تتجه الأنظار في إيران إلى قرار مرتقب لمجلس خبراء القيادة بشأن اختيار المرشد الأعلى الجديد للبلاد، بعد أن أنهى أعضاء المجلس عملية تصويت سرية مكتوبة، في ظل ظروف استثنائية فرضتها التطورات الأمنية التي شهدتها طهران وقم خلال الأيام الماضية.

اجتماع «القيادة المؤقتة» لبحث آلية الاختيار

وكانت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية قد أكدت أن مجلس القيادة المؤقت عقد اجتماعاً برئاسة الرئيس مسعود بزشكيان، جرى خلاله بحث آلية عقد اجتماع مجلس خبراء القيادة، الهيئة الدستورية المخولة باختيار المرشد الأعلى في البلاد.

وبحسب ما نقلته وسائل إعلام إيرانية اليوم (السبت)، فإن عملية التصويت الكتابي والمختوم من قبل أعضاء المجلس قد انتهت قبل ساعات قليلة، وسط توقعات بإعلان اسم المرشد المنتخب خلال الساعات القادمة، دون الكشف عن هويته حتى الآن.

تصويت غير حضوري بسبب القصف

وأوضحت التقارير أن الظروف الأمنية حالت دون عقد اجتماع حضوري للمجلس خلال الأيام الماضية، بعد تعرض مكتب مجلس خبراء القيادة في مدينة قم، إضافة إلى المبنى القديم للمجلس التشريعي في منطقة باستور بطهران – حيث تُعقد عادة جلسات المجلس – للقصف.

وفي ضوء ذلك، تقرر عقد جلسة المجلس وإجراء عملية التصويت عبر وسائل افتراضية، مع اعتماد آلية تصويت مكتوبة ومختومة لضمان توثيق أصوات الأعضاء.

توثيق الأصوات تحسباً لأي جدل مستقبلي

وأشارت المصادر إلى أن المجلس حرص على جمع الأصوات بشكل كتابي ومختوم من جميع الأعضاء خلال الأيام الماضية،لتفادي أي شبهات مستقبلية حول شرعية عملية الاختيار، وكذلك لحفظ السجل التاريخي لعملية انتخاب المرشد الجديد.

دعوة دينية للإسراع في الحسم

وفي السياق ذاته، نقلت وكالة «تسنيم» رسالة من المرجع الديني آية الله مكارم الشيرازي إلى أعضاء مجلس خبراء القيادة، دعا فيها إلى الإسراع في اختيار مرشد أعلى جديد للبلاد.

وأكد الشيرازي في رسالته أن سرعة حسم هذا الملف «أمر ضروري في ظل حالة الارتباك السياسي المستمرة»، مشيراً إلى أن اتخاذ القرار في الوقت المناسب من شأنه أن يعزز السلطة الوطنية ويسهم في تنظيم شؤون البلاد بشكل أفضل.

مجلس الخبراء.. الهيئة المخولة باختيار المرشد

ويضم مجلس خبراء القيادة في إيران 88 رجل دين، وهو الهيئة الدستورية المسؤولة عن اختيار المرشد الأعلى ومراقبة أدائه، ويأتي انعقاد المجلس هذه المرة في ظروف استثنائية بعد تعرض مبانٍ مرتبطة به لغارات جوية خلال الحرب، ما أثّر على آلية اجتماعاته التقليدية

ترمب يرفض مجتبى خامنئي

من جانبه، كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، مساء الخميس الماضي، أن مجتبي خامنئي، نجل المرشد الراحل علي خامنئي، هو المرشح الأوفر حظاً للخلافة، لكنه أكد أن النتيجة «غير مقبولة»، واصفاً إياه بـ«الشخصية الضعيفة» التي تضيّع الوقت، مشدداً على حاجة واشنطن إلى شخص «يجلب السلام والانسجام إلى إيران».

وعبر ترمب عن رغبته في «الانخراط شخصياً» في اختيار قائد إيران الجديد، مؤكداً أن بلاده لن تقبل بزعيم يواصل سياسات المرشد الراحل علي خامنئي، معتبراً أن الاستمرار في تلك السياسات سيجبر الولايات المتحدة على العودة إلى الحرب خلال 5 سنوات.