بتحسن، لم تتوقع أياً من هذا، أنا مرتبكة جداً بشأن الجرعة، هل كانت مرتفعة جداً؟».

ويُعد السيرترالين (المعروف تجارياً باسم Lustral في بريطانيا وZoloft في الولايات المتحدة) من فئة مثبطات إعادة امتصاص السيروتونين الانتقائية (SSRIs)، ويُستخدم لعلاج الاكتئاب، اضطراب الوسواس القهري، نوبات الهلع، اضطراب ما بعد الصدمة، والقلق الاجتماعي.

وفي إنجلترا وحدها، صُرف أكثر من 24.4 مليون وصفة طبية له في عام 2024.

ويحذر خبراء الصحة من أن الجرعات الزائدة قد تسبب أعراضاً مثل الغثيان، الرعشة، الخفقان، والنعاس، وقد تؤدي في الحالات الشديدة إلى متلازمة السيروتونين المهددة للحياة، خصوصاً عند تناوله مع أدوية أخرى ترفع مستويات السيروتونين (مثل بعض أدوية الصداع النصفي، الترامادول، أو مكملات عشبية كعشبة القديس يوحنا).

رغم ذلك، يؤكد الأطباء أن الدواء آمن عموماً عند تناوله حسب التعليمات، ويُنصح بعدم التوقف المفاجئ عنه لتجنب أعراض الانسحاب.