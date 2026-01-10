في ضربة أمنية موجعة، نجحت أجهزة وزارة الداخلية المصرية في تفكيك واحدة من أخطر شبكات الاحتيال المرتبطة بالحج والعمرة، بعد الإطاحة بعشرات الشركات الوهمية التي حوّلت حلم أداء المناسك إلى فخ للنصب وسرقة الأموال.
التحقيقات المصرية كشفت أن حملات أمنية متزامنة قادها قطاع الأمن العام بالتنسيق مع شرطة السياحة والآثار، استهدفت كيانات غير مرخصة في عدة محافظات مصرية، كانت تنشط تحت غطاء تنظيم رحلات دينية، بينما تمارس في الواقع عمليات احتيال ممنهجة على الراغبين في أداء الشعائر الدينية.
25 شركة غير شرعية
وبحسب المعلومات الرسمية، تورطت 25 شركة غير شرعية في الترويج لبرامج حج وعمرة وهمية، مستخدمة وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي والإعلانات الإلكترونية لاستدراج الضحايا، مع إيهامهم بامتلاك تراخيص رسمية وقدرة على تسفيرهم بشكل نظامي.
ومع تقنين الإجراءات، داهمت القوات الأمنية مقار هذه الكيانات، وأسفرت الحملات عن ضبط المسؤولين عنها، والعثور بحوزتهم على أختام مزورة، وجوازات سفر، ودفاتر تحصيل نقدية، وتأشيرات، إلى جانب مواد دعائية استخدمت لخداع المصريين.
احتيال 19 شركة سياحية
ولم تتوقف الضربات عند هذا الحد، إذ سبقت هذه العملية بأيام إجراءات قانونية ضد 19 شركة سياحية أخرى مارست الأسلوب الإجرامي نفسه، ما رفع إجمالي الكيانات المضبوطة خلال الفترة الأخيرة إلى 44 شركة مخالفة.
وأكدت السلطات المصرية أن هذه الحملات تأتي ضمن خطة شاملة لتطهير قطاع السياحة الدينية من السماسرة والوسطاء غير الشرعيين، الذين تسببوا في أزمات متكررة، ووضعوا ضحاياهم في مواجهة مخاطر قانونية جسيمة.
من جهتها، شددت وزارة السياحة المصرية على ضرورة عدم الانسياق خلف الإعلانات المضللة، داعية المصريين إلى التعامل حصراً مع الشركات المرخصة والمعتمدة، والتحقق من البرامج قبل دفع أي مبالغ مالية.
كما حذرت الوزارة من أن استخدام تأشيرات غير مخصصة للحج قد يحرم المخالفين من أي دعم رسمي لاسترداد حقوقهم، مؤكدة أن الالتزام بالقنوات النظامية هو الضمان الوحيد لأداء المناسك بأمان.
In a painful security blow, the Egyptian Ministry of Interior succeeded in dismantling one of the most dangerous fraud networks associated with Hajj and Umrah, after taking down dozens of fake companies that turned the dream of performing the rituals into a trap for fraud and theft of money.
Egyptian investigations revealed that simultaneous security campaigns led by the Public Security Sector, in coordination with the Tourism and Antiquities Police, targeted unlicensed entities in several Egyptian governorates, which were operating under the guise of organizing religious trips, while actually engaging in systematic fraud against those wishing to perform religious rites.
According to official information, 25 illegal companies were involved in promoting fake Hajj and Umrah programs, using social media and online advertisements to lure victims, while misleading them into believing they had official licenses and the ability to transport them legally.
With the legal measures in place, security forces raided the headquarters of these entities, resulting in the arrest of those responsible and the discovery of counterfeit stamps, passports, cash collection books, visas, in addition to promotional materials used to deceive Egyptians.
The strikes did not stop there, as this operation was preceded by legal actions against 19 other tourism companies that practiced the same criminal method, raising the total number of entities seized in recent times to 44 violating companies.
The Egyptian authorities confirmed that these campaigns are part of a comprehensive plan to cleanse the religious tourism sector of illegal brokers and intermediaries, who have caused repeated crises and put their victims at risk of serious legal consequences.
For its part, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism emphasized the necessity of not falling for misleading advertisements, urging Egyptians to deal exclusively with licensed and accredited companies, and to verify programs before paying any sums of money.
The ministry also warned that using visas not designated for Hajj could deprive violators of any official support to recover their rights, affirming that adherence to legal channels is the only guarantee for performing the rituals safely.