Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman discussed with the Chief of Defense Forces, Chief of the Pakistani Army, General Asim Munir, the Iranian aggressions against the Kingdom within the framework of the strategic defense agreement between the two countries and ways to stop these aggressions.

This came during a meeting between Prince Khalid bin Salman and General Asim Munir today (Saturday).

Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and the Chief of the Pakistani Army expressed their hopes that the Iranian side would prioritize wisdom and reason and steer clear of miscalculations.