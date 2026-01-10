في ضربة أمنية موجعة، نجحت أجهزة وزارة الداخلية المصرية في تفكيك واحدة من أخطر شبكات الاحتيال المرتبطة بالحج والعمرة، بعد الإطاحة بعشرات الشركات الوهمية التي حوّلت حلم أداء المناسك إلى فخ للنصب وسرقة الأموال.

التحقيقات المصرية كشفت أن حملات أمنية متزامنة قادها قطاع الأمن العام بالتنسيق مع شرطة السياحة والآثار، استهدفت كيانات غير مرخصة في عدة محافظات مصرية، كانت تنشط تحت غطاء تنظيم رحلات دينية، بينما تمارس في الواقع عمليات احتيال ممنهجة على الراغبين في أداء الشعائر الدينية.

25 شركة غير شرعية

وبحسب المعلومات الرسمية، تورطت 25 شركة غير شرعية في الترويج لبرامج حج وعمرة وهمية، مستخدمة وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي والإعلانات الإلكترونية لاستدراج الضحايا، مع إيهامهم بامتلاك تراخيص رسمية وقدرة على تسفيرهم بشكل نظامي.

ومع تقنين الإجراءات، داهمت القوات الأمنية مقار هذه الكيانات، وأسفرت الحملات عن ضبط المسؤولين عنها، والعثور بحوزتهم على أختام مزورة، وجوازات سفر، ودفاتر تحصيل نقدية، وتأشيرات، إلى جانب مواد دعائية استخدمت لخداع المصريين.

احتيال 19 شركة سياحية

ولم تتوقف الضربات عند هذا الحد، إذ سبقت هذه العملية بأيام إجراءات قانونية ضد 19 شركة سياحية أخرى مارست الأسلوب الإجرامي نفسه، ما رفع إجمالي الكيانات المضبوطة خلال الفترة الأخيرة إلى 44 شركة مخالفة.

وأكدت السلطات المصرية أن هذه الحملات تأتي ضمن خطة شاملة لتطهير قطاع السياحة الدينية من السماسرة والوسطاء غير الشرعيين، الذين تسببوا في أزمات متكررة، ووضعوا ضحاياهم في مواجهة مخاطر قانونية جسيمة.

من جهتها، شددت وزارة السياحة المصرية على ضرورة عدم الانسياق خلف الإعلانات المضللة، داعية المصريين إلى التعامل حصراً مع الشركات المرخصة والمعتمدة، والتحقق من البرامج قبل دفع أي مبالغ مالية.

كما حذرت الوزارة من أن استخدام تأشيرات غير مخصصة للحج قد يحرم المخالفين من أي دعم رسمي لاسترداد حقوقهم، مؤكدة أن الالتزام بالقنوات النظامية هو الضمان الوحيد لأداء المناسك بأمان.