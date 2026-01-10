In a painful security blow, the Egyptian Ministry of Interior succeeded in dismantling one of the most dangerous fraud networks associated with Hajj and Umrah, after taking down dozens of fake companies that turned the dream of performing the rituals into a trap for fraud and theft of money.

Egyptian investigations revealed that simultaneous security campaigns led by the Public Security Sector, in coordination with the Tourism and Antiquities Police, targeted unlicensed entities in several Egyptian governorates, which were operating under the guise of organizing religious trips, while actually engaging in systematic fraud against those wishing to perform religious rites.

According to official information, 25 illegal companies were involved in promoting fake Hajj and Umrah programs, using social media and online advertisements to lure victims, while misleading them into believing they had official licenses and the ability to transport them legally.

With the legal measures in place, security forces raided the headquarters of these entities, resulting in the arrest of those responsible and the discovery of counterfeit stamps, passports, cash collection books, visas, in addition to promotional materials used to deceive Egyptians.

The strikes did not stop there, as this operation was preceded by legal actions against 19 other tourism companies that practiced the same criminal method, raising the total number of entities seized in recent times to 44 violating companies.

The Egyptian authorities confirmed that these campaigns are part of a comprehensive plan to cleanse the religious tourism sector of illegal brokers and intermediaries, who have caused repeated crises and put their victims at risk of serious legal consequences.

For its part, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism emphasized the necessity of not falling for misleading advertisements, urging Egyptians to deal exclusively with licensed and accredited companies, and to verify programs before paying any sums of money.

The ministry also warned that using visas not designated for Hajj could deprive violators of any official support to recover their rights, affirming that adherence to legal channels is the only guarantee for performing the rituals safely.