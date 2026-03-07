بحث وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان مع قائد قوات الدفاع قائد الجيش الباكستاني المشير عاصم منير، الاعتداءات الإيرانية على المملكة في إطار اتفاقية الدفاع الإستراتيجي المشترك بين البلدين وسبل وقف هذه الاعتداءات.

جاء ذلك، خلال لقاء الأمير خالد بن سلمان اليوم (السبت) المشير عاصم منير.

وأعرب وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان وقائد الجيش الباكستاني عن تمنياتهما بأن يغلب الجانب الإيراني الحكمة وصوت العقل والابتعاد عن الحسابات الخاطئة.